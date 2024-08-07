(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic logging devices (ELDs) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.59 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

5.05%

during the forecast period. Use of ELDs enhances quality of driving

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

use of analytics with ELDs. However,

shortage of drivers due to use of elds

poses a challenge. Key market players include AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd., Geotab Inc., HOS247 LLC, InTouchGPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, Racelogic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., TomTom NV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global electronic logging devices (ELDs) market 2024-2028

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Vehicle Type (Light commercial vehicle, Truck, and Bus), Component (Telematics unit, Engine module, and External display), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd., Geotab Inc., HOS247 LLC, InTouchGPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, Racelogic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., TomTom NV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

ELDs, or Electronic Logging Devices, are essential tools for enterprises managing fleets. Vendors like Omnitracs offer integrated ELD solutions with analytical capabilities. These solutions collect and analyze data from drivers and vehicles, providing valuable insights through various analytical tools. Fleet managers can segment data based on regions, business units, vehicles, and drivers, enabling them to identify underperforming assets and drivers. Custom KPIs and dashboards offer a holistic view, ensuring optimal vehicle and driver performance. Reports highlight potential issues, such as poor driving behavior or vehicle maintenance needs. By preventing accidents and improving productivity, the use of analytics with ELDs is a significant growth driver for the market.



The Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) market is experiencing significant growth due to the ELD mandate, which requires fleet-owning organizations to install and use ELDs in their commercial vehicles. These devices help improve operational efficiency by automatically recording electronic logs, including vehicle's condition, fuel efficiency, CO2 emission, and vehicle inspection records. Integrated systems with telematics units, GSM modules, and internal databases offer fleet management platforms features like real-time fuel tracking, temperature monitoring, breakdown assistance, and vehicle theft tracking. Developed regions lead the market, with OEMs and aftermarket service providers offering various hardware flexibility and service quality. Installation costs are a concern for some fleet-owning organizations, but the benefits of ELDs, such as tax reports, delivery time optimization, and route distance analysis, outweigh the initial investment. Fleet management platforms like Omnitracs One, Geotab ELD, and Trucker Path are popular choices for online fleet management, offering strategic decision-making tools and integration with food delivery apps and road transportation services. However, poor connectivity remains a challenge in some areas, limiting the effectiveness of ELDs for last-mile deliveries. In summary, ELDs are essential for fleet management, offering numerous benefits like operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and improved vehicle performance. The market is expected to grow further as more fleet-owning organizations adopt these technologies and technology partners collaborate to offer integrated solutions.



Market

Challenges



The trucking industry is facing a significant challenge due to a shortage of drivers. With an increasing number of retirees and a low influx of new drivers, the shortfall is projected to reach 175,000 by 2026. Low wages, long working hours, and the implementation of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) are contributing factors to this issue. ELDs limit drivers to work for a maximum of 55 hours a week, reducing their weekly earnings. Since many drivers are paid based on miles driven and hours spent behind the wheel, which includes waiting time at loading docks, their earnings can decrease, and flexibility can be compromised. Consequently, drivers who adhere to ELD mandates may be left idle for 8 hours, further decreasing their earnings. The presence of ELD regulations may exacerbate the driver shortage, posing a significant challenge for the growth of the global ELD market. The Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) market is growing rapidly in the road transportation industry. ELDs help commercial vehicle operators comply with regulations by automatically recording vehicle inspection data, fuel consumption, temperature monitoring, and more. However, challenges persist. Vehicle inspections, fuel tracking, and temperature monitoring require reliable connectivity. Breakdown assistance and vehicle theft tracking necessitate real-time data access. Aftermarket services and OEMs must ensure hardware flexibility and service quality. Internal databases and statistical tools aid strategic decision-making, but poor connectivity can hinder delivery time and route distance. Telematics technologies like GPS tracking, Geotab ELD, Omnitracs One, and Trucker Path offer solutions. Driver weariness and hacking are concerns, but ELDs can improve safety and efficiency. Online fleet management platforms and tablets facilitate food delivery and last-mile services. Despite challenges, the future of ELDs in road transportation looks bright.

Segment Overview



This electronic logging devices (elds) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Light commercial vehicle

1.2 Truck 1.3 Bus



2.1 Telematics unit

2.2 Engine module 2.3 External display



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Light commercial vehicle-

The Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) market is primarily driven by the use of ELDs in light commercial vehicles (LCVs). These devices automatically record driving time, hours of service (HOS), engine data, motion, and mileage for commercial drivers. Compliance with industry regulations is a significant factor, as ELDs help ensure adherence to necessary inspections, schedule planning, and real-time driver status monitoring. The MAP-21 Act of the Federal Highway Administration mandates the use of ELDs for commercial drivers, and vehicles with engines produced in or after 2000 are subject to this requirement. Failure to comply with the federal ELD mandate can result in fines and penalties. With the increasing sales and use of LCVs, the ELDs market for this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics marke t is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for efficient healthcare delivery in remote areas. Innovations in logistics are enhancing the accessibility of medical services and products, improving patient outcomes. Simultaneously, the Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) market is expanding rapidly, driven by the rise of digital platforms and the need for flexible, cost-effective transportation solutions. TaaS offers scalable, on-demand trucking services, optimizing supply chains and reducing operational costs. Both markets are evolving to meet the needs of a dynamic and growing global economy.

Research Analysis

The Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) market has experienced significant growth due to the ELD mandate, which requires fleet-owning organizations to install and use ELDs in their commercial vehicles. These devices help improve operational efficiency by automatically recording driving hours, reducing paperwork, and providing real-time fleet management. Developed regions have shown a high adoption rate for ELDs, with integrated systems becoming increasingly popular. The installation cost of ELDs can vary, but the benefits of improved fuel efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and enhanced fleet management outweigh the initial investment. ELDs offer various features such as fuel tracking, temperature monitoring, breakdown assistance, and vehicle theft tracking. Online fleet management platforms like Omnitracs One provide access to internal databases and statistical tools for strategic decision-making. ELDs can also integrate with telematics units, providing real-time data on delivery time, route distance, and electronic logbooks. Service quality and technology partners play a crucial role in ensuring the success of ELD implementations. Authenticated secondary sources and validation through triangulation are essential for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of ELD data. Strategic alliances between OEMs and aftermarket service providers can help streamline the installation process and provide ongoing support. The future of the ELD market looks promising, with continued innovation and integration with other technologies such as food delivery apps and the internet.

Market Research Overview

The Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) market refers to the growing trend of implementing electronic systems to record and manage vehicle data in compliance with the ELD mandate. These devices enable fleet management for fleet-owning organizations by providing operational efficiency, real-time vehicle monitoring, and regulatory compliance. Developed regions are leading the market adoption, with integrated systems offering features like fuel efficiency, vehicle inspection, temperature monitoring, and breakdown assistance. ELDs consist of a telematics unit, GSM module, and electronic logs, which help in tax reporting, CO2 emission tracking, and driver weariness monitoring. The installation cost varies depending on the hardware and connectivity requirements. OEMs and aftermarket service providers offer ELD solutions, with fleet management platforms like Omnitracs One, Geotab ELD, and Trucker Path providing hardware flexibility, service quality, and strategic decision-making tools. The market also includes telematics technologies for commercial vehicle operators, with features like GPS tracking, one-mile radius, and 10-mile radius reporting. However, challenges like poor connectivity, hackers, and safety concerns persist, making it essential for technology partners to ensure robust security and reliability. The market continues to evolve, with last-mile deliveries and road transportation becoming increasingly reliant on ELDs and fleet management platforms.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Vehicle Type



Light Commercial Vehicle



Truck

Bus

Component



Telematics Unit



Engine Module

External Display

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio