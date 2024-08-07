CBE Political Action Fund Announces Lineup for Black LGBTQ+ and Allies Community Call for Harris Welz

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CBE Action Fund Announces Lineup for Black LGBTQ+ and Allies Community Call for Harris Welz

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CBE Political Action Fund, is proud to announce a distinguished lineup of speakers for the upcoming Black LGBTQ+ and Allies Community Call. The event will feature a array of influential voices from across the nation. This virtual gathering will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. (ET) providing a for critical discussion and mobilization ahead of the 2024 elections.The Community Call is a pivotal opportunity for Black LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies to engage with prominent leaders and advocates. Each speaker will underscore the importance of the 2024 election, emphasize the power of the Black LGBTQ+ voice, and address key issues including the Supreme Court, book bans, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and attacks on the transgender community.Speakers Include:Kenya Hutton, President/CEO, Center for Black EquityEarl Fowlkes Jr., Chairman, Democratic National Committee LGBTQ CaucusVictoria Kirby York, Director of Public Policy and Programs, National Black Justice CoalitionDr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, Political Journalist, National Affairs Expert and Professor of Leadership StudiesRichard A. Fowler, Contributor and Host, Fox NewsMalcolm Kenyatta, State Representative, Pennsylvania House of RepresentativesAndrea Jenkins, Council Member, Minneapolis City CouncilVenton C. Jones Jr., State Representee, Texas House of RepresentativesShevrin Jones Jr., State Senator, Florida State SenateDr. Tatyana Moaton, Community AdvocateJohn Humphries, Community AdvocateKolbey Gardner, Social Justice Consultant, United Strategies GroupCarmen Neely, Community AdvocateRyan Thompson, Chief Mobilization Officer, Harris for PresidentDarrin Owens, Black Coalition Director, Democratic National CommitteeEach speaker will deliver a powerful address, highlighting the significance of the upcoming elections at both local and federal levels. They will provide insights on learning about candidates, encourage voter participation, and outline policies affecting the Black LGBTQ+ community.Kenya Hutton and Richard A. Fowler, serving as the hosts, will guide the event and ensure a smooth flow of dialogue. Attendees will have the chance to engage with speakers and gain valuable information on how to make their voices heard in the 2024 elections.Event Details:Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024Time: 8 p.m. (ET)Registration: cbepoliticalactionfundCBE Political Action Fund invites all members of the Black LGBTQ+ community and their allies to join this critical conversation. Together, we can ensure that our voices are heard and that we make a meaningful impact in the upcoming elections.About the CBE Political Action FundThe CBE Political Action Fund is committed to advancing policies and initiatives that support the Black LGBTQ+ community. Through strategic advocacy and community engagement, we strive to create lasting change and ensure equal rights for all.

