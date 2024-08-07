Fibrobiologics Files 2024 Second Quarter Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit .
General Inquiries:
...
Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
212-845-4242
...
Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
...
