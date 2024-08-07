Grenada's 50Th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Banknote To Begin Circulation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grenada's 50th Independence Anniversary Banknote to begin circulation from 8 August

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Eastern Caribbean Central (ECCB) in collaboration with the of Grenada has issued a $50 circulation banknote, in limited supply, to commemorate Grenada's 50th anniversary of independence (golden jubilee).The $50 commemorative banknote is printed on polymer and is the same size as the $50 banknote series currently in circulation. The banknote is tender which means it could and should be used for every day transactions at shops, stores and supermarkets.The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the ECCB has also made available a special Grenada $50 notepack for persons who wish to purchase the banknote as a keepsake. Interested persons may go to .The $50 banknote will be issued only in Grenada but could be used in any of the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. The Grenada $50 will be available to the public via commercial banks and credit unions in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique from Thursday, 8 August 2024.

