OTC Markets Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Gross revenues of $27.6 million for the quarter, up 1% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $8.1 million for the quarter, down 2% versus the prior year period

Operating margin of 30.4%, versus 31.4% for the prior year period

Net income of $6.7 million, down 3% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.56, down 2%

Total cash returned to during the quarter of $2.2 million in the form of dividends

Announcing third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.18 per share

569 OTCQX ® and 1,085 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

12 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

114 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of June 30, 2024, up 10 versus June 30, 2023

Approximately 35,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 32,000 during the prior year period In May 2024, OTC Markets Group announced the expected launch of OTC Overnight, an upcoming new offering for overnight trading in OTC equity securities

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. “We continue to progress towards launching OTC Overnight, to facilitate trading from 8pm to 4am eastern time, Sunday through Thursday,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer .“Overnight trading functionality will allow our broker-dealers to better support investor needs and benefit from existing connectivity to our mission critical systems. This new offering underscores the importance of our markets for global trading.” “Our business saw modest increases in both revenues and expenses in the second quarter of 2024,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer .“OTC Link revenues increased as a result of higher trading volumes, while Market Data Licensing saw growth in certain products offsetting declines in others. Corporate Services continued to face declining numbers of customers as many of our smaller and more financially vulnerable companies were still navigating a challenging economic environment. We will continue to support our subscribers and work towards creating sustainable, long-term value per share.” Second Quarter 2024 compared to Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2024 2023 % change $ change OTC Link $ 5,408 $ 4,821 12 % 587 Market data licensing 10,782 10,643 1 % 139 Corporate services 11,372 11,763 (3 %) (391 ) Gross revenues 27,562 27,227 1 % 335 Net revenues 26,771 26,424 1 % 347 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,222 25,169 - 53 Operating expenses 17,082 16,874 1 % 208 Income from operations 8,140 8,295 (2 %) (155 ) Operating profit margin 30.4 % 31.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 8,324 8,556 (3 %) (232 ) Net income $ 6,733 $ 6,960 (3 %) (227 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.57 (2 %) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.86 (1 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,838,453 11,854,762 -



Gross revenues of $27.6 million, up 1% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses remained flat to the prior year quarter.

OTC Link revenues up 12%, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 19% due to higher volume of shares traded on those platforms. Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues was a 130% increase in certain connectivity revenue and a 15% increase in revenue from OTC Link ATS messages, with fee increases offsetting a lower number of messages.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 1%. A 35% increase in revenues from Blue Sky data products and a 10% increase in revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services served as an offset to a 13% reduction in revenues from non-professional users, due to a commensurate decrease in the number of non-professional users of our market data and a 22% decline in revenue from EDGAR Online, due to subscriber cancellations. Pro-user revenues were flat to the prior year quarter.

Corporate Services revenues down 3% quarter over quarter, driven by a 6% decrease in revenues from the OTCQB market and a 7% decrease in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service® (DNS) product, in each case reflecting a lower number of companies subscribing, which more than offset the impact of pricing increases. OTCQX revenues increased 2%, with pricing increases balancing out a lower number of companies on the OTCQX market.

Operating expenses increased 1% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 3% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting certain one-time costs, and a 50% increase in general, administrative and other expenses. These increases were partially offset by an 8% reduction each in IT infrastructure and information services costs and in professional and consulting costs, primarily due to the elimination of certain one-time integration costs related to EDGAR Online that were unique to the prior year quarter.

Operating income and net income decreased 2% to $8.1 million and 3% to $6.7 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, decreased 1% to $10.3 million, or $0.85 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 5, 2024. The ex-dividend date is September 4, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2024.

On March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OTC Link $ 5,408 $ 4,821 Market data licensing 10,782 10,643 Corporate services 11,372 11,763 Gross revenues 27,562 27,227 Redistribution fees and rebates (791 ) (803 ) Net revenues 26,771 26,424 Transaction-based expenses (1,549 ) (1,255 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,222 25,169 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 10,934 10,657 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,545 2,771 Professional and consulting fees 1,521 1,656 Marketing and advertising 362 270 Occupancy costs 576 592 Depreciation and amortization 682 621 General, administrative and other 462 307 Total operating expenses 17,082 16,874 Income from operations 8,140 8,295 Other income Interest income 187 158 Other income, net (3 ) 103 Income before provision for income taxes 8,324 8,556 Provision for income taxes 1,591 1,596 Net income $ 6,733 $ 6,960 Net income per share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.57 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,723,459 11,657,736 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,838,453 11,854,762 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 6,733 $ 6,960 Excluding: Interest Income (187 ) (158 ) Provision for income taxes 1,591 1,596 Depreciation and amortization 682 621 Stock-based compensation expense 1,496 1,393 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,315 $ 10,412 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.86 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.





OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,881 $ 34,101 Short-term investments 4,405 3,622 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $463 and $451 7,443 7,680 Prepaid income taxes 699 1,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,789 1,865 Total current assets 45,217 48,592 Property and equipment, net 8,105 8,429 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,646 12,324 Deferred tax assets, net 9,049 7,691 Goodwill 3,984 3,984 Intangible assets, net 7,120 7,411 Long-term restricted cash 1,597 1,586 Other assets 821 508 Total Assets $ 87,539 $ 90,525 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,510 $ 2,152 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,442 14,065 Income taxes payable 12 141 Deferred revenue 23,031 29,267 Total current liabilities 34,995 45,625 Income tax reserve 850 778 Operating lease liabilities 11,137 11,895 Total Liabilities 46,982 58,298 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - par value $0.01 per share Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,806,608 issued, 11,970,698 outstanding at June 30, 2024; 12,716,135 issued, 11,931,366 outstanding at December 31, 2023 128 127 Additional paid-in capital 32,334 29,469 Retained earnings 30,833 22,425 Treasury stock - 835,910 shares at June 30, 2024 and 784,769 shares at December 31, 2023 (22,738 ) (19,794 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 40,557 32,227 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 87,539 $ 90,525