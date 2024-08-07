Chord Energy Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results, Declares Base And Variable Dividends And Issues An Updated Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD ) ("Chord", "Chord Energy" or the "Company") today reported and operating results for the second quarter 2024. The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include the results of Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus") for the period subsequent to May 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. 2Q24 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Oil volumes of 118.1 MBopd were at the high-end of guidance reflecting strong well performance and lower downtime;

Total volumes of 207.2 MBoepd were above the high-end of guidance;

E&P and other CapEx was $314.3MM ($298.2MM, excluding $16.1MM of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed and was not in guidance), below the low-end of guidance reflecting program timing;

Lease Operating Expense ("LOE") was $9.37 per Boe. LOE performance was favorable to expectations and benefited from lower maintenance associated with improved downtime;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $460.9MM and net income was $213.4MM;

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $567.9MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $216.1MM;

Enerplus combination closed May 31, 2024, creating a premier Williston Basin operator; and ESG and sustainability initiatives progressing with a focus on continually improving safety and emissions. 2Q24 Shareholder Return Highlights:

Return of capital set at $197MM(2), or 75% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow on a pro forma basis of $262.8MM(1,2);

Share repurchases totaled $61.7MM (weighted average price of $169.01 per share), of which $21.1MM was repurchased with cash proceeds from warrants exercised during 1H24; and Declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $2.52 per share of common stock. See "Return of Capital" below for additional information.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Reflects Chord and Enerplus on a pro-forma basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Also excludes $16.1MM of CapEx incurred related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed.

"Chord's strong second quarter performance benefited from both solid well performance and lower levels of downtime," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Production levels and cost control drove free cash flow above expectations. In addition, the combination with Enerplus closed during the quarter, creating a premier Williston Basin operator with enhanced scale, significant low-cost inventory, financial strength, and peer-leading shareholder returns. I'm grateful for the dedication and hard work of both the Chord and Enerplus teams, as we have made substantial progress on the integration and continue to see over $200MM of annual synergies, which is well above original expectations."

Mr. Brown continued, "Chord's outlook is compelling as the combination with Enerplus significantly accelerates our rate of change as it relates to improving economic returns and value creation. Chord has been a leader in wider spacing and extending lateral length, which has improved both the predictability and economic returns of its inventory. By maintaining capital discipline and an attractive reinvestment rate, the Company has improved the capital efficiency of its program, reduced its corporate decline rate, and been a leader in returning cash to shareholders while operating in a safe and sustainable manner."

2Q24 Operational and Financial Update:

The following table presents select 2Q24 operational and financial data compared to guidance released on May 31, 2024:

Metric

Actual

Guidance(1) Oil Volumes (MBopd)

118.1

115.6 – 118.6 NGL Volumes (MBblpd)

40.5

37.9 – 38.9 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfpd)

291.5

280.6 – 286.6 Total Volumes (MBoepd)

207.2

199.5 – 206.1 E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)(1)

$314.3

$335 – $355



























(1) 2Q24 actual includes $16.1MM of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed.

On a pro forma basis Chord had 58 gross (42.9 net) operated turn-in-line ("TIL") wells in 2Q24.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $460.9MM and net income was $213.4MM ($4.25/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $567.9MM, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $216.1MM and Adjusted Net Income was $234.9MM ($4.69/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Enerplus Integration Update:

On May

31, 2024, Chord and Enerplus completed their previously announced combination, establishing Chord as a premier operator in the Williston Basin with enhanced size and scale. Chord has a proven track record of successfully integrating assets in the Williston Basin and anticipates implementation of best practices and operating efficiencies from the combination with Enerplus to further enhance Chord's positive rate of change. Chord continues to make substantial progress integrating the Enerplus assets and remains on pace to achieve its target of over $200MM in annual synergies, which was increased in May from the original target of up to $150MM.

Updated Outlook:

Chord is updating its FY24 guidance to reflect the completion of the combination with Enerplus and remains on target with its 2024 plan. Chord expects to generate approximately $2.9B of Adjusted EBITDA and $1.2B of Adjusted Free Cash Flow on a pro forma basis in FY24, with a reinvestment rate of approximately 55% (actual prices for 1H24 and $80/Bbl WTI and $2.50/MMBtu Henry Hub for 2H24).

Certain reclassifications have been made to the historical presentation of Enerplus' financial statements to conform to Chord's accounting policies and presentation. Enerplus expensed certain items through LOE that Chord will deduct through gas and NGL revenues or charge through capital. Additionally, Enerplus capitalized certain G&A charges that Chord will expense. The net impact of these changes relative to Enerplus' standalone reporting is lower LOE, lower gas and NGL revenues and slightly higher capital. The impact of these changes is expected to be neutral to Adjusted Free Cash Flow before factoring in synergies. For more information, please reference Chord's August 7, 2024 presentation at .



Full year volume projections updated to account for strong 1H24 performance and the latest development schedule. 2H24 oil volumes are unchanged from the May outlook. Pro forma FY24 midpoint oil volumes increased 0.5 MBopd;

FY24 capital expenditures are unchanged from the May outlook (other than the impact of aligning Enerplus' accounting policies to Chord), while 2H24 capital reflects program timing and some spending deferred from 2Q24;

LOE reflects the benefits of effective cost control and lower downtime;

Overall combined cost structure favorable to expectations of each company entering the year; and Adjusting oil differentials, gas realizations, and Cash GPT to reflect current market prices, the alignment of Enerplus' accounting policies to Chord's accounting policies and the incorporation of Enerplus' cost structure.

The following table presents select operational and financial guidance for 3Q24 and FY24:

Metric

3Q24 Guidance

FY24 Guidance







Combined1

Pro Forma2 Oil volumes (MBopd)

154.5 – 159.5

130.4 – 132.9

150.9 – 153.5 NGL volumes (MBblpd)

47.3 – 48.8

41.9 – 42.6

46.4 – 47.1 Natural gas volumes (MMcfpd)

418.5 – 431.5

331.3 – 337.8

408.8 – 415.3 Total volumes (MBoepd)

271.5 – 280.2

227.5 – 231.8

265.4 – 269.8 Oil discount to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(2.25) – $(0.25)

$(2.03) – $(0.85)

$(2.00) – $(0.98) NGL realization (% of WTI)

8% – 18%

12% – 18%

10% – 16% Residue gas realization (% of Henry Hub)

35% – 45%

39% – 45%

41% – 46% LOE ($/Boe)

$9.35 – $10.35

$9.51 – $10.25

$9.33 – $9.97 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(3)

$2.65 – $3.25

$2.84 – $3.26

$3.01 – $3.37 Cash G&A ($MM)(3)

$29.0 – $31.0

$93.3 – $99.3

$116.3 – $122.3 Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)

8.3% – 8.7%

8.5% – 8.7%

8.5% – 8.7% E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)

$335 – $365

$1,193 – $1,263

$1,455 – $1,525 Cash Interest ($MM)(3)

$16.0 – $18.0

$48.4 – $54.4

$53.9 – $59.9

























(1) Excludes the results of

Enerplus prior to May 31, 2024. (2) Includes the results of

Enerplus for the full year, including the impact of aligning Enerplus' accounting policies to Chord. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP.

Cash taxes in 2H24 are expected to be 6% – 12% of Adjusted EBITDA at WTI prices of $70/Bbl – $90/Bbl, below the range of 8% – 14% referenced in May. Full-year cash taxes are trending slightly below original expectations.

Select Operational and Financial Data:

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



2Q24

1Q24

2Q23 Production data:









Crude oil (MBopd) 118.1

99.0

96.4 NGLs (MBblpd) 40.5

34.4

36.0 Natural gas (MMcfpd) 291.5

209.8

219.3 Total production (MBoepd) 207.2

168.4

169.0 Percent crude oil 57.0

%

58.8

%

57.0

% Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) $



78.89

$



75.32

$



73.89 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) (1.71)

(1.71)

0.14 Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 78.53

75.17

68.03 Crude oil realized derivatives ($MM) (3.9)

(1.4)

(51.4) NGL, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 9.99

15.09

8.70 NGL, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 9.99

15.09

8.70 NGL realized derivatives ($MM) -

-

- Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.67

1.16

0.95 Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.67

1.16

0.96 Natural gas realized derivatives ($MM) -

-

0.1 Selected financial data ($MM):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues $



848.1

$



678.9

$



647.9 NGL revenues 36.8

47.3

28.5 Natural gas revenues 17.8

22.1

19.0 Total oil, NGL and natural gas revenues $



902.7

$



748.3

$



695.4 Cash flows:









Net cash provided by operating activities: $



460.9

$



406.7

$



408.2 Non-GAAP financial measures(1):









Adjusted EBITDA $



567.9

$



464.8

$



369.6 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2) 216.1

199.6

105.3 Adjusted Net Income 234.9

218.1

158.4 Select operating expenses:









LOE $



176.6

$



159.2

$



158.6 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") 63.1

54.0

43.4 Production taxes 79.5

63.9

58.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 227.9

168.9

137.0 Total select operating expenses $



547.1

$



446.0

$



397.5 Earnings per share:









Basic earnings per share $





4.36

$





4.79

$





5.19 Diluted earnings per share 4.25

4.65

4.96 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(1) 4.69

5.10

3.65





























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (2) 2Q24 Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes $16.1MM of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Marcellus natural gas volumes were 117.4 MMcfpd, and the realized natural gas price was $1.56/Mcf.



Capital Expenditures:

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented:



1Q24

2Q24

1H24 CapEx ($MM):









E&P $





257.7

$





312.9

$





570.6 Other -

1.4

1.4 Total E&P and other CapEx(1) 257.7

314.3

572.0 Capitalized interest 0.7

1.2

1.9 Acquisitions -

6.6

6.6 Total CapEx $





258.4

$





322.1

$





580.5































(1) 2Q24 and 1H24 include $16.1MM and $20.0MM, respectively, of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed.

Return of Capital:

Chord declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $2.52 per share of common stock, including a base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and a variable dividend of $1.27 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on September

5, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August

21, 2024. Details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's most recent investor presentation located on its website at .

During 2Q24, the Company repurchased 365,310 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $169.01 per share totaling $61.7MM, of which $21.1MM was repurchased with cash proceeds from warrants exercised during 1H24. In addition, the Company repurchased $11.3MM of shares associated with tax withholding on vested equity awards during 2Q24.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

The following table presents key balance sheet data and liquidity metrics as of June 30, 2024 (in millions):



June 30, 2024 Revolving credit facility(1) $













1,500.0



Revolver borrowings $















575.0 Current portion of long-term debt(2) 60.1 Senior notes 400.0 Total debt $













1,035.1



Cash and cash equivalents $















197.4 Letters of credit 30.2 Liquidity 1,092.2





























(1) $3.0B borrowing base and $1.5B of elected commitments. (2) Balance represents legacy

Enerplus senior notes repaid in full on July 2, 2024.

NI 51-101 Exemption:

The Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a decision document (the "Decision") granting Chord exemptive relief from the requirements contained in Canada's National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). As a result of the Decision, and provided that certain conditions set out in the Decision are met on an on-going basis, Chord will not be required to comply with the Canadian requirements of NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and, accordingly, will not be required to file Form 51-101F1 Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information or related forms and disclosure as part of its annual filings. In lieu of such filings, the Decision permits Chord to provide disclosure in respect of its oil and gas activities in the form permitted by, and in accordance with, the legal requirements imposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules of the NASDAQ. The Decision also provides that Chord is required to file all such oil and gas disclosures with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on as soon as practicable after such disclosure is filed with the SEC.

Comparability of Financial Statements

The results reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, including combined operations with Enerplus beginning on May 31, 2024, while the results reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, excluding the impact from the business combination with Enerplus and the 2023 acquisition of acreage in the Williston Basin, unless otherwise noted.

Chord Energy Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $





197,389

$





317,998 Accounts receivable, net 1,275,934

943,114 Inventory 79,905

72,565 Prepaid expenses 23,827

42,450 Derivative instruments 25,292

37,369 Other current assets 2,044

11,055 Total current assets 1,604,391

1,424,551 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 12,137,734

6,320,243 Other property and equipment 57,327

49,051 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,442,011)

(1,054,616) Total property, plant and equipment, net 10,753,050

5,314,678 Derivative instruments 22,542

22,526 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 117,738

100,172 Long-term inventory 27,619

22,936 Operating right-of-use assets 58,724

21,343 Goodwill 539,793

- Other assets 23,481

19,944 Total assets $



13,147,338

$



6,926,150







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $







38,189

$







34,453 Revenues and production taxes payable 772,565

604,704 Accrued liabilities 714,427

493,381 Current portion of long-term debt, net 60,063

- Accrued interest payable 4,891

2,157 Derivative instruments 13,943

14,209 Advances from joint interest partners 2,473

2,381 Current operating lease liabilities 39,914

13,258 Other current liabilities 31,650

916 Total current liabilities 1,678,115

1,165,459 Long-term debt 971,746

395,902 Deferred tax liabilities 1,345,220

95,322 Asset retirement obligations 275,817

155,040 Derivative instruments 1,428

717 Operating lease liabilities 29,114

18,667 Other liabilities 4,748

18,419 Total liabilities 4,306,188

1,849,526 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 240,000,000 shares authorized, 66,572,527 shares

issued and 62,231,069 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024; and 120,000,000 shares

authorized, 45,032,537 shares issued and 41,249,658 shares outstanding at December

31, 2023 668

456 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,341,458 shares at June 30, 2024 and 3,782,879 shares at

December 31, 2023 (585,035)

(493,289) Additional paid-in capital 7,314,414

3,608,819 Retained earnings 2,111,103

1,960,638 Total stockholders' equity 8,841,150

5,076,624 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $



13,147,338

$



6,926,150

Chord Energy Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenues













Oil, NGL and gas revenues $



902,667

$



695,426

$

1,650,829

$

1,461,626 Purchased oil and gas sales 358,013

216,645

695,111

346,962 Total revenues 1,260,680

912,071

2,345,940

1,808,588 Operating expenses













Lease operating expenses 176,647

158,554

335,853

311,962 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 63,130

43,397

117,114

80,412 Purchased oil and gas expenses 356,356

216,226

692,118

345,819 Production taxes 79,522

58,488

143,433

119,005 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 227,928

137,046

396,822

270,837 General and administrative expenses 82,077

42,174

107,789

74,658 Exploration and impairment 1,485

6,782

7,639

31,646 Total operating expenses 987,145

662,667

1,800,768

1,234,339 Gain on sale of assets, net 15,486

1,613

16,788

2,840 Operating income 289,021

251,017

561,960

577,089 Other income (expense)













Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments 4,608

29,518

(22,969)

96,452 Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 5,862

10,126

22,158

7,910 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (12,208)

(7,228)

(19,800)

(14,363) Other income 4,081

2,293

6,907

7,486 Total other income (expense), net 2,343

34,709

(13,704)

97,485 Income before income taxes 291,364

285,726

548,256

674,574 Income tax expense (78,003)

(69,655)

(135,541)

(161,504) Net income $



213,361

$



216,071

$



412,715

$



513,070 Earnings per share:













Basic $





4.36

$





5.19

$





9.12

$





12.32 Diluted $





4.25

$





4.96

$





8.87

$





11.83 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 48,665

41,494

45,048

41,531 Diluted 49,916

43,386

46,313

43,267

Chord Energy Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In

thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $



412,715

$



513,070 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 396,822

270,837 Gain on sale of assets (16,788)

(2,840) Impairment 3,919

28,964 Deferred income taxes 70,699

145,857 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 22,969

(96,452) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (22,158)

(7,910) Equity-based compensation expenses 10,130

27,181 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 7,343

(4,035) Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net (69,496)

5,564 Change in inventory (5,557)

(3,526) Change in prepaid expenses 17,262

317 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 3,065

(11,084) Change in other assets and liabilities, net 36,649

11,104 Net cash provided by operating activities 867,574

877,047 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (538,733)

(407,773) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (645,971)

(361,609) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 20,876

59,219 Derivative settlements (16,339)

(154,110) Contingent consideration received 25,000

- Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 4,591

5,984 Net cash used in investing activities (1,150,576)

(858,289) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 825,000

- Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (250,000)

- Repurchases of common stock (93,745)

(45,818) Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards (57,357)

(13,631) Chord dividends paid (281,681)

(337,747) Payments on finance lease liabilities (834)

(933) Proceeds from warrants exercised 21,010

1,007 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 162,393

(397,122) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (120,609)

(378,364) Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 317,998

593,151 End of period $



197,389

$



214,787







Supplemental non-cash transactions(1):





Change in accrued capital expenditures $



24,389

$



74,114 Change in asset retirement obligations 3,476

547 Dividends payable 19,502

35,321





















(1) Amounts exclude non-cash consideration transferred and balances acquired on May 31, 2024 in respect of the arrangement with Enerplus.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors-Documents & Disclosures-Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at .



Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as total GPT expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts accounted for as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) GPT $



63,130

$



43,397

$



117,114

$





80,412 Pipeline imbalances (488)

(2,133)

(681)

(8,137) Gain (loss) on derivative transportation contracts (2,647)

7,123

(5,877)

18,279 Cash GPT $



59,995

$



48,387

$



110,556

$





90,554

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses directly attributable to certain merger and acquisition activity, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) General and administrative expenses $



82,077

$



42,174

$



107,789

$





74,658 Merger costs(1) (54,687)

(6,908)

(62,794)

(9,701) Equity-based compensation expenses (5,359)

(15,327)

(10,130)

(27,181) Other non-cash adjustments (199)

(2,284)

1,461

(1,873) Cash G&A $



21,832

$



17,655

$





36,326

$





35,903























(1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024

and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting Petroleum Corporation ("Whiting") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) Interest expense $



12,208

$





7,228

$





19,800

$





14,363 Capitalized interest 1,158

1,323

1,867

2,744 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,366)

(1,211)

(2,258)

(2,409) Cash Interest $



12,000

$





7,340

$





19,409

$





14,698

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses, impairment expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In thousands) Net income $



213,361

$



216,071

$



412,715

$



513,070 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 12,208

7,228

19,800

14,363 Income tax expense 78,003

69,655

135,541

161,504 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 227,928

137,046

396,822

270,837 Merger costs(1) 54,687

6,908

62,794

9,701 Exploration and impairment expenses 1,485

6,782

7,639

31,646 Gain on sale of assets (15,486)

(1,613)

(16,788)

(2,840) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4,608)

(29,518)

22,969

(96,452) Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (3,896)

(51,241)

(5,257)

(143,099) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (5,862)

(10,126)

(22,158)

(7,910) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,305

2,969

4,591

5,984 Equity-based compensation expenses 5,359

15,327

10,130

27,181 Other non-cash adjustments 2,455

154

3,919

(6,059) Adjusted EBITDA 567,939

369,642

1,032,717

777,926 Cash Interest (12,000)

(7,340)

(19,409)

(14,698) E&P and other capital expenditures (314,311)

(257,012)

(572,059)

(459,308) Cash taxes paid (25,500)

-

(25,500)

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow $



216,128

$



105,290

$



415,749

$



303,920















Net cash provided by operating activities $



460,875

$



408,235

$



867,574

$



877,047 Changes in working capital 8,229

(3,700)

18,078

(2,376) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 12,208

7,228

19,800

14,363 Current income tax expense 34,271

(2,280)

64,841

15,647 Merger costs(1) 54,687

6,908

62,794

9,701 Exploration expenses 1,485

1,124

3,720

2,683 Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (3,896)

(51,241)

(5,257)

(143,099) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,305

2,969

4,591

5,984 Deferred financing costs amortization and other (4,680)

245

(7,343)

4,035 Other non-cash adjustments 2,455

154

3,919

(6,059) Adjusted EBITDA 567,939

369,642

1,032,717

777,926 Cash Interest (12,000)

(7,340)

(19,409)

(14,698) E&P and other capital expenditures(2) (314,311)

(257,012)

(572,059)

(459,308) Cash taxes paid (25,500)

-

(25,500)

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow $



216,128

$



105,290

$



415,749

$



303,920

















(1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with

Enerplus for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024

and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2024 includes approximately $16.1 million and $20.0 million, respectively, of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income after adjusting for (1)

the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment and other similar non-cash charges, (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In thousands) Net income $

213,361

$

216,071

$

412,715

$

513,070 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4,608)

(29,518)

22,969

(96,452) Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (3,896)

(51,241)

(5,257)

(143,099) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (5,862)

(10,126)

(22,158)

(7,910) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,305

2,969

4,591

5,984 Impairment -

5,660

3,919

28,964 Merger costs(1) 54,687

6,908

62,794

9,701 Gain on sale of assets (15,486)

(1,613)

(16,788)

(2,840) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,366

1,211

2,258

2,409 Other non-cash adjustments 2,455

154

3,919

(6,059) Tax impact(2) (8,288)

18,429

(13,952)

50,012 Adjusted net income 236,034

158,904

455,010

353,780 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities (1,121)

(526)

(1,494)

(954) Adjusted net income attributable to common

stockholders $

234,913

$

158,378

$

453,516

$

352,826































Diluted earnings per share $





4.25

$





4.98

$





8.87

$



11.86 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (0.09)

(0.68)

0.50

(2.23) Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (0.08)

(1.18)

(0.11)

(3.31) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (0.12)

(0.23)

(0.48)

(0.18) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.05

0.07

0.10

0.14 Impairment -

0.13

0.08

0.67 Merger costs(1) 1.10

0.16

1.36

0.22 Gain on sale of assets (0.31)

(0.04)

(0.36)

(0.07) Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.03

0.03

0.05

0.06 Other non-cash adjustments 0.05

-

0.08

(0.14) Tax impact(2) (0.17)

0.42

(0.30)

1.16 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 4.71

3.66

9.79

8.18 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities (0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.02) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $





4.69

$





3.65

$





9.76

$





8.16















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 49,916

43,386

46,313

43,267















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(2) 26.8

%

24.4

%

24.7

%

23.9

%















(1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with

Enerplus for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024

and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (2) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

