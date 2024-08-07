عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

COPEL - Copel's Adjusted EBITDA Was R$1,280.3 Million In 2Q24


8/7/2024 8:16:06 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Copel's adjusted EBITDA was R$1,280.3 million in 2Q24, 5.7% higher than the R$1,211.8 million in 2Q23, mainly reflecting the 31.6% growth in Copel Distribuição's EBITDA.

Thus, the main factors explaining the result in the quarter are: (i) the 6.2% growth in the billed grid market, as a result of higher average temperatures in the period; (ii) the tariff adjustment in June 2023, with an average effect of 6.32% on Tariffs for the Use of the Distribution System (TUSD); and (iii) the control of manageable costs, which varied by only 0.5% vs. 2Q23, compared to inflation of 3.7% in the same period.

These events were partially offset by (i) the reduction in the average energy price of Copel GeT's portfolio (R$175.71 compared to R$187.13 in 2Q23, a variation of -6.1%); and (ii) the lower performance of wind farm complexes due to generation deviation due to the effect of wind volume below certification and unavailability of the generating park resulting from maintenance, causing revenue frustration of R$ 27.1 million (-192% y/y).

The complete release is available at the Company's website: href="" rel="external nofollow" cope

Conference Call: August 8, 2024 – Thursday
English: 09:00 a.m. – UST
Broadcast through Internet

Live webcast at copel

Relações com Investidores
COPEL
+55 41 3331-4011
...

MENAFN07082024003118003196ID1108529957


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search