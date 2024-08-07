Itafos Reports Strong Operational And Financial Q2 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the“Company”) today reported its Q2 2024 results and provided a corporate update. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, are available under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . All figures are in thousands of US Dollars except as otherwise noted. CEO Commentary “We are extremely pleased to report on the significant progress we have made on the execution of our strategic priorities in Q2, 2024. On the back of positive market fundamentals, the Company continues to report strong operational and financial performance,” said David Delaney.“Execution of the H1/NDR project continues, on time and on budget, as we derisk the project for first ore in H1 2025. We are also pleased to announce the sale of our Araxa project which will unlock value associated with our overseas asset portfolio. As we progress through 2024, the Board and Management will continue to focus on creating shareholder value.” Q2 2024 Financial Highlights For Q2 2024, the Company's financial highlights were as follows:

Revenues of $105.1 million in Q2 2024 compared to $116.1 million in Q2 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $32.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to $39.7 million in Q2 2023;

Net income of $16.2 million in Q2 2024 compared to $20.4 million in Q2 2023;

Basic earnings of C$0.12/share in Q2 2024 compared to C$0.14/share in Q2 2023; and Free cash flow1 of $42.5 million in Q2 2024 compared to $39.0 million in Q2 2023. The decrease in the Company's Q2 2024 financial performance compared to the corresponding period in the prior year was primarily due to lower sales volumes driven by lower production at Conda due to the completion of the large scope turnaround in 2024, which was partially offset by slightly higher realized prices. The Company's total capex1 spend in Q2 2024 was $30.2 million compared to $18.1 million in Q2 2023 with the increase primarily due to development activities at H1/NDR and large scope turnaround at Conda, as well as the sulfuric acid plant turnaround at Arraias. H1 2024 Financial Highlights For H1 2024, the Company's financial highlights were as follows:

Revenues of $233.1 million in H1 2024 compared to $235.7 million in H1 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA of $76.0 million in H1 2024 compared to $82.6 million in H1 2023;

Net income of $39.9 million in H1 2024 compared to $48.6 million in H1 2023;

Basic earnings of C$0.28/share in H1 2024 compared to C$0.35/share in H1 2023; and Free cash flow of $60.2 million in H1 2024 compared to $57.9 million in H1 2023. The decrease in the Company's H1 2024 financial performance compared to H1 2023 was primarily due to lower realized prices at Conda, which were partially offset by higher sales volumes at Conda and higher sulfuric acid sales at Arraias. The Company's total capex spend in H1 2024 was $36.6 million compared to $20.9 million in H1 2023 with the increase primarily due to development activities at H1/NDR and large scope turnaround at Conda, as well as the sulfuric acid plant turnaround at Arraias. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's financial highlights were as follows:

Trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA1 of $125.1 million;

Net debt1 of $8.5 million; and Net leverage ratio1 of 0.1x. Recent Developments Sale of the Araxá Project § On August 5, 2024, the Company announced that it entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in its Araxá project to a wholly-owned subsidiary of St George Mining Limited (“St George”) (ASX: SGQ). The sale is structured as a cash and equity transaction. The total purchase price is cash of USD$21,000,000 and securities of St George (the“Transaction”). As a result of the Transaction, St George will indirectly acquire all of the outstanding securities of Itafos Araxá Mineracao E Fertilizantes S.A. FY 2024 Market and Financial Outlook Market Outlook Prices in Q2 2024 were lower than Q1 2024 prices because of the conclusion of the spring season and a market expectation of a significant summer price reset. Market prices at the end Q2 2024 and now into Q3 2024 however, rebounded significantly. The summer price reset was lower than expected due to low summer monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”) stocks and no major adjustments in the North American MAP supply situation. Moving forward, the Company expects minor increases in MAP pricing going into the fall season due to low on-site inventory and a productive fall application season. Specific factors the Company expects to support pricing in the global phosphate fertilizer markets through the end of 2024 are as follows:

Low inventory levels in the North American market and continued strength in global demand;

Ongoing export restrictions from China; and No significant adjustments in global trade flows, particularly to the North American market. Financial Outlook The Company maintained its guidance for 2024 as follows:

(in millions of US Dollars Projected except as otherwise noted) FY 2024 Sales Volumes (thousands of tonnes P2O5)2 320-340 Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses3 $17-20 Maintenance capex3 $25-35 Growth capex3 $35-46

Q2 and H1 2024 Market Highlights

MAP New Orleans (“NOLA”) prices averaged $558/st in Q2 2024 compared to $511/st in Q2 2023, up 9% year-over-year, and averaged $591/st in H1 2024 compared to $543/st in H1 2023, up 9% year-over-year.

Specific factors driving the year-over-year increase in MAP NOLA prices were as follows:



The tightening of MAP supply into the North American market;

A minor increase in on farm MAP application in the spring of 2024; and Continuing ongoing export restrictions from China.

June 30, 2024, Highlights

As at June 30, 2024, the Company had trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA of $125.1 million compared to $131.8 million at the end of 2023 with the decrease primarily due to the same factors that resulted in lower Adjusted EBITDA.

As at June 30, 2024, the Company had net debt of $8.5 million compared to $61.3 million at the end of 2023, with the reduction primarily due to the repayment of principal debt outstanding from free cash flows generated and higher cash and cash equivalents. The Company's net debt as at June 30, 2024, was comprised of $59.1 million in cash and $66.1 million in debt (gross of deferred financing costs). As at June 30, 2024, and the end of 2023, the Company's net leverage ratio was 0.1x.

As at June 30, 2024, the Company had liquidity4 of $100.5 million comprised of $59.1 million in cash and $41.4 million in undrawn borrowing capacity under its $80 million asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”).

Operations Highlights and Mine Development

Environmental, Health, and Safety (“EHS”)



For Q2 2024, strong EHS performance, including no reportable environmental releases and three recordable incidents, which resulted in a consolidated total recordable incident frequency rate (“TRIFR”) of 0.92. For H1 2024, strong EHS performance, including no reportable environmental releases and six recordable incidents, which resulted in a consolidated TRIFR of 0.92.

Conda

In Idaho, the Company continues to build out infrastructure and work towards realizing the H1/NDR project and extending the mine life of Conda to 2037, an estimate confirmed by the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report we received in April of this year. H1/NDR remains on schedule and on budget to deliver first ore from H1/NDR in the second half of 2025.

In Q2 2024, Conda:



Produced 69,532 tonnes P2O5 compared to 83,190 tonnes P2O5 in Q2 2023 with the decrease primarily due to completion of large scope turnaround in 2024;

Generated revenues of $101.8 million compared to $112.9 million in Q2 2023 with the decrease primarily due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher realized prices; and Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 million compared to $44.6 million in Q2 2023 with the decrease primarily due to lower sales volumes from large scope turnaround and higher input costs, which were partially offset by higher realized prices.

In H1 2024, Conda:



Produced 159,778 tonnes P2O5 compared to 165,336 tonnes P2O5 in H1 2023 with the decrease primarily due to completion of large scope turnaround in 2024;

Generated revenues of $224.7 million compared to $228.9 million in H1 2023 with the decrease primarily due to lower realized selling prices; and Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $83.8 million compared to $92.0 million in H1 2023 with the decrease primarily due to the same factors that resulted in lower revenues.

Arraias

In Q2 2024, Arraias:



Produced 16,652 tonnes of sulfuric acid compared to 8,523 tonnes in Q2 2023, with the increase primarily due to higher customer demand in Q2 2024;

Produced 3,794 tonnes P2O5 of Direct Application Phosphate Rock (“DAPR”) compared to 0 tonnes P2O5 in Q2 2023, with the increase due to the full quarter of DAPR production and sales per Fertilizer Restart Program; and Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million loss compared to $0.8 million loss in Q2 2023 with the improvement primarily due to sulfuric acid gross margin improvement driven by lower production cost and higher production volume.

In H1 2024, Arraias:



Produced 49,868 tonnes of sulfuric acid compared to 29,137 tonnes in H1 2023 with the increase due to higher customer demand;

Produced 3,794 tonnes P2O5 of DAPR compared to 0 tonnes P2O5 in H1 2023, with the increase due to the full half year of DAPR production and sales per Fertilizer Restart Program; and Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million loss compared to $0.6 million loss in H1 2023 with the improvement due to sulfuric acid gross margin improvement driven by lower production cost and higher production volume.

About Itafos

Itafos is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company with businesses and projects spanning three continents:



Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US, with the following production capacity:



approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”)

approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”)

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil, with the following production capacity:



approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”)

approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity)

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil Araxá – a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil

Itafos is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas, with shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“IFOS”. The Company's principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”), an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures that management considers to evaluate the Company's operational and financial performance. Non-IFRS measures are a numerical measure of a company's performance, that either include or exclude amounts that are not normally included or excluded from the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Management believes that the non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, analysts, lenders and others. In evaluating non-IFRS measures, investors, analysts, lenders and others should consider that non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and that the methodology applied by the Company in calculating such non-IFRS measures may differ among companies and analysts. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are included below.

DEFINITIONS

The Company defines its non-IFRS measures as follows:

Non-IFRS measure Definition Most directly comparable IFRS measure Why the Company uses the measure EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization Net income (loss) and operating income (loss) EBITDA is a valuable indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating income Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA adjusted for non-cash, extraordinary, non-recurring and other items unrelated to the Company's core operating activities Net income (loss) and operating income (loss) Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating income from its core operating activities normalized to remove the impact of non-cash, extraordinary and non-recurring items. The Company provides guidance on Adjusted EBITDA as useful supplemental information to investors, analysts, lenders, and others Trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for the current and preceding three quarters Net income (loss) and operating income (loss) for the current and preceding three quarters The Company uses the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA in the calculation of the net leverage ratio (non-IFRS measure) Total capex Additions to property, plant, and equipment and mineral properties adjusted for additions to asset retirement obligations, additions to right-of-use assets and capitalized interest Additions to property, plant and equipment and mineral properties The Company uses total capex in the calculation of total cash capex (non-IFRS measure) Maintenance capex Portion of total capex relating to the maintenance of ongoing operations Additions to property, plant and equipment and mineral properties Maintenance capex is a valuable indicator of the Company's required capital expenditures to sustain operations at existing levels Growth capex Portion of total capex relating to the development of growth opportunities Additions to property, plant and equipment and mineral properties Growth capex is a valuable indicator of the Company's capital expenditures related to growth opportunities. Net debt Debt less cash and cash equivalents plus deferred financing costs (does not consider lease liabilities) Current debt, long-term debt and cash and cash equivalents Net debt is a valuable indicator of the Company's net debt position as it removes the impact of deferring financing costs. Net leverage ratio Net debt divided by trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA Current debt, long-term debt and cash and cash equivalents; net income (loss) and operating income (loss) for the current and preceding three quarters The Company's net leverage ratio is a valuable indicator of its ability to service its debt from its core operating activities. Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn committed borrowing capacity Cash and cash equivalents Liquidity is a valuable indicator of the Company's liquidity Free cash flow Cash flows from operating activities, which excludes payment of interest expense, plus cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from operating activities and cash flows from investing activities Free cash flow is a valuable indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash flows from operations after giving effect to required capital expenditures to sustain operations at existing levels. Free cash flow is a valuable indicator of the Company's cash flow available for debt service or to fund growth opportunities. The Company provides guidance on free cash flow as useful supplemental information to investors, analysts, lenders, and others. Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses Corporate selling, general and administrative less share-based payment expense. Selling, general and administrative expenses The Company uses corporate selling, general and administrative expenses to assess corporate performance.



EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND TRAILING 12 MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 22,471 $ (1,768 ) $ (35 ) $ (4,462 ) $ 16,206 Finance (income) expense, net 954 (206 ) - 2,435 3,183 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) 7,286 - - (2,062 ) 5,224 Depreciation and depletion 5,835 494 5 83 6,417 EBITDA $ 36,546 $ (1,480 ) $ (30 ) $ (4,006 ) $ 31,030 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss - 1,039 (253 ) - 786 Share-based payment expense - - - 435 435 Transaction costs - - - - - Other (income) expense, net 653 (57 ) 3 (40 ) 559 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,199 $ (498 ) $ (280 ) $ (3,611 ) $ 32,810





(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 31,372 $ (992 ) $ (285 ) $ (4,120 ) $ 25,975 Depreciation and depletion 5,835 494 5 83 6,417 Realized foreign exchange gain (8 ) - - (9 ) (17 ) Share-based payment expense - - - 435 435 Impairments - - - - - Transaction costs - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,199 $ (498 ) $ (280 ) $ (3,611 ) $ 32,810



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 27,198 $ (924 ) $ 87 $ (5,931 ) $ 20,430 Finance (income) expense, net 1,578 (135 ) (5 ) 3,510 4,948 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) 8,600 - - (2,272 ) 6,328 Depreciation and depletion 7,198 732 2 48 7,980 EBITDA $ 44,574 $ (327 ) $ 84 $ (4,645 ) 39,686 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss - (432 ) (342 ) 454 (320 ) Share-based payment expense - - - (98 ) (98 ) Transaction costs - - - 453 453 Other (income) expense, net (7 ) (43 ) 6 - (44 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,567 $ (802 ) $ (252 ) $ (3,836 ) $ 39,677





(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 37,357 $ (1,534 ) $ (254 ) $ (4,239 ) $ 31,330 Depreciation and depletion 7,198 732 2 48 7,980 Realized foreign exchange gain 12 - - - 12 Share-based payment expense - - - (98 ) (98 ) Transaction costs - - - 453 453 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,567 $ (802 ) $ (252 ) $ (3,836 ) $ 39,677



For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 51,983 $ (1,491 ) $ (228 ) $ (10,341 ) $ 39,923 Finance (income) expense, net 2,387 (458 ) 1 4,822 6,752 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) 13,770 - - (4,392 ) 9,378 Depreciation and depletion 14,761 1,195 10 168 16,134 EBITDA $ 82,901 $ (754 ) $ (217 ) $ (9,743 ) $ 72,187 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss - 1,650 (320 ) - 1,330 Share-based payment expense - - - 857 857 Transaction costs - - - 227 227 Non-recurring compensation expenses - - - 1,560 1,560 Other (income) expense, net 864 (1,012 ) 4 (40 ) (184 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,765 $ (116 ) $ (533 ) $ (7,139 ) $ 75,977





(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 69,009 $ (1,311 ) $ (543 ) $ (9,942 ) $ 57,213 Depreciation and depletion 14,761 1,195 10 168 16,134 Realized foreign exchange loss (5 ) - - (9 ) (14 ) Share-based payment expense - - - 857 857 Transaction costs - - - 227 227 Non-recurring compensation expenses - - - 1,560 1,560 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,765 $ (116 ) $ (533 ) $ (7,139 ) $ 75,977



For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 55,183 $ (1,172 ) $ 157 $ (5,531 ) $ 48,637 Finance (income) expense, net 3,280 (271 ) 79 7,346 10,434 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) 17,016 - - (14,870 ) 2,146 Depreciation and depletion 16,582 1,413 5 95 18,095 EBITDA $ 92,061 $ (30 ) $ 241 $ (12,960 ) 79,312 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss - (508 ) (743 ) 942 (309 ) Share-based payment expense - - - 2,602 2,602 Transaction costs - - - 1,164 1,164 Other income (24 ) (75 ) (32 ) - (131 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,037 $ (613 ) $ (534 ) $ (8,252 ) $ 82,638





(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 75,445 $ (2,026 ) $ (539 ) $ (12,114 ) $ 60,766 Depreciation and depletion 16,582 1,413 5 95 18,095 Realized foreign exchange gain 10 - - 1 11 Share-based payment expense - - - 2,602 2,602 Transaction costs - - - 1,164 1,164 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,037 $ (613 ) $ (534 ) $ (8,252 ) $ 82,638



As at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

As at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 the Company had trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 For the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 32,810 $ - For the three months ended March 31, 2024 43,167 - For the three months ended December 31, 2023 29,509 29,509 For the three months ended September 30, 2023 19,655 19,655 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 - 39,677 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 - 42,961 Trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,141 $ 131,802



TOTAL CAPEX

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had capex by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Additions to property, plant and equipment $ 22,285 $ 1,906 $ (1 ) $ 3 $ 24,193 Additions to mineral properties 7,085 - 387 - 7,472 Additions to property, plant and equipment related asset retirement obligations (1,897 ) 589 - - (1,308 ) Additions to right-of-use assets - (179 ) 1 - (178 ) Total capex $ 27,473 $ 2,316 $ 387 $ 3 $ 30,179 Accrued capex (11,009 ) - - - (11,009 ) Total cash capex $ 16,464 $ 2,316 $ 387 $ 3 $ 19,170 Maintenance capex $ 20,297 $ 1,965 $ - $ 3 $ 22,265 Accrued maintenance capex (9,467 ) - - - (9,467 ) Cash maintenance capex $ 10,830 $ 1,965 $ - $ 3 $ 12,798 Growth capex $ 7,176 $ 351 $ 387 $ - $ 7,914 Accrued growth capex (1,542 ) - - - (1,542 ) Cash growth capex $ 5,634 $ 351 $ 387 $ - $ 6,372



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had capex by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Additions to property, plant and equipment $ 1,889 $ 1,016 $ 25 $ - $ 2,930 Additions to mineral properties 12,768 (1 ) 429 - 13,196 Additions to property, plant and equipment related asset retirement obligations 2,223 (314 ) - - 1,909 Additions to right-of-use assets - 42 (25 ) - 17 Total capex $ 16,880 $ 743 $ 429 $ - $ 18,052 Accrued capex (4,548 ) - - - (4,548 ) Total cash capex $ 12,332 $ 743 $ 429 $ - $ 13,504 Maintenance capex $ 10,548 $ 378 $ - $ - $ 10,926 Accrued maintenance capex (2,446 ) - - - (2,446 ) Cash maintenance capex $ 8,102 $ 378 $ - $ - $ 8,480 Growth capex $ 6,332 $ 365 $ 429 $ - $ 7,126 Accrued growth capex (2,102 ) - - - (2,102 ) Cash growth capex $ 4,230 $ 365 $ 429 $ - $ 5,024



For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had capex by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Additions to property, plant and equipment $ 20,842 $ 3,015 $ (2 ) $ 3 $ 23,858 Additions to mineral properties 10,847 - 387 - 11,234 Additions to asset retirement obligations 1,090 766 - - 1,856 Additions to right-of-use assets - (341 ) 2 - (339 ) Total capex $ 32,779 $ 3,440 $ 387 $ 3 $ 36,609 Accrued capex (13,063 ) - - - (13,063 ) Total cash capex $ 19,716 $ 3,440 $ 387 $ 3 $ 23,546 Maintenance capex $ 20,716 $ 2,373 $ - $ 3 $ 23,092 Accrued maintenance capex (9,646 ) - - - (9,646 ) Cash maintenance capex $ 11,070 $ 2,373 $ - $ 3 $ 13,446 Growth capex $ 12,063 $ 1,067 $ 387 $ - $ 13,517 Accrued growth capex (3,417 ) - - - (3,417 ) Cash growth capex $ 8,646 $ 1,067 $ 387 $ - $ 10,100



For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had capex by segment as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) Conda Arraias Development

and

exploration Corporate Total Additions to property, plant and equipment $ 10,140 $ 217 $ 25 $ 9 $ 10,391 Additions to mineral properties 13,462 880 501 - 14,843 Additions to asset retirement obligations (3,958 ) (370 ) - - (4,328 ) Additions to right-of-use assets - 20 (25 ) - (5 ) Total capex $ 19,644 $ 747 $ 501 $ 9 $ 20,901 Accrued capex (5,159 ) - - - (5,159 ) Total cash capex $ 14,485 $ 747 $ 501 $ 9 $ 15,742 Maintenance capex $ 11,998 $ 378 $ - $ 9 $ 12,385 Accrued maintenance capex (2,719 ) - - - (2,719 ) Cash maintenance capex $ 9,279 $ 378 $ - $ 9 $ 9,666 Growth capex $ 7,646 $ 369 $ 501 $ - $ 8,516 Accrued growth capex (2,440 ) - - - (2,440 ) Cash growth capex $ 5,206 $ 369 $ 501 $ - $ 6,076



NET DEBT AND NET LEVERAGE RATIO

As at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 the Company had net debt and net leverage ratio as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars June 30, December 31, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 Current debt $ 29,109 $ 29,127 Long-term debt 37,439 61,441 Cash and cash equivalents (59,107 ) (30,753 ) Deferred financing costs related to the Credit Facilities 1,014 1,489 Net debt $ 8,455 $ 61,304 Trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,141 $ 131,802 Net leverage ratio 0.1x 0.5x



LIQUIDITY

As at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 the Company had liquidity as follows:

June 30, December 31, (unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,107 $ 30,753 ABL Facility undrawn borrowing capacity 41,413 40,000 Liquidity $ 100,520 $ 70,753



FREE CASH FLOW

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had free cash flow as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ 60,956 $ 52,538 $ 82,511 $ 73,610 Cash flows used by investing activities (18,460 ) (13,505 ) (22,328 ) (15,743 ) Free cash flow $ 42,496 $ 39,033 $ 60,183 $ 57,867



CORPORATE SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had corporate selling, general and administrative expenses as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 4,120 $ 4,239 $ 9,942 $ 12,114 Share-based payment expense (435 ) 98 (857 ) (2,602 ) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,685 $ 4,337 $ 9,085 $ 9,512





