IMUNON To Hold Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call On Wednesday, August 14, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc . (NASDAQ: IMNN) , a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provide an update on its clinical development programs with IMNN-001, a DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of first-line, locally advanced-stage ovarian cancer, and on its PlaCCine modality, a proprietary DNA plasmid and a synthetic DNA delivery technology for the expression of pathogen antigens for the development of next-generation vaccines.
To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 833-816-1132 (Toll-Free/North America) or 412-317-0711 (International/Toll) and ask for the IMUNON Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A live webcast of the call will also be available here .
The call will be archived for replay until August 28, 2024, and can be accessed at 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International Toll) using replay access code 1829664. An audio replay of the call will also be available here for 90 days.
About IMUNON
IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the coding of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the delivery of DNA-coded viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.
The Company's lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as IL-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. IMUNON will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions, and to further strengthen IMUNON's balance sheet through attractive business development opportunities. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.
