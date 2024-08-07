(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby bath products

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.78%

during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in offering of multifunctional bath products and bath kits However,

decline in birth rate globally

poses a challenge. Key market players include Artsana Spa, Beiersdorf AG, Caboo, California Baby, D and G Laboratories Inc., Erbaviva LLC, Farlin Corp., Galderma SA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience, Me n Moms Pvt ltd., Mothercare Plc, Natera Inc., Pigeon Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever PLC. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Baby bath soaps and washes, Baby shampoos and conditioners, and Baby bath accessories), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Beiersdorf AG, Caboo, California Baby, D and G Laboratories Inc., Erbaviva LLC, Farlin Corp., Galderma SA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience, Me n Moms Pvt ltd., Mothercare Plc, Natera Inc., Pigeon Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The baby bath products market is experiencing significant growth, leading vendors to introduce innovative and upgraded items. One example is Mothercare's Little Softie Top to Toe Wash, a 2-in-1 hair and body wash. Another innovation is Aqua Scale's 3-in-1 baby bathtub, which measures water temperature and baby weight. Hippy Baby's Liquid Soap, shaped as a duck, doubles as a toy. Unilever's Zwitsal brand offers cartoon character-themed shampoos and washes. These product enhancements boost brand appeal and consumer loyalty in the market.



The baby care industry is witnessing a significant trend towards nourishment and nutrition, with organic baby food and organic ingredients gaining popularity among parents. Organic porridge ranges are penetrating the market, addressing the growing demand for reliable brand products that are free from preservatives and allergens. Skincare products, including baby body washes and moisturizers, are shifting towards chemical-free formulations to prevent rashes and support sensory development. Physical retail stores continue to dominate sales, but online platforms are gaining traction due to their convenience. Recyclable baby products are also on the rise, aligning with changing societal norms and consumer preferences. Traditional stereotypes around gender roles are being challenged, with breast pumps and breastfeeding support becoming essential items for both men and women in the workforce. Toddlers' toys and care activities are becoming more interactive and educational, promoting cognitive development. The baby hygiene market is expanding to include skincare products, baby spas, and even toys that double as cleaners. As awareness around organic and synthetic products grows, parents are making informed purchase decisions for their babies' well-being.



Market

Challenges



The global birth rate has experienced a decline, with developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, as well as developed nations like the UK, US, France, Japan, and Canada, seeing a decrease. Factors contributing to this trend include religious beliefs, economic structures, urbanization, and changing lifestyles. The World Bank Group reports that the global birth rate dropped from 18.17 per 1,000 people in 2018 to 17.3 in 2020. Several factors have negatively impacted birth rates, including rising per capita income, cultural shifts favoring smaller families, and the increasing cost of having children. Modern contraceptives have also facilitated the postponement of childbirth and smaller family sizes. These demographic shifts are anticipated to significantly impact the global baby bath products market during the forecast period. The baby care industry is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness and consciousness among health-conscious parents regarding baby hygiene and early education. However, challenges persist, such as catering to babies with allergies and ensuring chemical-free skincare. Baby body washes, cleansers, and moisturizers must be gentle and safe for newborn baby's sensitive skin. Eco-friendly diapers and packaging are becoming popular choices for environmentally conscious customers. Breast pumps and breastfeeding support are essential care activities for employed parents. Holistic approaches to baby care include fortified baby food, hydration, and hygienic surroundings. Inclusivity is a growing trend, with gender-neutral clothing and natural remedies gaining popularity. The baby care market is expanding on e-commerce platforms, reaching a wider audience and making baby care more accessible to all. The long run success of businesses depends on health benefits, health and safety, and customer satisfaction.

Segment Overview



This baby bath products market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Baby bath soaps and washes

1.2 Baby shampoos and conditioners 1.3 Baby bath accessories



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1

Baby bath soaps and washes-

The baby bath products market consists of baby bath soaps, body washes, and bubble washes. The market's growth is driven by rising brand awareness through various channels, particularly the internet. Consumers prefer natural and organic products, leading to increased demand for these offerings during the forecast period. Non-medicated bath soaps and washes are popular among budget-conscious consumers, while medicated options are prescribed for specific conditions. Vendors continue to introduce new products, such as Dabur Ltd.'s August 2020 launch of eight new baby washes with ayurvedic herbs. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the global baby bath products market.

Research Analysis

The baby bath products market caters to the essential needs of parents in creating a hygienic and nourishing environment for their little ones. Parents prioritize the best care activities for their babies, including regular bathing, playing games, and ensuring organic and chemical-free skincare products. Customers make purchase decisions based on reliable brand products, health and safety, and inclusivity, breaking free from traditional stereotypes. The baby care industry offers a wide range of offerings, from organic baby food and clothing to hydrating skincare products, all designed to support the health and wellbeing of babies and children. Breastfeeding support and awareness are also crucial aspects of the industry, ensuring that mothers receive the necessary resources to provide optimal nourishment for their babies. Overall, the baby bath products market prioritizes the health, safety, and happiness of babies and children, making it a vital sector within the larger baby care industry.

Market Research Overview

The baby bath products market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness and consciousness towards the health and well-being of babies. Allergies and health concerns have become a major factor in the purchase decision of parents, leading to a demand for chemical-free

skincare and eco-friendly baby care products. The baby care industry is evolving with the changing societal norms, focusing on holistic approaches to infant care, including early education, breastfeeding support, and hygienic surroundings. Parents are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking natural remedies for their babies' needs, from organic baby food and fortified milk to eco-friendly diapers and recyclable baby products. The rise of the internet penetration and e-commerce platforms have made it easier for customers to access these products from the comfort of their homes. Employed persons and women are also contributing to the market's growth, with the need for convenient and reliable brand products for their babies' care activities. The market is also seeing a shift towards inclusivity, with gender-neutral clothing and toys becoming more popular. The baby care industry is not just limited to bath products, with the inclusion of lactation aids, breast pumps, and skincare products for babies and mothers. The long-term health benefits of proper hygiene and nourishment for infants and toddlers are also driving the market's growth. The market is also witnessing a trend towards eco-consciousness, with companies focusing on using organic ingredients, preservative-free cleansers, and fragrance-free baby washes. The demand for hydration and moisturization for newborn babies' delicate skin is also leading to the development of new products. In conclusion, the baby bath products market is witnessing significant growth due to various factors, including changing societal norms, health and safety concerns, and the increasing consciousness towards eco-friendly and organic products. The market is expected to continue growing in the long run, with a focus on providing holistic and convenient solutions for parents.

