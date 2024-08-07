Macrogenics, Inc. Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Class Action Against MGNX

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made overwhelmingly positive statements regarding the viability and efficacy of the Company's TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo) in patients with metastatic astration – resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) – while concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study. When the truth was revealed on May 9, 2024, including five events with fatal outcomes, the price of MGNX's common stock declined by over 77%, or $11.36 per share, to close at $3.31 per share on May 10, 2024.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against MacroGenics, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 24, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

