Crumbl Sweetens The Deal With New Rewards Program On Award-Winning App

- Jake MoncurLINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl®, the fastest-growing dessert company with over 1000 stores across the US and Canada, continues to set benchmarks with its innovative use of technology. Recognized with the prestigious Stevie Award for best app in 2022, Crumbl further solidified its tech prowess in 2023 with the launch of the Cookie Journal on the Crumbl App-a platform dedicated to rating and reviewing their delectable creations. This year, Crumbl proudly joins the ranks of“pioneers in the Spacialverse,” according to TrendHunter by debuting as one of the first apps on Apple Vision Pro.As Crumbl continues to grow in size and popularity, their technology develops as well. In keeping up with their fast-pace and tech advances, Crumbl introduces a new Crumbl Rewards Program on a completely refreshed Crump App design.New Rewards Program and New App Design–“It's a stunningly beautiful app, with the most intuitive ordering experience of any app in the Food & Beverage category,” says Jake Moncur, VP of Engineering at Crumbl.New bright colors, simple app design, and ease of ordering are the highlights to Crumbl's refreshed app design. The updated look comes at the perfect time to set a visual stage for Crumbl's new Crumbl Rewards program.Bronze, Silver, Gold... and Pink!The Crumbl Rewards program introduces a tiered system designed to cater to every level of Crumbl enthusiast. Whether someone is using the app as a casual cookie connoisseur or a devoted dessert aficionado, there's a tier and plenty of rewards just for everyone.Bronze: Sign up for Crumbl Rewards and receive a birthday voucher, plus earn 10 Crumbs for every dollar spent! This entry-level tier provides a solid foundation for accumulating rewards and enjoying exclusive member benefits.Silver: Start earning 11 Crumbs for every dollar spent at Crumbl. Unlock the chance to vote on local store's Hometown Picks!Gold: Step up to the Gold tier and earn even faster with 12 Crumbs for every dollar spent. Gold members unlock additional perks and special offers, making every visit to Crumbl a delightful experience.Pink: For Crumbl's most dedicated fans, the Pink tier offers the ultimate reward-13 Crumbs for every dollar spent. Enjoy VIP treatment with exclusive access to promotions, early product releases, and more surprises.Every Crumb Counts–At Crumbl, every Crumb counts towards creating an exceptional experience. The rewards program is designed to enhance every interaction with the Crumbl brand, not just purchases.Earn Crumbs not only for every dollar spent on delicious Crumbl treats but also for engaging with Crumbl on social media, referring friends, and participating in special events. Collecting Crumbs unlocks higher tiers to enjoy exclusive benefits designed to make celebrations or everyday moments special.Q&A–Do customers need to re-download the Crumbl App?No, existing customers will receive an app update via their phone's app store to access all new features.What about my previous rewards?Existing customers will get the chance to enjoy the program's tiered structure-receiving all the benefits and perks associated with their tier. Previously earned Crumbl Cash will convert to Crumbs when existing customers update the Crumlb App via their phone's app store.How will the new tiered program work?The Crumbl Rewards program includes four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Pink.Customers earn Crumbs for every dollar spent on Crumbl purchases and for engaging with the Crumbl brand. Accumulating Crumbs unlocks higher tiers, each offering exclusive perks such as special offers and free birthday treats, with the added benefit of redeeming Crumbs for Crumbl products.

