PHX Minerals Reports Record Royalty Volumes For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Increases Fixed Quarterly Dividend Payment 33%

Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $6.4 million, compared to $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Royalty production volumes increased 46%, to a quarterly record 2,709 Mmcfe, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as a result of high interest high impact wells coming online in the Haynesville.

Total production volumes increased 40% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 2,968 Mmcfe, the highest quarterly production for PHX since the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Converted 55 gross (0.40 net) wells to producing status, compared to a conversion of 85 gross (0.32 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Inventory of 241 gross (0.927 net) wells in progress and permits as of June 30, 2024, compared to 230 gross (1.099 net) wells in progress and permits as of March 31, 2024. Total debt was $28.8 million, down $4.0 million since December 31, 2023, and the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.32x at June 30, 2024. Subsequent Events PHX announced a 33% increase in its fixed quarterly dividend to $0.04 per share, payable on Sep. 6, 2024, to stockholders of record on Aug. 23, 2024.

Chad

L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "The operational and financial results for the second quarter again provide compelling evidence about the quality of our asset base. Royalty production reached record levels during the quarter, and we had a strong conversion of high interest high impact wells driving robust quarter-over-quarter production growth. As we have explained in prior quarters, our royalty volumes can be lumpy depending on the timing of these high interest high impact wells. Our wells in progress metric remains strong, including several other high interest high impact wells. This demonstrates the continued operator activity on our minerals, despite the dramatic year over year decrease in the rig count impacted by the current commodity price environment. We do not control pace of development or well completion timing, thus, we expect continued quarterly lumpiness in our volumes."

"Our strong cash generation enabled us to reduce our debt by another $2 million, lowering our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio from 1.58x to 1.32x further strengthening our balance sheet," continued Mr. Stephens. "Our financial performance enabled us to again increase our quarterly cash dividend, which has now risen 400% since early 2020. Our financial strength also provides the necessary liquidity to further explore the acquisition of premium mineral assets."

Financial Highlights





Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 8,818,964



$ 6,217,663



$ 14,995,239



$ 16,341,404

Working Interest Sales

$ 1,007,042



$ 1,013,501



$ 1,920,975



$ 2,747,007

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 9,826,006



$ 7,231,164



$ 16,916,214



$ 19,088,411



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ (418,997)



$ 183,006



$ 208,495



$ 3,985,826

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 134,226



$ 111,991



$ 285,944



$ 425,141

Total Revenue

$ 9,541,235



$ 7,526,161



$ 17,410,653



$ 23,499,378



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.14



$ 1.16



$ 1.21



$ 1.34

Transportation, Gathering and























Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.52



$ 0.39



$ 0.47



$ 0.43

Production and Ad Valorem Tax























per Mcfe

$ 0.20



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.21

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.92



$ 1.38



$ 1.20



$ 1.29

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 0.69



$ 1.07



$ 0.92



$ 1.01

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.22



$ 0.23



$ 0.27



$ 0.23

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.76



$ 0.96



$ 0.91



$ 0.86

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 2.72



$ 3.30



$ 3.16



$ 3.21



























Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,295,771



$ (41,291)



$ 1,112,156



$ 9,511,953

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 6,426,167



$ 4,086,707



$ 11,033,201



$ 11,826,947



























Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 4,176,704



$ 4,915,788



$ 9,423,355



$ 13,849,265

CapEx (4)

$ 28,286



$ 84,593



$ 35,726



$ 275,419

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 871,930



$ 1,677,388



$ 2,278,178



$ 11,914,003



























Borrowing Base













$ 50,000,000



$ 45,000,000

Debt













$ 28,750,000



$ 23,750,000

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















1.32





0.93











(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(3) GAAP cash flow from operations.

(4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Gas Mcf Sold

2,464,846





1,854,485





4,164,955





3,813,496

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.05



$ 1.92



$ 2.07



$ 2.75

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.57



$ 2.49



$ 2.78



$ 3.18

% of sales subject to hedges

38 %



45 %



48 %



47 % Oil Barrels Sold

51,828





41,009





89,088





95,116

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 77.38



$ 73.87



$ 76.81



$ 75.09

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 75.38



$ 73.80



$ 75.72



$ 71.58

% of sales subject to hedges

25 %



53 %



30 %



49 % NGL Barrels Sold

31,994





33,929





64,179





67,033

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 23.75



$ 18.93



$ 22.63



$ 22.02

























Mcfe Sold

2,967,779





2,304,113





5,084,557





4,786,390

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 9,826,006



$ 7,231,164



$ 16,916,214



$ 19,088,411

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 11,010,613



$ 8,280,104



$ 19,770,130



$ 20,394,028

























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2024 and 2023 periods.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2024



2,464,846





51,828





31,994





2,967,779

3/31/2024



1,700,108





37,260





32,184





2,116,776

12/31/2023



1,775,577





39,768





38,422





2,244,717

9/30/2023



1,868,012





48,032





32,029





2,348,378



The percentage of total production volumes attributable to natural gas was 83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2024



2,304,176





47,024





20,461





2,709,090

3/31/2024



1,533,580





33,083





20,844





1,857,147

12/31/2023



1,590,301





35,547





23,769





1,946,196

9/30/2023



1,689,396





43,575





20,416





2,073,342



The percentage of royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas was 85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2024



160,670





4,804





11,533





258,689

3/31/2024



166,528





4,177





11,340





259,629

12/31/2023



185,276





4,221





14,653





298,521

9/30/2023



178,616





4,457





11,613





275,036



Outlook

PHX is providing an updated operational outlook for 2024 as follows:





2023 Actual

YTD 2024 Actual 2024 Outlook Mineral & Royalty Production (Mmcfe)

8,123

4,566 8,700 - 9,100 Working Interest Production (Mmcfe)

1,256

518 1,000 - 1,200 Total Production (Mmcfe)

9,379

5,084 9,700 - 10,300 Percentage Natural Gas

80

%

82

% 79% - 82%











Transportation, Gathering &









Marketing (per Mcfe)

$0.39

$0.47 $0.40 - $0.50 Production Tax (as % of pre-hedge









sales volumes)

5.20

%

5.90

% 5.25% - 6.25% LOE Expenses (on an absolute basis in 000's)

$1,599

$627 $1,100 - $1,300 Cash G&A (on an absolute basis in 000's)

$9,500

$4,683 $9,500 - $9,900

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net loss of ($0.04) million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, decreased general and administrative expenses, and increased gains on asset sales, partially offset by increased losses associated with our derivative contracts and increased income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $2.6 million, or 36%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to increases in natural gas and oil volumes of 33% and 26%, respectively, and increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 7%, 5%, and 25%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in NGL volumes of 6%.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells being brought online in the Haynesville Shale. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, resulted from natural production decline.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($0.4) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, comprised of a $1.2 million gain on settled derivatives and a ($1.6) million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in June 30, 2024, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, Results

The Company recorded net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a net income of $9.5 million, or $0.26 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, a decrease in gains associated with our hedge contracts, and a decrease in gains on asset sales, partially offset by a decrease in income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $2.2 million, or 11%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 6% and 4%, respectively, and a decrease in gas prices of 25%, partially offset by an increase in gas volumes of 9% and increases in oil and NGL prices of 2% and 3%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells in the Haynesville Shale coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, resulted from natural production decline and divestitures of working interest properties.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compromised of a $2.9 million gain on settled derivatives and a $2.6 million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in June 30, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company converted 55

gross

(0.40 net) wells to producing status, including 28 gross (0.30 net) wells in the Haynesville and 14 gross (0.07 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 81 gross (0.30 net) wells converted in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had a total of 241 gross (0.927 net) wells in progress and permits across its mineral positions, compared to 230 gross (1.099 net) wells in progress and permits at March 31, 2024. As of July 8, 2024, 15 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 60 rigs were operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of June 30, 2024:









































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

74





7





2





3





58





3





147



Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.252





0.009





0.001





0.015





0.296





0.016





0.589



Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

35





6





3





7





35





8





94



Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.151





0.007





0.003





0.030





0.112





0.035





0.338











































As of July 8, 2024:









































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

7





3





-





1





4





-





15



Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

10





11





6





1





23





9





60





(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or

DUCs.



Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company leased 313 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $550 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 24%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company purchased 96 net royalty acres for approximately $0.9 million and sold 1,005 acres, which were outside the Company's core focus areas and predominately undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $0.5 million.





Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:

























Net Mineral Acres Purchased



35





21





-





56



Net Royalty Acres Purchased



58





38





-





96



FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Income

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenues:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 9,826,006



$ 7,231,164



$ 16,916,214



$ 19,088,411



Lease bonuses and rental income

134,226





111,991





285,944





425,141



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(418,997)





183,006





208,495





3,985,826







9,541,235





7,526,161





17,410,653





23,499,378



Costs and expenses:























Lease operating expenses

294,354





341,463





626,763





916,405



Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,540,396





906,373





2,383,900





2,035,129



Production and ad valorem taxes

597,995





434,580





990,322





986,838



Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,268,284





2,210,332





4,624,610





4,100,322



Provision for impairment

-





-





-





2,073



Interest expense

651,982





524,294





1,366,868





1,081,767



General and administrative

2,734,628





3,177,103





6,081,665





6,159,012



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(197,326)





139,307





(173,114)





(4,195,121)



Total costs and expenses

7,890,313





7,733,452





15,901,014





11,086,425



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

1,650,922





(207,291)





1,509,639





12,412,953





























Provision for income taxes

355,151





(166,000)





397,483





2,901,000





























Net income (loss) $ 1,295,771



$ (41,291)



$ 1,112,156



$ 9,511,953

















































































Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.04



$ (0.00)



$ 0.03



$ 0.26





























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic

36,308,224





35,965,281





36,301,540





35,950,615



Diluted

36,379,653





35,965,281





36,301,540





36,034,438





























Dividends per share of























common stock paid in period $ 0.0300



$ 0.0225



$ 0.0600



$ 0.0450































Balance Sheets



June 30, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,271,544



$ 806,254

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

5,071,590





4,900,126

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

372,963





455,931

Derivative contracts, net

877,538





3,120,607

Other

703,210





878,659

Total current assets

9,296,845





10,161,577













Properties and equipment at cost, based on











successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

216,696,381





209,082,847

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

52,997,639





58,820,445

Other

1,361,064





1,360,614





271,055,084





269,263,906

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(118,186,569)





(114,139,423)

Net properties and equipment

152,868,515





155,124,483













Derivative contracts, net

-





162,980

Operating lease right-of-use assets

502,194





572,610

Other, net

640,573





486,630

Total assets $ 163,308,127



$ 166,508,280













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 636,327



$ 562,607

Current portion of operating lease liability

239,571





233,390

Accrued liabilities and other

1,457,285





1,215,275

Total current liabilities

2,333,183





2,011,272













Long-term debt

28,750,000





32,750,000

Deferred income taxes, net

6,829,023





6,757,637

Asset retirement obligations

1,083,947





1,062,139

Derivative contracts, net

239,372





-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

574,598





695,818

Total liabilities

39,810,123





43,276,866













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized and









36,121,723 issued at June 30, 2024; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 36,121,723 issued at Dec. 31, 2023

601,788





601,788

Capital in excess of par value

43,054,447





41,676,417

Deferred directors' compensation

1,471,052





1,487,590

Retained earnings

78,891,082





80,022,839





124,018,369





123,788,634

Less treasury stock, at cost; 122,785 shares at June 30,









2024, and 131,477 shares at Dec. 31, 2023

(520,365)





(557,220)

Total stockholders' equity

123,498,004





123,231,414

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 163,308,127



$ 166,508,280



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Operating Activities









Net income (loss) $ 1,112,156



$ 9,511,953

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided











by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4,624,610





4,100,322

Impairment of producing properties

-





2,073

Provision for deferred income taxes

71,386





2,679,000

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(285,944)





(425,141)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

292,350





488,173

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(511,684)





(4,428,212)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

90,661





109,383

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(208,495)





(3,985,826)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

2,853,916





1,865,779

Restricted stock award expense

1,307,686





1,228,871

Other

55,059





70,526

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(171,464)





3,944,092

Income taxes receivable

82,968





(675,268)

Other current assets

131,854





405,055

Accounts payable

73,810





(228,305)

Other non-current assets

(138,508)





95,283

Income taxes payable

-





(576,427)

Accrued liabilities

42,994





(332,066)

Total adjustments

8,311,199





4,337,312

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,423,355





13,849,265













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(35,726)





(275,419)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(2,278,178)





(11,914,003)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

515,775





9,223,405

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,798,129)





(2,966,017)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

1,000,000





6,000,000

Payments of loan principal

(5,000,000)





(15,550,000)

Payments on off-market derivative contracts

-





(560,162)

Purchases of treasury stock

-





(669)

Payments of dividends

(2,159,936)





(1,620,442)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6,159,936)





(11,731,273)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,465,290





(848,025)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

806,254





2,115,652

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,271,544



$ 1,267,627













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 1,409,711



$ 1,155,637

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 243,130



$ 1,473,696













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Dividends declared and unpaid $ 83,977



$ 72,460













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 2,357,409



$ 12,952,046

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties









and equipment additions

(43,505)





(762,624)

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 2,313,904



$ 12,189,422



Derivative Contracts as of June 30, 2024





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price Natural gas costless collars











July - September 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling October 2024 - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling November 2024 - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling November - December 2024

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling January - March 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling January 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling February 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling March 2025

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling April 2025 - September 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.75 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.85 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.72 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

15,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











July - October 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.17 July 2024

127,500 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 July - October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 July - October 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 August - September 2024

120,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 October 2024

105,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 November - December 2024

70,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 December 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.39 January - March 2025

60,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 January - March 2025

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.51 April - October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.28 Oil costless collars











June 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling June 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling June - September 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.00 floor / $78.10 ceiling July - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling October - December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.00 floor / $77.00 ceiling Oil fixed price swaps











June - October 2024

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$66.10 June 2024

1,300 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.59 July - October 2024

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 September 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$76.46 October 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$76.12 November 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$75.49 November - December 2024

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 November 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80 December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.94 January 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.48 January - March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 January - June 2025

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.90 February 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.10 March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$73.71 April 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$73.30 April - June 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00 May 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.92 June 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.58 July 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.24 July - September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 July - December 2025

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.90 August 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.88 September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.60 October 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.12 November 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.99 December 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.66 January 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.53 February 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.28 March 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.42

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2024

Net Income $ 1,295,771



$ (41,291)



$ 1,112,156



$ 9,511,953



$ (183,615)

Plus:





























Income tax expense

355,151





(166,000)





397,483





2,901,000





42,332



Interest expense

651,982





524,294





1,366,868





1,081,767





714,886



DD&A

2,268,284





2,210,332





4,624,610





4,100,322





2,356,326



Impairment expense

-





-





-





2,073





-

Less:





























Non-cash gains (losses)





























on derivatives

(1,603,604)





(865,935)





(2,645,421)





2,306,464





(1,041,817)



Gains (losses) on asset sales

445,184





10,230





511,684





4,428,213





66,500

Plus:





























Cash payments on off-market

derivative





























contracts

-





-





-





(373,745)





-



Restricted stock and deferred





























director's expense

696,559





703,667





1,398,347





1,338,254





701,788

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,426,167



$ 4,086,707



$ 11,033,201



$ 11,826,947



$ 4,607,034

































Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation



"Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Net Income $ 5,521,003



$ 22,016,554

Plus:











Income tax expense

2,231,943





6,313,000



Interest expense

2,647,494





2,191,181



DD&A

9,090,473





7,452,846



Impairment expense

36,460





6,105,472

Less:











Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

(649,354)





10,211,207



Gains (losses) on asset sales

812,230





8,921,031

Plus:











Cash payments on off-market derivative











contracts

-





(2,334,403)



Restricted stock and deferred











director's expense

2,494,021





2,944,517

Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,858,518



$ 25,556,929













Debt $ 28,750,000



$ 23,750,000

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.32





0.93















PHX Minerals Inc.

Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information about the Company can be found at .



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at .

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

