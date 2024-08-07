Wisesky Celebrates International Cat Day 2024 By Championing Cat Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisesky , an innovative brand that focuses on air purification and is committed to solving the problems of pet-raising families,

is calling on cat lovers all around the world on International Cat Day 2024, which falls on August 8, to pay more attention to protecting the and well-being of their furry friends. Wisesky remains steadfastly committed to creating a safer and cleaner living environment for cats and celebrating the beautiful moments of harmonious coexistence between humans and cats.

International Cat Day highlights the love that people have for cats and the popularity of cat ownership and introduces some of the issues faced by cat owners. Wisesky's W-Cat Air Purifier , with its innovative design and powerful functions, provides pet families with fresh air and a healthy living environment, while demonstrating the brand's meticulous humane care for pets and families.

Michael Smith, Brand Manager of Wisesky, commented: "Cats are our family, friends, and neighbors that share the same living space as us and our relationship with them spans thousands of years. Wisesky wishes to celebrate the arrival of cats and share our love for this fascinating species. Human's love for cats is a universal language and on International Cat Day, we hope to continue to raise people's attention and awareness of cat protection and call on other members of our community to protect cats as much as is humanly possible."

Tips from Wisesky to protect our feline friends

Although keeping cats has a long history, the popularity of keeping cats in modern society has brought some common challenges, especially regarding pet hair and indoor air quality. Wisesky calls on cat owners to pay attention to the cleanliness and health of the cat's living environment. It is recommended to use professional equipment such as Wisesky's W-Cat air purifiers to provide cats with cleaner air and a healthier living environment.

The Wisesky W-Cat air purifier has multiple features including:



The prefilter of the W-Cat air purifier, featuring a specially designed Roman grille, is specifically engineered to adsorb large floating particles such as pet fur, dust, dander, and long cat hairs that shed and float in the air.

A hair-grabbing filter designed for cats with multi-gradient filter electrostatic material for efficient interception of floating hair and a disposable stick and use primary filter that's quick and convenient and customized for cats.

An ergonomic design especially for cats that love to climb, featuring an etched pattern meow throne on the top that is scratch and wear-resistant, anti-urine, and anti-leakage with a concave design, ideal for helping kitties to relax.

Pet friendliness: Scientifically tailored with a 7.5mm gap to prevent kittens' paws from getting stuck and the 24V low volt is safe even if bitten off. It also has quiet mode and side airflow.

WiseHEPATM Filtration System: 2-in-1 combo filter that includes a H13 HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter that removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns. Authoritative certification: W-Cat is EPA, CARB, FCC, and Intertek certified and is certified as a professional pet purifier. W-Cat is the guardian of humans and cats and provides a lifetime warranty.

To celebrate International Cat Day 2024, Wisesky has a special offer for the first 200 buyers who will receive 10 filters free of charge. Customers can use the code WCAT285 when they make their purchase and, for the price of US$285, can receive one air purifier and 10 free filters.

For more information, please visit the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier website .

About Wisesky

Wisesky is an innovative brand dedicated to developing advanced air purification technology, specifically designed to meet the needs of pet-owning families. With expertise in air purification, Wisesky developed the W-Cat Air Purifier after surveying 1,000 cat owners and consulting over 40 pet hospitals, providing valuable insights into feline habits and preferences. By focusing on functionality and pet care, Wisesky aims to deliver a healthier, safer, and more comfortable living environment for both pets and their families.

