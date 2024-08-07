Federal Defense Attorney Joshua Kolsrud Addresses Recent Change Of Plea In Loraine Pellegrino Case

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loraine Pellegrino has accepted responsibility, pled guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, and was sentenced to unsupervised probation with community service.

PHOENIX, AZ, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joshua Kolsrud, the federal criminal defense attorney representing Loraine Pellegrino, today addressed the recent change of plea and sentence.Following the indictment brought against Mrs. Loraine Pellegrino, Mrs. Pellegrino has accepted responsibility, pled guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, and was sentenced to unsupervised probation with community service.Attorney Joshua Kolsrud stated, "Loraine Pellegrino's decision to accept a plea to a lesser charge reflects her desire to move forward and put this matter behind her. She has taken full responsibility for her actions, demonstrating her commitment to upholding the law and contributing positively to the community. The sentence of unsupervised probation with community service acknowledges her remorse and willingness to make amends."Attorney General Kristin Mayes recognized that while Mrs. Pellegrino was guilty of a misdemeanor, she is also a woman of integrity who was not as culpable as some of the other defendants involved. This acknowledgment was a key factor in reaching a fair and just resolution.Kolsrud emphasized, "We appreciate the Attorney General's understanding and recognition of Loraine's character. While Loraine has accepted responsibility for her actions, it is important to note her commitment to ethical conduct and her positive contributions to society. We respect the court's decision and are pleased that this matter has reached a conclusion that allows Loraine to continue her valuable contributions to society."For additional information or inquiries, please contact Kolsrud Law Offices .Case #: CR2024-006850-009

