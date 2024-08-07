(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acrylic surface coating size is estimated to grow by USD 20.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

7.64%

during the forecast period. Growth of and industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products. However,

volatility in raw material prices

poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, Dow Chemical Co., Dunn Edwards Corp., Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Karnak Corp., and The Sherwin Williams Co..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global acrylic surface coating market 2024-2028

Acrylic Surface Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 20.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries China, US, UK, India, and Russia Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, Dow Chemical Co., Dunn Edwards Corp., Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Karnak Corp., and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Market Driver

The global acrylic surface coating market is witnessing a growing trend towards environmentally-friendly and sustainable products. Research studies have identified commercial applications for bio-based resins and polymers in coatings. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and health impacts of the goods they purchase, leading to a preference for eco-friendly options. In developed regions, regulations are in place to monitor the environmental impact of products, thereby promoting the acrylic surface coatings market's growth. In the US and Europe, there is a rising demand for bio-based, recyclable, and renewable coating materials. This trend is being driven by growing environmental and food and drug-related regulations, which are encouraging the use of bio-based polymer coatings in food packaging, consumer goods, and other products. Vendors in the coating industry, such as Arkema, are responding by adopting sustainable processes and developing eco-friendly products to gain a competitive edge.



The Acrylic Surface Coating Market is witnessing significant growth due to its wide application in various industries. Decorative parts, bridges, cabinets, machinery and equipment, and industrial finishing are major sectors driving the demand for acrylic coatings. Rusting and mechanical damage are common issues addressed by these coatings. Waterborne acrylic coatings are gaining popularity due to their low VOC content and reduced carbon footprint. Roof-coatings market and architectural applications, including commercial and residential buildings, are major consumers. The furniture industry and construction activities also utilize acrylic coatings for their quick-drying property and increased hardness. Automotive refinishing applications, aerospace & defense industry, electrical & electronics industry, and automotive production are other significant markets. Radiation curable acrylic coatings are used in the automotive & transportation industry and aerospace & defense industry for their elastomeric finish and ability to adhere to complex surfaces. Acrylic coating is also used in interior decoration, exterior walls, furniture, traffic lights, and various substrates. Pigments and acrylic polymer emulsion are essential components of acrylic coatings, offering color retention properties and water-resistance. Environmental-friendly products are a growing trend in the market.



Market

Challenges



The acrylic surface coatings market faces challenges due to the unpredictability of raw material prices, primarily driven by crude oil and natural forest products. Acrylic resins, binders, and additives, key components in the production of acrylic surface coatings, are derived from petroleum. Crude oil price volatility, resulting from supply and demand imbalances, significantly impacts the market. Fluctuations in raw material prices increase production costs, reduce vendor profit margins, and hinder market growth. In emerging economies, the demand for acrylic surface coatings is rising, yet these price fluctuations pose challenges for market expansion. The Acrylic Surface Coating Market encompasses various industries, including Automobiles, Wood, Plastic, Concrete, Metal, and Aerospace and Defense. Challenges in this market include substrate compatibility for diverse materials and coating types, such as Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder, and Coatings. Industrial, Building and Construction sectors demand durable, eco-friendly solutions for functional and decorative purposes. Waterborne and Powder formulations offer broad pigment compatibility, ease of application, and environment-friendly nature. Surface hardness, drying time, and color retention property are crucial factors for industrial products. For Aerospace and Defense, high surface hardness, weatherability, and corrosion resistance are essential. Roof coatings require water-resistant properties, while buildings demand fast-drying paints with high gloss, clarity, and finish. Functional purposes include protectoral and decorative uses, with solvent-based and water-based coatings catering to different needs. The market also focuses on producing eco-friendly, solvent-free, and VOC-compliant coatings. Overall, the Acrylic Surface Coating Market aims to provide durable, functional, and decorative solutions for various industries.

Segment Overview



This acrylic surface coating market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Construction

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Furniture 1.4 Others



2.1 Water-borne

2.2 Solvent-borne

2.3 Powder 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Construction-

Acrylic surface coatings have gained significant popularity in the construction industry due to their numerous advantages. These coatings offer durability and resistance to harsh weather conditions, including rain, hail, and extreme temperatures. Their excellent adhesion properties enable them to firmly attach to various substrates, ensuring long-lasting protection for building exteriors. Moreover, acrylic coatings are easy to apply using common tools like brushes, rollers, or spray guns, and they dry quickly, accelerating project completion times. The wide range of color options available caters to architectural projects where aesthetics are crucial. The adoption of acrylic surface coatings in construction is projected to expand as more companies recognize their benefits. The increasing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials is also expected to fuel the growth of the global acrylic coatings market in the construction sector during the forecast period, as these coatings are often water-based and have low VOCs.

Research Analysis

Acrylic surface coating refers to a type of quick-drying paint made from an acrylic polymer emulsion. This coating offers excellent color retention properties and is known for its water-resistant and increased hardness characteristics. Acrylic coatings can be formulated with a wide range of pigments, providing broad compatibility for various substrates. The elastomeric finish of acrylic coatings allows them to adapt to surface movements, making them suitable for both decorative and functional purposes. Acrylic coatings are available in waterborne and powder formulations, catering to different application requirements. They are known for their fast drying time and ease of application, making them a popular choice for various industries. The eco-friendly nature of acrylic coatings is an added advantage, as they emit fewer volatile organic compounds compared to traditional solvent-based coatings. Acrylic coatings are widely used in architectural applications, including buildings, roof coatings, and walls. Their water-resistant property makes them ideal for exterior applications, providing protectoral purposes against weathering and other environmental factors. With a high surface hardness and gloss, acrylic coatings offer excellent resistance to wear and tear, making them a preferred choice for various industries and applications.

Market Research Overview

Acrylic surface coating refers to the application of acrylic polymer emulsion on various substrates for protective and decorative purposes. Acrylic coatings offer quick-drying properties, increased hardness, elastomeric finish, and broad pigment compatibility. They are available in solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder formulations, catering to diverse industries. Acrylic coatings are used extensively in interior decoration, exterior walls, furniture, traffic lights, automobiles, wood, plastic, concrete, and metal industries. They provide water-resistant and corrosion-resistant properties, making them suitable for functional and protectoral purposes. Environmental-friendly acrylic coatings are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and low VOC content. The roof coatings market is a significant application area for acrylic coatings, offering weatherability, clarity, and high surface hardness. Acrylic protective coatings are used in decorative parts, machinery and equipment, and industrial finishing applications. They offer excellent color retention properties, gloss, and durability against rusting, mechanical damage, and other environmental factors. The construction and infrastructure sector uses acrylic coatings for buildings, bridges, and cabinets due to their fast-drying properties and water-resistant nature. The automotive and transportation industry uses acrylic coatings for automotive refinishing applications and radiation curable coatings for aerospace and defense industries. Acrylic coatings offer various benefits, including decreased drying time, ease of application, and increased surface hardness. They are available in various finishes, including matte, satin, semi-gloss, and high-gloss, catering to different aesthetic preferences. In summary, acrylic surface coatings offer versatile solutions for various industries, providing functional, protectoral, and decorative benefits. They are available in various formulations, including waterborne, solvent-borne, and powder, catering to diverse application requirements. Acrylic coatings offer excellent color retention properties, durability, and weatherability, making them a preferred choice for various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Construction



Automotive



Furniture

Others

Technology



Water-borne



Solvent-borne



Powder

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

