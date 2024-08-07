Retire SMART Hosts Journey Of Hope Fundraiser For Special Needs Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cross-country bike riding fundraiser makes a pitstop in Omaha with fun activities for special needs children.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Journey of Hope (JOH) is a cross-country cycling event dedicated to raising money and awareness for people with disabilities. Retire SMART General Counsel and CCO Lou Brooks was one of the original cyclists on the first team to ride through Nebraska 35 years ago. Now, Retire SMART is thrilled to be an official corporate sponsor that not only hosts the team at its headquarters. And also boasts several of its first team members participating in the multiple friendship visits with the JOH team while they were in the Omaha area at the Arc of Lincoln, Nebraska Spinal Bifida, Inc., and the Ollie Webb Center, respectively.On July 11th, the Journey of Hope riders made a morning pitstop in Omaha hosted by Retire SMART. Participants were greeted with refreshments and support as they continued their inspiring journey across the country. Afternoon games were shared with members of Nebraska Spinal Bifida, Inc., such as wheelchair races and adaptive softball on the specially designed“all-play” fields at Seymour Smith Park, allowing those with different abilities to have fun while experiencing interactive sporting events together. The team then concluded the day with an amazing luau-themed dinner and dance with friends from the Ollie Webb Center.The Journey of Hope is organized by The Ability Experience, a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities through shared experiences and fundraising events. Retire SMART's involvement underscores its dedication to supporting its surrounding community and engaging with organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.For more information about how to donate, please visit Journey of Hope.About Retire SMART LLC:Retire SMART is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal retirement through comprehensive retirement income strategies . The team offers guidance and a variety of insurance and investment products tailored to support long-term financial goals. With a focus on personalized service, Retire SMART assists clients in developing and maintaining strategies that ensure a stable and fulfilling retirement. The team is committed to addressing each of their client's unique financial situations, risk tolerance, and investment objectives to create effective and sustainable financial plans.Retire SMART is an affiliate of SMART Wealth, LLC, a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Adviser Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide a person with information about which they can determine whether to hire or retain an adviser. For more information, please visit: and search for the firm name. This is not to be construed as an offer or a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

