Austin Action Fest Launches Into Its 9Th Year Of Elevating Indie Filmmakers

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Austin Action Fest & is back for its ninth consecutive year, continuing its mission to celebrate and support independent filmmakers. This multifaceted event, which combines a festival, film market and live action showcases, will take place at the Galaxy Highland Theatres in downtown Austin on August 9th and 10th.

Film/TV Stunt Coordinator Benjamin Nathaniel Redic II is the festival's founder, and he's enthusiastic about The Galaxy, known for its hospitality towards independent filmmakers, hosting the event:“It's interesting because I remember watching films here before I was a filmmaker. I never imagined we'd be having our own events here.”

The purpose of Austin Action Fest is to connect filmmakers with a wider audience, and industry figures, such as distributors, sales agents, and financiers. Redic explains: "We attend events like the American Film Market and SXSW to invite film professionals to our event for you! We also allow industry professionals to peruse film catalogs from previous years to ensure your submission has the longest possible shelf life with us!"

This year's festival features 60 films, across seven core categories, including a distinctive category named 21-59 for projects that defy traditional time frames.

Other event highlights include red carpet interviews, hosted by trained professionals to help filmmakers build media packages. We'll also have four insightful panels covering various aspects of the film making, which include legal matters and fundraising strategies.

Film business coach and consultant Joanne Butcher will lead a discussion on“Valuing Your Film,” and international guest Eduardo Pinto from Argentina will present his film, "The Clouds". The fest will conclude with an after-party at Axe Escape - Austin, featuring Zero Latency VR in the same building, ensuring a lively end to the event.

Austin Action Fest receives submissions from filmmakers around the globe. Redic emphasizes,“All filmmakers worldwide seem to be dealing with the same issues. How do you get money to make the film? And once it's completed, how do you get it distributed for people to see it and make that money back?”

Redic and his team are dedicated to helping filmmakers overcome these challenges, aiming to create properly budgeted films that allow creators to pay back investors and make a living from their passion.

He says,“The reason we put all of this together is that we didn't see stunt-heavy or action-driven projects being received as well at festivals. In true indie entrepreneur fashion, instead of complaining about it, we decided to fix it.”

Looking ahead, Redic is excited about the festival's future and ongoing mission, stating,“The plans we have for 2025 are exciting. We'll continue seeking out the latest knowledge to help filmmakers excel, not only in the art of making films, but in being compensated for their hard work. As we always say, if we can't do business, there is no show.”

Tickets for the festival are available both online and in person, offering options for physical and virtual attendance. For more information visit AustinActionFest

