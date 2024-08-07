Argentina’S Soybean Shipment Stall: A Closer Look At The Strike Impact
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A labor strike initiated by workers in Argentina's oilseed industry on Tuesday has halted soybean product shipments from several key ports in the country.
The Argentine Ports and Maritime Activities Chamber announced this development. Following unsuccessful wage negotiations amid soaring inflation, the strike occurred.
Argentina stands as a global powerhouse in processed soybean supply. This critical commodity is used extensively across various sectors, including food production and biodiesel manufacturing.
In addition, the strike's timing is crucial as it affects the ports predominantly engaged in soy processing.
Guillermo Wade, a director at the chamber, informed Reuters that while ports not affiliated with the oilseed workers' federation are operating normally, major shipping centers have ceased operations.
Notably, only two of the country's primary agricultural shipping hubs, located north of Rosario along the Paraná River, remain unaffected.
These ports are managed by Archer Daniels Midland and the local firm, ACA. This strike poses significant ramifications because ports north of Rosario handle over 80% of Argentina's grain and derivative exports.
These ports are instrumental in handling exports for major global grain traders such as Cargill and Bunge.
The cessation of soybean shipments due to the strike disrupts Argentina's export capabilities. This also has broader implications for global markets that depend on these supplies.
This underscores the critical role of labor stability in maintaining the flow of essential goods in the international trade landscape.
MENAFN07082024007421016031ID1108529566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.