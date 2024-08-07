MARK ROTERT, FORMER AUSA And WINSTON & STRAWN PARTNER JOINS PROTEK INTERNATIONAL BOARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Rotert

Highly Respected former AUSA and Winston Litigator Brings Valuable Client-centric Insights to Digital Forensics/Investigations and eDiscovery Services Leader.

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Protek International, Inc. (Protek) today announced the appointment of Mark Rotert to its board of directors, the Protek Advisory Council (PAC).“I engaged Protek on sensitive, high stakes matters for high profile clients numerous times over my years in private practice,” shared Mr. Rotert.“From their team's years of experience in the legal arena, I knew I could always rely upon them to anticipate and meet even the latest investigative and evidentiary challenges from emerging technologies,” he continued.“I considered Protek as the 'experts' experts,' so it was an honor to be invited to join the PAC,” concluded Mr. Rotert.Mr. Rotert enjoys the respect and collegial relationships of the many whose paths he crossed over his career. Mr. Rotert began his career in the Prosecution Assistance Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General's Office, where he tried a dozen murder cases to juries. Henext was appointed to be Chief of the Criminal Appeals Division of the Illinois Attorney General's Office, during which time he successfully argued two cases before the United States Supreme Court. He was subsequently appointed as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, culminating his service there as Associate Chief in the Criminal Division. Transitioning to private practice, Mr. Rotert moved to legal titan Winston and Strawn where he was a litigation and investigations-focused partner for ten years. Mr. Rotert left Winston to form the distinguished Stetler, Duffy & Rotert, Ltd boutique, where he practiced for thirteen years. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and was a frequent lecturer at area law schools and professional continuing education programs. In 2017 Mr. Rotert agreed to serve as Director of the newly-formed Conviction Integrity Unit for the State's Attorney of Cook County, a post he held until 2019. He then closed out his practicing years as“Of Counsel” with Cotsirilos, Streicker, Tighe, Poulos & Campbell, Ltd. He now is retired from the active practice of law.“Mark is a huge addition to our PAC,” commented Protek CEO, Keith Chval.“His range of extensive experience as a federal prosecutor, Big Law partner and litigator, and boutique firm founder equips Mark with intimate experience across Protek's full spectrum of law firm clients. Mark's insights will be invaluable as we continue to push for next levels of client service and satisfaction,” enthused Chval.Established in 2021, the PAC consists of individuals who have distinguished themselves in professional capacities that are complementary to respective facets of Protek's operations and governance. Meeting on a quarterly basis, the PAC provides strategic guidance and accountability to Protek's executive leadership.####About Protek International, Inc.Founded in 2005, Protek International, Inc., is a nationally-recognized Digital Forensics, Cyber Security, and eDiscovery services firm, also housing The Protek Edge ESI and Cyber Institute which is dedicated to equipping attorneys to aggressively pursue and defend their clients' interests in these realms. Additional information about Protek can be found at our website, , or please call 844-394-3781.

