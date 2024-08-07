Grenada’S 50Th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Banknote To Begin Circulation
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) St KITTS / GRENADA – The Eastern Caribbean Central bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the government of Grenada has issued a $50 circulation banknote, in limited supply, to commemorate Grenada's 50th anniversary of independence (golden jubilee).
The $50 commemorative banknote is printed on polymer and is the same size as the $50 banknote series currently in circulation. The banknote is legal tender which means it could and should be used for everyday transactions at shops, stores and supermarkets.
The government of Grenada in collaboration with the ECCB has also made available a special Grenada $50 notepack for persons who wish to purchase the banknote as a keepsake.
The $50 banknote will be issued only in Grenada but could be used in any of the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. The Grenada $50 will be available to the public via commercial banks and credit unions in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique from Thursday, 8 August 2024.
