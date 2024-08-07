Columbus, Ohio Based Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale Of Kia Cold Lake In Alberta Canada To Kross Auto Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, OH, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 23, 2024 Brian Brouse, Director of Canada for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, brokered the sale of Kia Cold Lake in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada to Kross Auto Group. Kia Cold Lake, located at 3832 50 St., Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6, Canada will keep its name as the new owners join the Cold Lake community.

Brouse worked closely with Darren Bosch, Dealer Principal and Owner and Spencer Ferguson, General Manager and Partner of Kia Cold Lake to help organize and facilitate the sale of the dealership. This deal marks the third transaction Brouse and Bosch have collaborated on.“I want to thank Darren and Spencer for continuing our long-standing relationship and trusting me with their first dealership sale,” stated Brian Brouse. Darren Bosch currently owns Homefield Ford in Raymond, Alberta and is looking to focus his efforts closer to Southern Alberta where his Ford dealership is located.

The 8,040 square foot space at Kia Cold Lake is located on 1.7 acres of land and includes a full-service center. Kia Cold Lake is the only import dealership in Cold Lake, providing additional options for local buyers. The staff at Kia Cold Lake, with all 14 team members staying on, took great pride in community engagement and initiatives, which became a fundamental part of the dealership's identity and one of the key reasons for choosing Kross Group to sell to.

“When we decided to sell Kia Cold Lake, we wanted to find a dealer who would focus on impacting the community just as much as our team did, and I believe we found that with Kross Group,” stated Darren Bosch, Dealer Principal and Owner.“We were wholeheartedly committed to being enthusiastic participants in the growth and vitality of this remarkable town and we have the utmost trust that our team, under the guidance of Kevin Robertson and his team, will continue to do the same.”

The family owned Kross Auto Group, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada currently owns dealerships in Edmonton and Calgary Alberta, Canada.“I want to wish the Kross Group the best of luck as they expand their group with their newest location,” stated Brouse.

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors manage billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit mlambgroup.com .

Brian Brouse with the Tim Lamb Group stands with Spencer and Darren at the closing of Kia Cold Lake on July 23, 2024. Kia Cold Lake

