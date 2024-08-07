Author Ma'ree Price Announces Release Of“Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Empowering Spiritual Journey Through Redemption and Divine Purpose

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Ma'Ree Price (also known legally as Mariah Longmire) is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated new book, Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling , the first installment in the L.H.Q. Series. This spiritually rich and thought-provoking is now available for readers eager to explore profound themes of redemption, divine purpose, and the transformative power of faith.In Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling, Price invites readers on an unparalleled journey through the mysteries of God's will and the sanctity of Christ's promise. The book delves into the depths of spiritual understanding, offering a unique perspective on the concept of salvation and the divine calling of believers. Through a blend of evocative narrative and profound theological insight, Price provides a beacon of hope and guidance for those seeking a deeper connection with their faith."How could one hear the cheers of those who never lived?" Price muses in her book. "To understand a spirit's desires and to be The Charge to judge it while comprehending everything unlike anything else-this is the divine calling that I aim to illuminate in my writing."Ma'Ree Price, whose legal name is Mariah Longmire, is an inspiring figure in the realm of spiritual literature. Known for her profound insights and heartfelt writing, Price's journey to authorship is marked by both personal trials and divine inspiration. Her latest work, Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling, is a testament to her unwavering faith and commitment to serving the Lord through her writing.Price's biography reveals a compelling narrative of perseverance and dedication. Reflecting on her past, she describes herself as "a girl who started many tasks but finished few," yet she persevered to find her true calling. Her writing is a direct result of a divine breakthrough she experienced, one that led her to craft a series that intertwines personal struggle with spiritual enlightenment.In addition to Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling, Price is currently working on the next installment, Leaving Hell Quenched Pt. 2 First Half: Paradigm Shift 1.2 Loaded, which continues to explore the series' themes with even greater depth.The inspiration behind Leaving Hell Quenched came during a period of profound personal and spiritual struggle. Price describes a powerful moment of divine intervention where she cried out for a miraculous breakthrough that would allow her to serve her faith with renewed vigor and purpose. This profound experience is the foundation upon which her book is built.The primary message of Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling is one of urgent introspection and spiritual readiness. Price urges readers to prepare for their meeting with Christ by embracing the book as a tool for repentance and spiritual armor. The book is designed to be read alongside The Bible and in communion with the Holy Spirit for a complete and enriching experience.Book AvailabilityLeaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling is now available for purchase on . For additional information, including media inquiries and book signings, please visit the website or contact the author directly.Ma'Ree Price's Leaving Hell Quenched: Pt. 1 The Calling offers a transformative spiritual journey for readers seeking redemption and divine purpose. Through her powerful writing and unwavering faith, Price provides a profound guide for navigating the complexities of spiritual life and the divine mysteries of God's will.

