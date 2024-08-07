Veeva To Release Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results On August 28, 2024
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) will announce financial results for its second quarter, which ended July 31, 2024, after market close on August 28, 2024. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.
Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at approximately at 1:05 p.m. PT (4:05 p.m. ET). A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live event.
|
Event:
|
Veeva's Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
|
Conference Call Registration:
|
|
Webcast:
|
Conference Call Registration:
About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.
veeva .
Veeva uses its aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" veev
website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected]
