J-Starx Silicon Valley Extended Program By 500 Global In Collaboration With JETRO Launches For Japanese Startups

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Startup program designed to help Pre-Seed to Series A startups in Japan accelerate their globalization

TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm 500 Global today announced a collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to launch a startup program for Japanese startups to accelerate their globalization by nurturing a global mindset, formulating strategies for overseas expansion and development, and about the criteria that can make startups attractive for cross border venture capital investors. Startups selected for the program will work closely with experienced company builders who will provide various areas of expertise through hands-on workshops and 1:1 mentoring sessions.

500 Global

Continue Reading

J-StarX Silicon Valley Extended Program by 500 Global is an 8-week program with 3 phases, split between Tokyo and the US.



Phase 1 (in Tokyo for 2 weeks) focuses on "Mindset Development & Pitch Preparation." Startups will participate in an intensive 4-day bootcamp led by global mentors to learn the foundations of building a globally scalable business, then prepare for a pitch presentation through 1:1 coaching and group mentoring.

Phase 2 (in Tokyo for 2 weeks) will be an "In-Depth Preparation" phase. Selected startups will work closely with global mentors for further global mindset shaping and to craft a strategic plan for international expansion. This includes in-depth training on key areas such as sales, marketing and product development (Go-to-Market Strategy), customized for each startup's needs. Startups focus on creating a clear strategic plan for international expansion with guidance from dedicated growth coaches. Phase 3 (in the US for 4 weeks) will cover "Global Market Validation" and startups will travel to Silicon Valley to deepen learnings in support of international expansion efforts. This will consist of being educated on what it takes to build a globally scalable business, learn about global fundraising and how to improve their investor pitch presentation skills. In addition to engaging with leaders of the Flagship Accelerator which sees tens of thousands of applications per year, startups will hear and participate in various workshops, mock interview sessions, panel discussions, guest speakers, group activities, office hours, and 1:1 mentoring sessions. A Product Open House event will provide them with the opportunity to obtain product and technical feedback from experts. This will help them refine their technology and solutions to meet global standards.

"This collaboration with JETRO marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to support Japanese startups in scaling their businesses and expanding into global markets," said Clayton Bryan, Partner at 500 Global. "This 8-week program offers frameworks for establishing the the foundations for strong growth mechanics, a network of experienced global operators as mentors, business model narrative pitch development, strategies for new market validation, and corporate partnership best practices, ensuring startups' products resonate with relevant key customer personas globally and attract international attention from ecosystem participants. The team is seeking founders with strong leadership, resilience, and a global mindset. With the right support, we believe Japanese startups will be well positioned to achieve global success, and we look forward to the incredible achievements we can accomplish together."

Program Dates

Sep 24th, 2024 - Nov 22nd, 2024

Application Deadline

- 1st deadline (priority screening): Aug 26, 2024

- 2nd deadline (final): Sep 10, 2024

*First round applicants will be considered first, and if we reach capacity, we may not open the second round

To learn more about the upcoming program, please visit:

500 Global

500 Global

is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.4B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies1. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,900 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies)2. Our 200+ team members are located in over 30 countries3 and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

JETRO

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

ENQUIRES ABOUT THE PROGRAM

500 Global, Japan Team

[email protected]

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED SOLELY FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. 500 GLOBAL AND JETRO ARE INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTIES.

WHILE PARTIES HAVE TAKEN REASONABLE STEPS TO ENSURE THAT THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS ACCURATE AND UP-TO-DATE, NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. NO REPRESENTATIONS ARE MADE AS TO SPECIFIC OUTCOMES FROM RELYING ON THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND ANY THIRD- PARTY LINKS. FIGURES ARE APPROXIMATED BASED ON INTERNAL ESTIMATES AS OF 31 MARCH 2024 AND HAVE NOT BEEN INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED. NO REPRESENTATIONS ARE MADE TO SPECIFIC OUTCOMES FROM RELYING ON THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND ANY THIRD PARTY LINKS.

ALL SERVICES RENDERED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHALL BE SOLELY AN EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM. THE GOAL OF THE GLOBAL MARKET VALIDATION AND PRODUCT OPEN HOUSE IS TO FIELD TEST PRODUCTS OR SERVICES TO SEEK TECHNICAL FEEDBACK, NOT TO MARKET THOSE PRODUCTS OR SERVICES TO POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS. PRODUCT OPEN HOUSE AND VIRTUAL DEMO DAY ARE EACH AN INVITATION-ONLY EVENT AND THE INTENDED AUDIENCE FOR THE VIRTUAL DEMO DAY IS LIMITED TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED IN REGULATION D UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MEMBERS OF THE PRESS. ALL CONTENT PROVIDED IN THE PRODUCT OPEN HOUSE IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NOTHING STATED IN THE VIRTUAL DEMO DAY SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS INVESTMENT, LEGAL, TAX OR ACCOUNTING ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN SUCH EVENTS AND NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. INCLUSION AS A PRESENTING COMPANY IN PRODUCT OPEN HOUSE AND VIRTUAL DEMO DAY DOES NOT NECESSARILY CONFIRM INVESTMENT BY A 500 GLOBAL FUND IN SUCH COMPANY. 500 GLOBAL HAS NOT TAKEN ANY ACTIONS TO QUALIFY THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE EVENT UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. PERSONS OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES WHO VIEW THE EVENT MUST OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO VIEWING THIS EVENT AND ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES.

1AS OF 31 DEC 2023 AND INCLUDES PRIVATE, PUBLIC AND EXITED COMPANIES. FOR EXITED POSITIONS, VALUATION DATE IS DATE OF EXIT. THESE FIGURES ARE ESTIMATES, AGGREGATED ACROSS ALL PORTFOLIO COMPANIES HELD ACROSS ALL FUNDS ADVISED BY 500 STARTUPS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES, AND ARE BASED ON INTERNAL DATA THAT HAS NOT BEEN EXTERNALLY VERIFIED AND RELIES ON PORTFOLIO INFORMATION SUPPLIED BY EXTERNAL SOURCES WHICH HAS NOT BEEN VERIFIED, MAY NOT BE ACCURATE OR UPDATED. THESE VALUATIONS ARE ESTIMATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH 500 GLOBAL'S VALUATION POLICY. SEE 500/COMPANIES FOR A FULL LIST OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RETURNS.

2ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM") STATED HEREIN ARE ROUNDED TO THE NEAREST $100M AND ARE CALCULATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SEC FORM ADV PART 1A INSTRUCTION 5.B. TO INCLUDE THE CURRENT MARKET VALUE (OR FAIR VALUE) OF ALL PRIVATE FUND ASSETS AND THE CONTRACTUAL AMOUNT OF ANY UNCALLED COMMITMENTS TO SUCH PRIVATE FUNDS, TOGETHER WITH THE CURRENT MARKET VALUE OF ALL OTHER SECURITIES PORTFOLIOS FOR WHICH 500 STARTUPS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. OR ITS AFFILIATES PROVIDES ONGOING DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES, WITH MARKET VALUE DETERMINED USING THE SAME METHOD USED TO REPORT ACCOUNT VALUES TO CLIENTS OR TO CALCULATE FEES FOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT MAY INCREASE OR DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER TIME.

3AS OF 30 JUNE 2023. INCLUDES LOCATION OF EMPLOYEES, CONTRACTORS AND CONSULTANTS.

SOURCE 500 Global