NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector size is estimated to grow by USD 2.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

52.65% during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on customized paths using AI is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased emphasis on chatbots. However,

high cost associated with ai poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., n2y LLC, Pearson Plc, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC.







Market Driver

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots are revolutionizing the education sector by providing personalized learning experiences for students. Utilizing AI, Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning technologies, these chatbots store, process, and communicate data to students. They perform various functions, including answering queries, assessing and correcting assessments, and facilitating conversations. Georgia Tech's Jill Watson, an IBM virtual teacher assistant, is an example of this innovation. Chatbots can identify a student's study pattern and offer customized learning pathways. They can also help students learn at spaced intervals by repeating old lessons at optimal times. The increasing adoption of online learning models will drive the demand for chatbots in education, creating new business opportunities for vendors.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing various industries, including Education. AI technology, such as machine learning, computer vision, and deep learning, is transforming how we learn. In the Education sector, AI is used for personalized learning, automated grading, and content creation. The IT & telecommunication industry, Retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and Media & Entertainment industries are leading AI adoption. Large enterprises in the Education sector are deploying AI on-premises and in the cloud. AI is used in Sales & Marketing for student engagement, Supply Chain Management for resource allocation, Human Resource Management for recruitment, Finance & Accounting for financial forecasting, Cybersecurity for data protection, and Legal & Compliance for regulatory adherence. Netflix, Amazon, Anthropic, and others use AI for content creation and recommendation. AI market trends include generative AI, big data analytics, robotics, and chatbots. AI tools like ChatGPT and AI art generators are transforming business models. Autonomous AI, algorithms, and machine learning techniques are driving innovation. Data availability and quality are crucial for effective AI implementation.

Market

Challenges



The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector faces significant financial barriers. The high cost of developing, procuring, and maintaining AI solutions is a major hindrance to its widespread adoption. Schools and educational institutions require substantial funding to cover the expenses of installing AI software and the ongoing costs of maintenance. The availability of AI solutions is increasing, but the high research and development costs, capital expenditure, and sustainability risks limit their affordability for many public educational institutions. These financial constraints hinder schools from offering students advanced learning environments and resources, and make it challenging for vendors to enter the market. Consequently, the high cost of AI is expected to impede the growth of the global AI market in the education sector. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in education is rapidly growing, with AI technologies like Big Data analytics, robotics, and

chatbots transforming the sector. Companies like ChatGPT and AI art generators offer innovative solutions, but challenges persist. The technology roadmap includes business models, autonomous AI, algorithms, and machine learning techniques like natural language processing. Data availability and quality are crucial, with potential issues of bias and inaccurate output. Software and service providers offer solutions, while cloud, network, and security providers ensure infrastructure. Ethical and regulatory concerns, privacy issues, and AI-driven automation in customer service are key challenges. Edge AI and edge computing components like deployment mode, enterprise size, business function, and industry vertical are also important considerations. Hardware, software, and the use of supercomputers and quantum computers with deep learning techniques are part of the technology landscape.

Segment Overview

This artificial intelligence (ai) in the education sector market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Higher education 1.2 K-12



2.1 Learner model

2.2 Pedagogical model 2.3 Domain model



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Higher education-

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market in the education sector is projected to expand at a consistent rate. Universities and colleges worldwide are integrating AI tools to enhance education quality and offer personalized learning experiences. AI solutions, such as IBM's Watson, are used for automating administrative tasks, reducing costs, and minimizing errors. Grading processes are also being streamlined with AI-driven programs like Gradescope, which allows simultaneous assessment of multiple assignments and provides comprehensive student performance analysis. Federal funding, collaborations, and the growing emphasis on AI-driven virtual assistants and Intelligent Technology Systems (ITS) are key growth drivers for the AI market in education during the forecast period.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by advancements in machine learning and data analytics. In the US education sector, AI's adoption is transforming learning experiences with personalized education tools, intelligent tutoring systems, and administrative efficiency. The market is projected to expand significantly, with AI enhancing student engagement and outcomes while streamlining educational operations. Key players are investing heavily in AI-driven solutions to address evolving educational needs and improve institutional performance. The sector's focus on innovative technologies promises continued growth and transformation.

Research Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector with its ability to process big data analytics, enhance learning experiences, and automate administrative tasks. AI technologies such as robotics, chatbots, AI art generators, and generative AI tools are transforming teaching and learning. The technology roadmap for AI in education includes the use of algorithms and machine learning techniques like deep learning and natural language processing. Data availability and quality are crucial for effective AI implementation, with potential challenges including bias and inaccurate output. Software providers, service providers, cloud providers, network providers, and security providers are essential partners in this transformation. Computer science education is increasingly focusing on AI algorithms, while supercomputers and quantum computers power advanced research. AI's business models range from freemium to subscription-based, with autonomous artificial intelligence set to redefine education delivery.

Market Research Overview

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the education sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in Big Data analytics, robotics, and AI technologies like ChatGPT and AI art generators. The technology roadmap includes generative AI tools, algorithms, machine learning techniques, natural language processing, and deep learning. Business models in the sector vary, with software providers, service providers, cloud providers, network providers, and security providers offering solutions. Autonomous AI and ethical concerns, regulatory issues, and privacy are key considerations. AI-driven automation includes chatbots and virtual assistants for customer service. Edge AI and edge computing are gaining popularity for deployment. The education industry, along with IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and media & entertainment industries, are major adopters. Deployment modes include on-premises and cloud, with large enterprises being the primary consumers. Functions like sales & marketing, supply chain management, human resource management, finance & accounting, cybersecurity, and legal & compliance are also utilizing AI. Hardware, software, and services are essential components of the technology. Supercomputers and quantum computers are powering advanced AI applications. Machine learning techniques, computer vision, and generative AI are transforming education. However, challenges like data availability, data quality, bias, and inaccurate output must be addressed.

