Weather Today: IMD Predicts Light Showers In Delhi And Noida Uttarakhand, 5 Other States On Orange Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department forecast generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi today. However, Delhi-NCR has no heavy rainfall alert on August 8 and August 9.

The national capital region, including Noida, will be on yellow alert from August 10 till August 12. The maximum and minimum temperature during the day is expected to settle around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperatures over the next five days are expected to remain in the same range.

| Delhi-NCR experience heavy rainfalls; IMD forecasts more downpours ahead

The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

The weather agency predicted the possibility of“very heavy” precipitation in Himachal Pradesh on August 10 and Uttarakhand on August 8.

| Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 states

IMD forecast“heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10 and 11, in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until August 13, in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until August 11, Punjab on August 10, and in Haryana on August 8 and August 10.

IMD's forecast and warnings for West, Central India

The IMD's press release dated August 7 states,“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over the region Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region during the week; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & Saurashtra & Kutch” until August 14.

| Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert very heavy rainfall in Himachal tomorrow IMD's Forecast and Warnings for East and Northeast India

The weather bulletin adds,“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East & Northeast India during the week.”

The IMD said very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on August 8 and 9, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8, and Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar on August 9.

| Incessant downpour lash Kolkata, flooding airport runway, videos viral IMD's Forecast and Warnings for South Peninsular India

IMD predicted“heavy” downpours in Karnataka on August 8.

IMD scientist Dharma Raju on Wednesday said,“In the upcoming three days, we will witness light to moderate rainfall in Telangana. We are issuing a yellow colour warning for North Telangana. Some parts of East Telangana can also receive rainfall later today,” reported PTI.