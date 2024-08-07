PATH Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Uipath, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of UiPath, (NYSE: PATH ) between December 1, 2023 and May 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important

August 19, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased UiPath securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the success of UiPath's turnaround strategy, which had been designed to accelerate growth. For instance, defendants represented that UiPath was "executing against that strategy, and we're seeing [the] results in the deal quality and the customer quality," asserted that "our strategic investments in innovations and our go-to-market ecosystem positions us well for continued momentum," and that "there's no doubt there's [been] better execution" since the implementation of the turnaround strategy. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

