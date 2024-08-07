Al-Azhar Condemns Violence Against Muslims In Britain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The Grand Mosque of Al-Azhar condemned the violence targeting Muslims and mosques in Britain after allegations were circulated about the involvement of a member of the Muslim community in a murder, which led to a wave of anger accompanied by on Muslims and other immigrants.

Al-Azhar forewarned, in a statement on Wednesday, of the consequences of inciting hatred against Muslims and spreading terror and fear among a large segment of British citizens.

Al-Azhar called for the implementation of the law to prevent the spread of violence and terror, expressing appreciation for the British government's position in reassuring Muslims and committing to preserving their safety and protecting mosques.

It also appreciated the statements of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper rejecting the manifestations of hatred and racism practiced by the far right against Muslims and their pledge to impose deterrent punishment on those involved in sparking this chaos.

Several British cities witnessed acts of violence and chaos led by the far right against mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, setting them on fire and throwing stones at police. (end)

