Exro To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 44Th Annual Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF ) , a leading clean company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system for e-mobility, is pleased to announce its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference. This prominent institutional investor will be held from Tuesday, August 13th to Thursday, August 15th at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Exro's Chief Executive Officer, Sue Ozdemir, and Chief Officer, Darrell Bishop, will jointly lead a group presentation on Tuesday, August 13th. They will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial analysts on both Tuesday, August 13th, and Wednesday, August 14th. These sessions will offer in-depth insights into Exro's advanced e-propulsion system technology, current deliveries to blue-chip OEM customers, and path to profitability in 2025.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including Coil DriverTM, Cell DriverTM, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

