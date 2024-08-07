Fancamp Clarifies Technical Disclosure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“ Fancamp ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) announces that in connection with a technical disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the“ BCSC ”), the Company is clarifying certain disclosures related to the Company's Clinton property, located in the Northern Appalachian region in the Eastern Townships of Québec (the“ Clinton Property ”), contained in the Company's previous corporate presentations for Q2 2023 and Q1 2024 (the“ Presentations ”).



The information contained in the Presentations in respect of the Clinton Property is not supported by a compliant National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101 ”) technical report and the information in the Presentations should not be relied on until it has been verified and supported by a NI 43-101 technical report.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The Company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Company continues to identify opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company Platinex Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

CONTACT: Rajesh Sharma, President & CEO +1 (604) 434 8829 ... Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations +1 (604) 434 8829 ... Debra Chapman, CFO +1 (604) 434 8829 ...