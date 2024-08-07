DLC Releases Q2-2024 Results; Achieves $16.9 Billion In Funded Volumes For Q2-2024 (14% Increase Over Prior Year)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the“Corporation”) is pleased to report its results for the three (“Q2-2024”) and six months ended June 30, 2024. For complete information, readers should refer to the interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis which are dated August 7, 2024 and are available on SEDAR+ at and on the Corporation's website at . All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

DLCG includes the Corporation and its three main subsidiaries: MCC Mortgage Centres Canada Inc. (“MCC”), MA Mortgage Architects Inc. (“MA”), and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (“Newton”). Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented,“We were pleased to report another consecutive growth quarter, with a 14% increase in funded volumes and a 21% increase in revenues for Q2-2024 compared to Q2-2023. We would like to thank our franchisees and mortgage professionals for their continued hard work during the first half of the year. Our "Gold Rush” campaign which makes it easier for brokers to stay connected with their clients has been a huge success, with a surge of mortgage professionals registering for the program. As we enter the second half of the year, we continue to focus on recruitment and retention of franchises and brokers, and onboarding of brokers onto our connectivity platform 'Velocity'. With the proven success of these programs and initiatives, we feel well positioned for the future as interest rates decrease.” Q2-2024 Summary:

Q2-2024 funded volumes of $16.9 billion, representing a 14% increase as compared to Q2-2023;

Q2-2024 revenue of $18.8 million, representing a 21% increase compared to Q2-2023;

Q2-2024 adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million as compared to $5.2 million in Q2-2023;

The Corporation's Q2-2024 net income increased to $4.1 million from net loss of $3.2 million in Q2-2023, primarily from higher income from operations from increased funded volumes, and increased revenues and lower non-cash finance expense on the Preferred Share liability;

The Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per class A common share (“Common Share”), resulting in a dividend payment of $1.4 million in Q2-2024; and On April 25, 2024, the Corporation disposed of its interest in Cape Communications International Inc. (“Impact”) for proceeds of $3.7 million. The proceeds from sale were used to fully pay down the Junior Credit Facility. Selected Consolidated Financial Summary:

Below is a summary of our financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share and KPIs) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 18,788 $ 15,543 21% $ 32,424 $ 27,181 19% Income from operations 7,380 4,188 76% 10,848 5,518 97% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8,532 5,158 65% 13,528 7,797 74% Adjusted EBITDA margin 45 % 33% 12% 42 % 29% 13% Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders(1) 4,270 2,186 95% 4,920 817 502% Net income (loss) (2) 4,085 (3,157) NMF(3) 6,716 (3,204) NMF(3 Adjusted net income (1) 2,599 1,660 57% 4,038 1,858 117% Diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share(2) 0.08 (0.07) NMF(3) 0.14 (0.07) NMF(3 Adjusted diluted earnings per Common Share(1) 0.05 0.03 67% 0.08 0.04 100% Dividends declared per share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 - $ 0.06 $ 0.06 - Funded mortgage volumes(4) 16.9 14.8 14% 28.1 24.6 14% Number of franchises(5) 526 541 (3%) 526 541 (3%) Number of brokers(5) 8,668 7,981 9% 8,668 7,981 9% % of funded mortgage volumes submitted through Velocity(6) 72 % 63% 9% 71 % 62% 9%

(1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the accompanying MD&A for additional information.

(2) Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 includes $2.7 million and $2.5 million of non-cash finance expense on the Preferred Share liability (June 30, 2023 – $6.2 million and $7.1 million expense). The Preferred Share liability is revalued at the end of each reporting period to reflect our most recent outlook and forecast. Refer to the Preferred Shares section of the accompanying MD&A.

(3) The percentage change is not a meaningful figure.

(4) Funded mortgage volumes are presented in billions.

(5) The number of franchises and brokers are as at the respective period end date (not in thousands).

(6) Representing the percentage of the DLC Group's funded mortgage volumes that were submitted through Velocity.



During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation saw an increase in revenues over the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 from higher Newton revenues, primarily due to an increase in Velocity adoption and lender contract renewals. Further, our funded mortgage volumes increased during the three and six month periods when compared to 2023's equivalent periods, which contributed to increased revenues during those periods.

As the Corporation's operating expenses are largely fixed in nature and are not necessarily proportionate to changes in revenues, changes in the Corporation's revenues have a more pronounced impact on adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margins. As such, these metrics have increased, with higher revenues during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Income from operations increased from higher revenues and consistent operating expenses during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income increased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the prior year periods, due primarily to higher revenues and lower other expenses. Other expenses decreased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily from period-over-period variances in finance expense on the Preferred Share liability (refer to the Preferred Shares section of the accompanying MD&A), finance expense, gain on disposal of an equity-accounted investment, and other income.

On April 25, 2024, the Corporation disposed of its 52% interest in Cape Communications International Inc. (operating as“Impact”) for cash proceeds of $3.7 million. The proceeds from sale were used to fully repay the Junior Credit Facility. The $0.7 million gain on disposal of an equity-accounted investment relates to cumulative amounts arising from foreign exchange translations of Impact's financial statements, that were previously recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) and were reclassified to income on the sale of Impact. Other income includes $1.0 million related to reversal of the liquidation rights liability on the sale of Impact (refer to the Related Party Transactions section of the accompanying MD&A).

Free cash flow increased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, from higher adjusted cash flows from operations from higher income from operations, and from lower maintenance CAPEX.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

Management presents certain non-IFRS financial performance measures which we use as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly-comparable IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial performance measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the Corporation's MD&A dated August 7, 2024 for further information on key performance indicators. The Corporation's MD&A is available on SEDAR+ at .

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA from income before income tax, which is the most directly-comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income (loss) before income tax $ 5,873 $ (2,598) $ 9,087 $ (2,412) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 938 945 1,877 1,909 Finance expense 703 819 1,467 1,497 Finance expense on the Preferred Share liability 2,668 6,221 2,514 7,111 10,182 5,387 14,945 8,105 Adjustments: Share-based payments expense (recovery) 78 (225) 78 (321) Promissory note income (26 ) (39) (57 ) (76) Foreign exchange loss 7 7 23 20 Loss on contract settlement 10 24 20 68 Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investment (681 ) - (681 ) - Non-cash impairment of equity-accounted investments (38 ) - 198 - Other (income) expense(1) (1,000 ) 4 (998 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 8,532 $ 5,158 $ 13,528 $ 7,797

(1) Other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 relates to the reversal of the liquidation rights liability on the sale of Impact (see the Related Party Transactions section of the accompanying MD&A). Other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to a loss on the disposal of intangible asset.

(2) Amortization of franchise rights and relationships of $1.3 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively (June 30, 2023 – $1.6 million and $2.6 million) is classified as a charge against revenue and has not been added back for adjusted EBITDA.



The following table reconciles free cash flow from cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly-comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 10,553 $ 5,345 $ 15,640 $ 4,410 Changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items (1,740 ) (75) (2,309 ) 3,334 Cash provided from operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items 8,813 5,270 13,331 7,744 Adjustments: Distributions from equity-accounted investees 100 150 285 150 Maintenance CAPEX (330 ) (1,253) (3,463 ) (5,409) Lease payments (114 ) (158) (226 ) (316) Loss on contract settlement 10 24 20 68 NCI portion of cash provided from operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital (69 ) - (69 ) - Other non-cash items (1) (1,019 ) 4 (1,032 ) 1 7,391 4,037 8,846 2,238 Free cash flow attributable to Preferred Shareholders (2) (3,121 ) (1,851) (3,926 ) (1,421) Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders $ 4,270 $ 2,186 $ 4,920 $ 817

(1) Other non-cash items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 represent foreign exchange losses and promissory note income. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes a loss on disposal of an intangible asset.

(2) Free cash flow attributable to the Preferred Shareholders is determined based on free cash flow of the Core Business Operations (as defined in the Preferred Shares section of the accompanying MD&A).



The following table reconciles adjusted net income from net income, which is the most directly-comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ 4,085 $ (3,157) $ 6,716 $ (3,204) Adjustments: Gain on sale of an equity-accounted investment (681 ) - (681 ) - Non-cash impairment of equity-accounted investments (38 ) - 198 - Foreign exchange loss 7 7 23 20 Finance expense on the Preferred Share liability(1) 2,668 6,221 2,514 7,111 Loss on contract settlement 10 24 20 68 Promissory note interest income (26 ) (39) (57 ) (76) Other expense (income)(2) (1,000 ) 4 (998 ) 1 Income tax effects of adjusting items (1 ) (2) (4 ) (3) 5,024 3,058 7,731 3,917 Income attributable to Preferred Shareholders(3) (2,425 ) (1,398) (3,693 ) (2,059) Adjusted net income (loss) 2,599 1,660 4,038 1,858 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 2,547 1,656 3,982 1,844 Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 52 4 56 14 Diluted adjusted earnings per Common Share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.04

(1) The Preferred Share liability is revalued at the end of each reporting period to reflect our most recent outlook and forecast. Refer to the Preferred Shares section of the accompanying MD&A.

(2) Other expense (income) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 relates to the reversal of the liquidation rights liability on the sale of Impact (see the Related Party Transactions section of the accompanying MD&A). Other expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to a loss on the disposal of intangible assets.

(3) Adjusted net income attributable to the Preferred Shareholders is determined based on adjusted net income of the Core Business Operations (as defined in the Preferred Shares section of the accompanying MD&A).



Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“will,”“expect,”“plan,” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or outlooks. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, our anticipation of further interest rate reductions.

Such forward-looking information is based on many estimates and assumptions, including material estimates and assumptions, related to the following factors below that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as at the date of this press release considering management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to:



Changes in interest rates;

The DLC Group's ability to maintain its existing number of franchisees and add additional franchisees;

Changes in overall demand for Canadian real estate (via factors such as immigration);

Changes in overall supply for Canadian real estate (via factors such as new housing-start levels);

At what period in time the Canadian real estate market stabilizes;

Changes in Canadian mortgage lending and mortgage brokerage laws and regulations;

Changes in the Canadian mortgage lending marketplace;

Changes in the fees paid for mortgage brokerage services in Canada; and Demand for the Corporation's products remaining consistent with historical demand.



Many of these uncertainties and contingencies may affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. The foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this document is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at .

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

Eddy Cocciollo

President

647-403-7320

... James Bell

EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer

403-560-0821

...

NEITHER THE TSX EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.