BMW Group And Bcomp Win Prestigious 2024 Altair Enlighten Award For The BMW M Visionary Materials Seat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2024 Altair Enlighten Award presentation ceremony. From left to right: Ismail Benhayoun, Altair; Falco Hollmann, BMW M GmbH; Johann Wacht, Bcomp; Alan Amici, Center for Automotive Research

The award-winning BMW M Visionary Materials Seat.

Bcomp's ampliTexTM-PP composite material combines structural and aesthetic properties.

Design for seat disassembly and recycling at end of life.

Lightweight ampliTexTM-PP flax-based composite material provides aesthetic appeal.

Award recognises partnership in integrating flax fibre-based composites into high-performance vehicles, reducing CO2e impacts and enhancing recyclability

- Falco Hollmann, Innovation Manager, BMW M GmbHFRIBOURG, SWITZERLAND, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bcomp , the global leader in high-performance, natural fibre composites for the mobility, recreational and mass transportation sectors and listed as a Top 100 Global Cleantech Company, today announced it has been awarded the 2024 Altair Enlighten Award with BMW M GmbH, the renowned performance car subsidiary of BMW Group, for the BMW M Visionary Materials Seat”, alongside other BMW M GmbH partners in the project.Manufactured with Bcomp's ampliTexTM bio-based materials, the seat won in the Sustainable Process category. The award highlights the sustainable production-orientation of the seat design including its lifecycle focus as one of the global automotive sector's most innovative new sustainable developments, the best of which are showcased by Altair's prestigious Enlighten Awards.Falco Hollmann, Innovation Manager Lightweight Construction & Sustainability at BMW M GmbH, accepted the award, saying,“We are already using existing technologies and materials to provide an outlook on the possibilities for reducing emissions and conserving resources in the future. This is not just about the substitution of materials, but above all about the topic of design for circularity.”The award-winning seat design re-envisions the manufacture and component materials to introduce a lighter, circular product that meets the demands of large-scale vehicle production. The seatback features a fully bio-based, high-performance natural fibre layup with ampliTexTM-PP composite. By combining the structural and aesthetically pleasing visual properties of the material in one manufacturing step, production is both more efficient and dematerialised.The accent has been on Design for Circularity, meaning that in addition to using natural and recycled materials, the BMW M Visionary Materials Seat's recyclability has been taken into account right from the start of development. Less complex assemblies and monomaterials that can be separated by type enable the recyclability of the seat at the end of its life. Flax fibre composites are CO2e-neutral from cradle to gate, and can reduce manufacturing-related emissions of high-performance composite parts by up to 85% compared to carbon fibre, depending on the application. Compared to current large-scale automotive plastic parts, Bcomp's material solutions can reduce component weights by up to 50%, thanks to their low density and high stiffness.The seat is a development project designed and engineered by long-time collaborators, BMW M GmbH and Bcomp, along with BMW Designworks, Automotive Management Consulting GmbH, Gradel Lightweight Sàrl and Lasso Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH. BMW M GmbH and Bcomp have already delivered exciting innovations in previous development projects for high-end road cars and series application for race cars, such as interior and bodywork components for the BMW M4 GT4 , bodywork for the BMW M4 DTM, and cooling shafts for the BMW iFE.20 in Formula E. The success of their partnership is built on shared beliefs in the need for new sustainable technologies that combine circular, high-performance and sustainable materials with a re-imagined architecture that will help decarbonise volume automotive manufacturing.“Realising your vision requires strong partnerships and we all need visionaries to achieve our common sustainability goals,” said Johann Wacht, Key Account Manager Automotive & Motorsports at Bcomp.“Through our long-standing collaboration with BMW M GmbH, the BMW M Visionary Materials Seat project clearly shows that the decisive milestone towards holistic sustainability is the combination of bio-based materials and recyclables. With our ampliTexTM high-performance natural fibre material, we deliver a sustainable lightweight solution that combines the highest design standards and recyclability on a large-scale automotive level.”The annual Enlighten Awards are sponsored by Altair, a global leader in computational science and intelligence. They celebrate lightweighting innovations that reduce emissions, materials and energy consumption, while advancing material reuse and recyclability. The winning technologies are of significant interest to automotive engineers, manufacturers, policymakers and consumers. The Awards were presented at a ceremony on August 6.About BcompBcomp is a Swiss cleantech company and global leader in sustainable lightweighting solutions, also recognised as a Global Cleantech 100 company. Its proprietary natural fibre-based reinforcement ma-terials - ampliTexTM and powerRibsTM - help decarbonise manufacturing and reduce environmental impacts in a wide range of high-performance applications. These include motorsports, automotive interiors, mass transit, recreational equipment, consumer goods and the aerospace industry. Bcomp's team offers global engineering support and guidance from concept through to industrial manufacturing out of its Fribourg headquarters in Switzerland and an office in Shanghai, China. For more information:

Kate Macdonell

HKA, Inc. Marketing Communications

+1 714-422-0927

email us here