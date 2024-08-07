UK Witnesses Mass Anti-Racism Protests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- A number of British cities saw on Wednesday mass demonstrations against racism and far-right organizations that committed riot and violence acts since the last week.

Demonstrations erupted in Birmingham, Northampton, Bristol, Newcastle and Liverpool, in addition to some districts in London, condemning the growing pace of racism.

These demonstrations did not include violence acts, but three protestors have been held as they clashed with while gathering in Northampton.

Local TV channels broadcast heavy deployment of anti-riot forces in some cities where most commercial shops had to shut down their doors early for fear of possible acts of riot similar to the ones happened last week.

Since Tuesday, the UK has been experiencing unrest and chaos due to racist protests against asylum seekers and migrants that witnessed deadly clashes with anti-riot forces

Far-right organizations have been leading these protests since a youngman from African origins stabbed on Monday some people in Southport near Liverpool, killing three girls and wounding others.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described anti-asylum seekers and migrants' protests as far-right "thuggery" and a flagrant aggression against people and property.

Earlier in the day, a UK court sentenced three people - up to three years - who took part in the first far-right protests, on charges of attacking policemen, and setting fire to public and private properties. (end)

