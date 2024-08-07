AOI Localises Manufacturing Of Cellular Towers In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has localised the of cellular towers in Egypt. This was revealed as Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of the AOI, inaugurated the Cellular Tower Manufacturing Center at the Aircraft Factory of the organization.

The event was attended by Abdul Rahman Osman, General Manager of the Arab Organization for Industrialization; Tarek Hassan, Chairperson of the Aircraft Factory; and several heads of companies and sectors.

This initiative is part of ongoing successful efforts by the Arab Organization for Industrialization to localize technology, increase the percentage of local manufacturing, and produce currently imported items under the“Made in Egypt” banner.

The Chairperson emphasized the focus on localizing the technology for manufacturing mobile phone communication towers, highlighting the update and development of production lines with the latest digital manufacturing machines. The center features some of the world's most advanced production lines for angle forming and cutting, and engineers and technicians have been trained according to the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution standards both domestically and internationally.

He added that the Aircraft Factory of the AOI has successfully achieved 100% local manufacturing of mobile phone communication towers. The factory has started supplying many of Etisalat&e's tower needs, meeting the company's increasing demands. In June 2024, 67 communication towers had been manufactured and supplied to the company under a framework agreement between Etisalat&e and the Aircraft Factory. Currently, 70 more towers are being produced and will be delivered by the end of September 2024.

Abdel Latif noted that coordination is underway to sign memorandums of understanding with Telecom Egypt and major telecom companies in Egypt to expand the mass production of communication towers.

He affirmed that the AOI aims to enhance cooperation with all Egyptian telecom companies and develop integrated smart solutions in design, manufacturing, and assembly, driven by Egyptian creativity and the national manufacturing capabilities of the organization. This initiative aims to meet local market needs and export to African and Arab countries.