NN, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights



Strategic transformation program drove enhanced results, fourth consecutive quarter of improved year-over-year performance;

Second quarter net sales of $123.0 million, down 1.8% versus prior year, driven primarily by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and rationalization of unprofitable business in Mobile Solutions;

Second quarter operating loss of $2.1 million, an improvement of 47.5% versus prior year;

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million, an improvement of 27.6% versus prior year;

Secured new business awards of $34.3 million year-to-date; and Subsequent to quarter-end, the company executed the sale of its lone non-core plastics plant and used $15.4 million of proceeds to pay down debt.

“NN delivered another quarter of improvement, driven by the execution of our strategic transformation plan which is yielding observable momentum across key focus areas of profitability enhancement, operational performance, and accelerated new business wins,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our committed efforts to strengthen profitability were evident in the quarter, as our $13.4 million of adjusted EBITDA reflected solid growth over the prior year, which is the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement. On a trailing-twelve-month basis we have delivered adjusted EBITDA of $49.2 million, an improvement of 28.7% year-over-year. Our focus on improved operating performance and productivity has helped drive solid margin expansion, advancing our profitability and overcoming the strategic rationalization of volumes which impacted our top-line.”

Mr. Bevis continued,“We continue to see strong momentum in our commercial efforts as we have won nearly $18 million of new business awards in the second quarter and $97 million over the last six quarters. We are on pace to deliver our 2024 targets for new business wins. The electrical, industrial, and medical markets remain unchanged, healthy, and growing. However, the global auto market is recalibrating the choices of powertrain and low-cost country production.”

Mr. Bevis concluded,“We are pleased with our overall performance for the quarter and remain highly confident in our ability to accelerate our transformation and pace of growth. We are delivering significantly improved plant level performance, which is strengthening our profitability and new business win platform. In the near term, we remain highly focused on optimizing our capital structure and lowering our cost of capital through a strategic refinancing which is currently underway. We are also focusing our commercial growth agenda on expanding our electrical business, across auto and non-auto end markets, as well as our high-value NN Medical business in low-cost geographies. I would like to recognize the efforts of our global team members in supporting our ongoing transformation, as we thank them for delivering results as our improved performance is generated through their hard work.”

Second Quarter GAAP Results

Net sales were $123.0 million, a decrease of 1.8% from the second quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to rationalized volume at plants undergoing transformations and unfavorable foreign exchange effects of 0.8% or $1.0 million, partially offset by the net impact of contractual pricing provisions.



Loss from operations was $2.1 million compared to a loss from operations of $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in loss from operations was primarily due to improved operating performance within several facilities.



Income from operations for Power Solutions was $5.3 million compared to income from operations of $2.6 million for the same period in 2023. Loss from operations for Mobile Solutions was $1.6 million compared to loss from operations of $1.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss was $2.2 million compared to net loss of $14.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to non-cash derivative mark-to-market gains recognized during the current quarter compared to losses recognized in the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter Adjusted Results

Adjusted income from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $1.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4 million, or 10.9% of sales, compared to $10.5 million, or 8.4% of sales, for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Free cash flow was a use of cash of $1.3 million compared to a generation of cash of $3.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $50.2 million compared to $48.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.3%, or $2.1 million. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher precious metals pass-through pricing and inflation pricing, partially offset by lower volume during the current quarter.

Adjusted income from operations was $8.0 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to favorable production volumes and improved operating performance.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $72.9 million compared to $77.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5.6%, or $4.3 million. The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower volume at facilities undergoing transformations, contractual reduction in customer pricing, and unfavorable foreign exchange effects.

Adjusted loss from operations was $0.7 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to lower production volumes.

Updated 2024 Outlook

NN is reaffirming its full-year 2024 outlook previously provided in its news release on July 2, 2024.



Revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $47 million to $51 million;

Free cash flow in the range of $8 million to $12 million; and New business wins in the range of $55 million to $70 million.

Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented,“NN continued to make significant progress on its transformation goals in the quarter and we are maintaining our full year 2024 guidance ranges as market fundamentals and our improved operating performance have been in line with our previous expectations. Additionally, optimizing NN's capital structure and the proactive strategic re-financing of our term loan remains a top priority for our team in the near-term and will be a key next step in our transformational strategy.”

