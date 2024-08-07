Fire Hose Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 1.59 Billion From 2024-2028, Product Innovation To Boost The Market Growth, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire hose

size is estimated to grow by USD 1591.8 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.44%

during the forecast period.

Product innovation

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

availability of newer and improved products. However,

issues associated with corrosion in fire hose systems

poses a challenge. Key market players include Albert Ziegler GmbH, Angus Fire Ltd., Australian Fire Hose, Chhatariya Firetech Industries, Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC

, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Exflame Fire Protection Pvt. Ltd., Goodada, Guardian Fire Equipment Inc., Jakob Eschbach

GmbH, KFH

Industries

Co., Kuriyama of America Inc., Mercedes Textiles Ltd., National Fire Equipment Ltd., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP., Parker Hannifin Corp., Puck Enterprises, SINCO FIRE AND SECURITY CO. LTD., Superior Fire Hose Corp., and Terraflex Industries Ltd.. Continue Reading







Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Fire hoses have seen significant advancements in manufacturing over the past two decades, with a focus on lighter, stronger, and low-maintenance materials. This trend is projected to continue, leading to the introduction of lightweight supply hoses with unprecedented sizes and pressure ratings. Industrial firefighting, disaster relief, and military applications are set to benefit from these innovations. Wildfire suppression operations often utilize lightweight hose lines with diameters of 34, 1, and 12 inches, while structural applications require heavy-duty hoses in sizes ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Deliver lines, used to supply water to firefighting equipment, are commonly available in diameters of 3+12, 4, 4+12, 5, and 6 inches. Stenor Merlin's patching materials for type 1, 2, and 3 hoses are among the solutions available for repairing holes. These patches, available in red and yellow sizes, are vulcanized to the hose and typically last throughout their lifespan. The global fire hose market is poised for growth due to the increasing adoption of new materials in hose manufacturing.



The Fire Hose Market encompasses the production and supply of fire safety equipment, including fire hoses, for various sectors. These sectors include Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Settings, Construction Activities, and Natural Disasters. Fire hoses are essential for Firefighters and Rescue Workers in Firefighting Technology. Nylon filament and Synthetic Fabrics, produced through the Extrusion Process, are commonly used in fire hoses. Fire hoses have applications in Water Rescue, Offshore, and Marine sectors, as well as Industrial Premises. Customized fire hoses cater to specific needs, such as Refineries, Mills, Ships, Commercial Constructions, Oil and Gas, and Municipal Fire Brigades. Building safety codes require adherence to Electrical Safety and Rubber or Thermoplastics like PVC for fire hoses. Attack hoses and Fire Extinguishing Equipment, including Hydrants, use synthetic materials and the Extrusion Method. Garden hoses are different from fire hoses. The Construction Sector emphasizes Building Safety Protocols and Safety Standards, using Water, Foam, and Connectors for fire safety applications. Fire hoses undergo Destructive and Non-Destructive Testing to ensure reliability.



Market

Challenges



Fire safety products, including fire hoses, sprinklers, fire hydrants, and extinguishers, are susceptible to corrosion due to their metal and alloy components. This deterioration, caused by environmental factors like water, moisture, and corrosive chemicals, can significantly impact the functionality and safety of these systems. The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NACE International, and NFPA are leading organizations addressing corrosion issues in fire safety systems. They've published reports on mitigating corrosion-related problems. However, diagnosing and assessing the extent of internal corrosion damage is challenging, often necessitating partial or complete system replacement. Replacement costs include pipe demolition, installation, and operational disruption. These factors may pose challenges to the growth of the fire hose market during the forecast period. Fire hoses play a crucial role in various industries, including refineries, mills, ships, commercial constructions, and the oil and gas sector. However, selecting the right fire hose for specific applications poses challenges. Destructive testing and non-destructive testing are essential to ensure fire hose durability and safety. Offshore and marine sectors require customised fire hoses to meet unique challenges. Building safety codes demand compliance with electrical safety and water quality standards. Fire hoses are made of synthetic materials like rubber, thermoplastics, and PVC, using extrusion methods. Municipal fire brigades and industrial premises use fire hoses for different purposes, such as fire extinguishing equipment, hydrants, and attack hoses. Maintenance costs and safety standards are crucial factors in the construction sector. Smart technologies, such as moisture and abrasion resistance, enhance fire hose performance. High-pressure fire hoses are essential for fighting large fires. Connectors and foam are essential additives for effective fire suppression. Fire safety is paramount in construction, industrial activities, and fire engines. Durability, maintenance costs, and safety standards are essential considerations when selecting fire hoses.

Segment Overview



This fire hose market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Type 3

1.2 Type 2 1.3 Type 1



2.1 Municipal fire service

2.2 Commercial 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America



1.1

Type 3-

The Fire Hose Market is a significant industry that provides essential products for firefighting and safety applications. Companies manufacture and supply fire hoses in various lengths, diameters, and materials to meet the unique needs of fire departments, industrial facilities, and construction sites. Fire hoses are crucial for effective fire suppression and preventing property damage. Market growth is driven by increasing safety regulations, rising fire incidents, and technological advancements in hose materials and designs.

Research Analysis

The Fire Hose Market encompasses the production, sales, and distribution of fire hoses and related equipment used in various sectors. Fire hoses are essential components of fire safety equipment, providing water to extinguish fires in residential buildings, commercial structures, industrial settings, construction activities, and during natural disasters. Firefighters and rescue workers rely on these hoses to save lives and protect property. Fire hoses come in various types, including customised options, and are made from materials such as rubber, thermoplastics, and PVC. Firefighting technology continues to advance, with innovations in fire hoses, fire hydrants, attack hoses, and fire extinguishing equipment. The market serves diverse industries, including municipal fire brigades, refineries, mills, ships, commercial constructions, oil and gas, and electrical safety. Building safety codes mandate the use of appropriate fire hoses to ensure safety.

Market Research Overview

The Fire Hose Market encompasses a wide range of applications in fire safety equipment for various sectors. In Residential and Commercial buildings, fire hoses are essential for fire safety protocols and building codes. Fire hoses find extensive use in Industrial settings, Construction activities, and Natural disasters for firefighting and rescue operations. Fire hoses are also vital in the Offshore and Marine sector, Refineries, Mills, Ships, and Commercial constructions in the Oil and Gas industry. Fire hoses are made from various materials such as Nylon filament, Synthetic fabrics,

Elastomers, Rubber, Thermoplastics, and PVC. The Extrusion process is commonly used in manufacturing fire hoses, which ensures durability and resistance to Moisture and Abrasion. Fire hoses come in different types like Attack hoses, Fire extinguishing equipment, Hydrant hoses, and Garden hoses. Smart technologies are increasingly being integrated into Synthetic fire hoses for improved performance and reduced Maintenance costs. Fire hoses undergo rigorous testing, including Destructive and Non-destructive testing, to ensure safety and compliance with Safety standards. Fire hoses are used in Water and Foam applications and come with Connectors and Fire engines. The Construction sector relies on Customised fire hoses for specific requirements. Fire safety is a critical concern in all sectors, and Fire hoses play a crucial role in ensuring safety and minimizing damage during emergencies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Type 3



Type 2

Type 1

End-user



Municipal Fire Service



Commercial

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

