ARMA Announces Competition For Bulk Carrier's Manager

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is looking for a manager to administer the seized bulk carrier, EMMAKRIS III, which is staying at the of Chornomorsk.

The relevant statement was made by the ARMA's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“ARMA is announcing a competition to select a manager for the bulk carrier EMMAKRIS III [...]. Following a decision of the investigative judge of Pecherskyi District Court in the city of Kyiv, the vessel was transferred to ARMA for management purposes,” the report states.

Currently, the vessel is moored at the Port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.

The vessel was built back in 2000. It has seven holds with a carrying capacity of 73,281 tonnes deadweight and a draft of 6.8 meters.

The registered owner of the vessel is Greater Bloom Ltd from the United Arab Emirates. The actual owner is Russia's Linter LLC.

ARMA inspected the asset and prepared the necessary documents to put it up for tender. The vessel is in satisfactory condition and can be used, in particular, as a floating grain storage to handle and keep dry goods.

The estimated cost of the vessel is UAH 109 million.

The competition for the vessel's manager will be held via the Prozorro system and open to anyone willing to take part.