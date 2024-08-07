Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Rhinoplasty: Comparing Surgical And Non-Invasive Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A comparison chart illustrating the key differences between non-invasive and surgical rhinoplasty, helping you make an informed decision for your nose reshaping needs.

Dr. Simon Ourian's patient shows remarkable improvement after a non-invasive rhinoplasty treatment. The before and after images highlight the subtle yet effective changes to the nasal profile, enhancing overall facial harmony without the need for surgery.

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian showcasing his artistic skills by sculpting a bust, reflecting his precision and attention to detail in cosmetic dermatology.

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews surgical vs. non-invasive rhinoplasty, guiding patients on choosing the right option for their needs.

- Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned cosmetic dermatology expert Dr. Simon Ourian from Epione Beverly Hills reviews rhinoplasty, comparing traditional surgical methods with non-invasive alternatives. With over two decades of experience and a client list that includes some of the world's most famous faces, Dr. Ourian is uniquely qualified to discuss the latest advancements and trends in nose reshaping.

Rhinoplasty, a nose job, is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures worldwide. It is sought after by people from all walks of life, including regular individuals looking for a confidence boost and celebrities seeking subtle enhancements.

Traditional rhinoplasty involves surgically modifying the bone and cartilage of the nose to obtain the desired shape. This customizable method can address significant structural issues, such as deviated septums, breathing difficulties, and substantial reshaping requirements.

Pros:

- Long-lasting results.

- Extensive reshaping

- Functional improvements

Cons:

- Invasive procedure

- Extended recovery time

- Higher risk of complications

Non-invasive rhinoplasty, also known as liquid rhinoplasty, uses injectable fillers to temporarily alter the shape of the nose. It has minimal downtime and instant results.

Pros:

- Quick procedure

- Minimal downtime

- Reversible results

- No anesthesia

Cons:

- Temporary results

- Limited reshaping capabilities

- Potential for filler migration

- Technically difficult, requires a very skilled Doctor

Dr. Simon Ourian highlights that deciding between surgical and non-invasive rhinoplasty depends on individual goals and anatomical considerations. Patients who desire significant changes or functional improvements may find surgical rhinoplasty more beneficial. On the other hand, individuals seeking minor adjustments with minimal downtime may prefer the non-invasive option.

The Importance of Choosing an Experienced Provider for Rhinoplasty

When considering rhinoplasty, it's crucial to find an experienced provider. Dr. Simon Ourian emphasizes the importance of researching and selecting a professional with a proven track record in cosmetic procedures. An experienced provider ensures the best possible results and minimizes the risk of complications. Patients should review credentials, seek recommendations, and consult multiple experts before making a decision.

Dr. Simon Ourian is a leading expert in cosmetic dermatology and the founder of Epione Beverly Hills. His clientele includes A-list celebrities and international royalty. Dr. Ourian is renowned for his expertise in aesthetic medicine and his innovative approach to non-invasive procedures.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Epione Beverly Hills or call/text us at (310) 651-6267.

Simon Ourian M.D.

Epione Medical Corporation

email us here