Dr. Ruben West Recognized As Humanitarian Negotiator/Diplomat By International College Of Peace Studies Kenya

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International College of Peace Studies Provost Dr. Kennedy Waningu, Ambassador Dr. Ruben West and other officials from the Global Peace Signature

Dr. Ruben West of the USA during swearing in ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya

Dr. Ruben West of the USA taking the Global Peace Ambassador oath of office - Humanitarian Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya to his left and Dr. Robin West (wife) looking on

Newly Appointed Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West and his mother Rosetta West after ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International College of Peace Studies is a partner of the United Nations University Centre for Executive Education dedicated to providing practical professional training in humanitarian diplomacy and international affairs.As a United Nations-mandated organization, the College is renowned for its expertise in promoting peace, sustainability, and conflict resolution.Since its establishment, the International College of Peace Studies has been dedicated to providing top-quality training programs and fostering partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide.The institution provides innovative training programs to government agencies, foundations, and NGOs.On July 12th, 2024, Dr. West was honored in Nairobi, Kenya, with a prestigious appointment as a Humanitarian Negotiator, Humanitarian Diplomat, and International Ambassador for Peace. The event was held in a ceremony hosted by the International College of Peace Studies Nairobi at Stedmak Gardens, Karen, witnessed by family members and highly esteemed guests from across the country.Dr. West was conferred with the recognition of three distinguished appointments; Humanitarian Diplomat, Humanitarian Negotiator and Global Peace Ambassador.He was sworn in to each position after signing the oath for each office.As a Humanitarian Negotiator and International Ambassador for Peace, Dr. West is positioned to work with governments, embassies, state governments, INGOs, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations to advocate for peace in communities, nations, and the globe, promoting prosperity, posterity, and sustainable development.As an Humanitarian Diplomat, Dr. West is further equipped for high-level engagement to persuade communities, companies and countries to prioritize humanitarian objectives as they move forward even in the midst challenging situations.These esteemed recognitions will grant him enhanced credentials and authority to continue his vital work in global negotiations, fostering peace and civility worldwide.Dr. West pursued specialized training at the International College of Peace Studies to enhance his expertise in humanitarian work.The Provost of the college, Dr. Kennedy Waningu, emphasized on the institution's dedication to making a significant impact in the humanitarian field through comprehensive training, education, and hands-on participation.Guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, the college strives to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive positive change in the world.In addition, these esteemed credentials and appointments will significantly enhance Dr. West's global impact, as he continues his noble mission to "Create Change Around the World". Renowned for his thought leadership and humanitarian endeavors, Dr. West has established himself as a prominent international figure, garnering widespread recognition and acclaim for his tireless efforts to promote civility, understanding, and peaceful resolution. These expanded credentials will undoubtedly amplify his influence, enabling him to further inspire and drive positive change worldwide.Dr. West's steadfast work has been acknowledged with the following awards:- President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama (2016)- Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (2018)- Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award (2019)- United States 2019 Civility Icon of the Year by iChange NationsTM- Dr. West was honored with the prestigious International Humanitarian Medal, presented by Ambassador Abdul Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, President of the United Nations Social Council and distinguished nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.- Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award by Swarna Bharat Parivaar Trust (SBP) of India (2022)Dr. West is a prolific author and co-author of over 10 books including his 2024 release of Campaign Civility (US version). His expertise in transformation and advocacy for civility is widely sought after. He holds a Ph.D. and Master's degrees in Positive Neuro Psychology from American Graduate University of Positive Psychology, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Washburn University. Dr. West is committed to fostering positive change and promoting a culture of civility globally.

Martin Ahago

Global Partners & Purpose

email us here