CNO Financial Group Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Group, (NYSE: CNO ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable September 24, 2024, to of record at the close of business on September 10, 2024.

