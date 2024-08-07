Tinygemsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Subsidiary Submits Proposal To CDMRP For Ovarian Cancer Detection Research Award

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , a company dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations, and its subsidiary, Pearsanta Inc., has submitted a proposal for the Clinical Trial Translational Endpoints Research Award to the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (“CDMRP”) of the Department of Defense. According to the announcement, the proposal is designed to validate a assay based on Pearsanta's proprietary Mitomic(R) designed for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

“We believe the clinical impact of Pearsanta's Mitomic Ovarian Test could be profound,” said Aditxt cofounder, chair and CEO Amro Albanna in the press release.“If we are successful in facilitating earlier detection and more effective treatment interventions through a simple blood test, we believe that we can significantly improve survival rates for women with ovarian cancer, addressing a critical unmet need in women's health. Despite the high incidence and mortality rates, we are not aware that any blood tests are currently available with adequate sensitivity for early ovarian cancer detection. Our acceleration of Pearsanta's innovations seeks to address a critical unmet need in women's health and can potentially save many lives.”

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drive its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt has a diverse innovation portfolio, including Adimune(TM) Inc., which is leading the charge in developing a novel class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to combat organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies. Adivir(TM) Inc. focuses on enhancing national and population health and impacting public health globally. Pearsanta(TM) Inc. delivers rapid, personalized and high-quality lab testing accessible anytime, anywhere, led by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit .

