Moro Hub Partners With Voxtron Solutions To Host Voxvantage

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Voxvantage is a cutting-edge Cloud Contact Center Solution (CCaS) designed to revolutionize customer engagement in the Middle East region.

Dubai, UAE,August 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed an agreement with Voxtron Solutions, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, to host Voxvantage, a cutting-edge Cloud Contact Center Solution (CCaS) designed to revolutionize customer engagement in the Middle East region. The agreement was signed between Arif Al Malik, Chief Digital Products Officer of Moro Hub and Thomas Padickapparambil, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC at Voxtron.

Moro Hub's strategic alliance with Voxtron Solutions underscores its position as a trusted provider of digital infrastructure solutions in the region. By hosting Voxvantage, Moro Hub reinforces its commitment to enabling innovation and driving digital transformation across industries.

“We are excited to collaborate with Voxtron Solutions on the launch of Voxvantage. As a leading provider of digital services, Moro Hub is committed to supporting businesses in their digital journey by offering reliable and secure infrastructure solutions. Our partnership with Voxtron and Enghouse Systems exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Developed by Voxtron Solutions in collaboration with longstanding partner Enghouse Systems, Voxvantage represents a significant leap forward in contact center technology, blending advanced AI capabilities with seamless cloud-based infrastructure. With Moro Hub's robust infrastructure at its core, Voxvantage is poised to set new standards for reliability, performance, and innovation in the contact center industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moro Hub in bringing Voxvantage to the market. Moro Hub's state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedication to delivering exceptional services align perfectly with our vision for Voxvantage, ensuring that our customers receive unparalleled reliability and performance,” said Thomas Padickapparambil, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC.

Voxvantage offers a comprehensive suite of features, including intelligent routing, sentiment analysis, real-time monitoring, and omnichannel support, all seamlessly integrated into a user-friendly interface. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, Voxvantage enables businesses to anticipate customer needs, personalize interactions, and drive operational efficiency, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future.