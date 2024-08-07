Adam & Daniel Kaplan Make A Guest Appearance In Close Up Kings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adam S. Kaplan and David E. Kaplan

The twin brothers joined the Close Up Kings show in New York City in a guest appearance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noted philanthropists and businessmen, Adam S. Kaplan and Daniel E. Kaplan appeared in an episode of the popular television show, Close Up Kings. The episode included the twin Kaplan brothers engaging with the sleight-of-hand artists whose friendship has helped solidify their work together to complete challenges in various cities across North America.“We are thrilled to have taken part in an episode of Close Up Kings,” said Adam Kaplan.“It's an exciting opportunity to share in some amazing artistry and enjoy magic that challenges the mind with three exceptional artists.”Close Up Kings is a captivating show that follows the three master magicians, Magic Balay, Loki, and Johnny Blaze, as they travel across the country, showcasing their street magic and illusions. Each episode brings new intrigue and awe as the magicians perform tricks that defy explanation. The addition of the Kaplan brothers cleverly added a unique twist to the episode.Notes Daniel Kaplan,“Participating in the show is such a unique opportunity and just one more way to push boundaries and be inspired and awed. We hope viewers have as much fun watching the episode as we did filming it.”The Kaplan brothers, known for their business acumen and philanthropic efforts, bring a unique perspective to Close Up Kings.Twin brothers, Daniel E. Kaplan and Adam S. Kaplan are distinguished professionals and philanthropists. Daniel is a financial expert whose business acumen sets him apart as a leader. Adam's talent for consulting and depth of financial knowledge have positioned him for success in changing markets. Through their Giving Back Initiative, the Kaplans are committed to creating a positive impact, locally and throughout the world. Their support extends to organizations including Harvard Hillel, the Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship, OneFamily, the Alzheimer's Association, Autism Cares Foundation, and other causes.###For more news and information about Adam & Daniel Kaplan, please visit .For more information about Close-up Kings, please visit their IMDb .XXX

