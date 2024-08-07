COPEL - Copel's Adjusted EBITDA Was R$1,280.3 Million In 2Q24
CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Copel's adjusted EBITDA was R$1,280.3 million in 2Q24, 5.7% higher than the R$1,211.8 million in 2Q23, mainly reflecting the 31.6% growth in Copel Distribuição's EBITDA.
Thus, the main factors explaining the result in the quarter are: (i) the 6.2% growth in the billed grid market, as a result of higher average temperatures in the period; (ii) the tariff adjustment in June 2023, with an average effect of 6.32% on Tariffs for the Use of the Distribution System (TUSD); and (iii) the control of manageable costs, which varied by only 0.5% vs. 2Q23, compared to inflation of 3.7% in the same period.
These events were partially offset by (i) the reduction in the average energy price of Copel GeT's portfolio (R$175.71 compared to R$187.13 in 2Q23, a variation of -6.1%); and (ii) the lower performance of wind farm complexes due to generation deviation due to the effect of wind volume below certification and unavailability of the generating park resulting from maintenance, causing revenue frustration of R$ 27.1 million (-192% y/y).
