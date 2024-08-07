(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Total Company Revenue increased 13.9% to $459.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $403.7 million in the second quarter of 2023; Revenue from the Digital reportable segment (inclusive of intersegment revenue) increased 36.4% to $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023



Digital Health Revenue growth resulted in part from a $3.2 million (or 136.6%) increase in AI Revenue, which climbed to $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2024 from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023

Total Company Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $72.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared with $60.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 19.7%; Digital Health reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 135.2% to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023

Total Company Adjusted EBITDA(1) margins increased by 76 bps to 15.7% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared with 15.0% in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusting for unusual or one-time items in the quarter, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.16 for the second quarter of 2024; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) of $0.10 for the second quarter of 2023

Aggregate procedural volumes increased 9.2% and same-center procedural volumes increased 6.1% compared with the second quarter of 2023

Completed a successful refinancing of our senior secured Term Loan and Revolver, reducing borrowing costs, extending maturities and funding approximately $168 million of additional cash to the balance sheet

As of June 30, 2024, we had a cash balance of $741.7 million and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio of 1.1

Previously announced acquisition of six American Health Imaging centers in Houston was completed on June 1, 2024; RadNet has begun the integration of these centers into the previously purchased Houston Medical Imaging operations RadNet revises full-year 2024 guidance levels to increase Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2) ranges LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 398 owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2024. Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented,“Both the Imaging Center and Digital Health reportable operating segments demonstrated strong growth and achieved record quarterly results. Total Company Revenue grew 13.9% as compared with last year's second quarter to a record $459.7 million. The Digital Health segment Revenue of $15.8 million increased 36.4% from last year's same quarter. The strong growth in Digital Health was, in part, driven by the AI businesses, whose Revenue increased 136.6% as compared with last year's second quarter, mainly from the continuing success of the rollout of the Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) DeepHealth AI-powered screening mammography program.” “Improved reimbursement from commercial and capitated payors, continued strong demand for advanced imaging modalities, the growth of the Digital Health businesses and effective cost controls resulted in an increase to Adjusted EBITDA(1) margins. Total Company EBITDA(1) margin of 15.7% during this second quarter increased by 76 basis points over last year's second quarter.” added Dr. Berger. Dr. Berger continued,“Including the recently announced joint venture with Providence Health System, a recent expansion of the Ventura County, California partnership with Dignity Health and certain new de novo centers we have opened within existing joint ventures, as of the end of this second quarter, we had 149 of our 398 centers (or 37.4%) held in partnership with leading health systems. These partnerships allow us to play a more integral role within the local healthcare communities we serve by increasing access, disseminating new technologies and improving the quality of patient care.” “Given the positive trends we continue to experience in virtually all aspects of our business and the strong financial performance of the second quarter, we are revising upwards certain guidance levels in anticipation of financial results that we believe will exceed both our original expectations and the amendments we made to the guidance ranges upon releasing our first quarter 2024 results in May. We have increased 2024 guidance ranges for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2),” added Dr. Berger. Dr. Berger continued,“In response to high demand and patient backlogs in many of RadNet's local markets, we continue to pursue expanding capacity through the development and construction of new imaging centers. We anticipate opening approximately six new centers by year end 2024 and an additional 15 centers in 2025. Approximately half of these new centers will be within existing health system partnerships. Within Digital Health, but for Houston, we are substantially complete with implementing the EBCD program. Continued development of the DeepHealth OS technology platform places us on-track towards beginning implementation within RadNet in the coming months and within external customers as early as the first quarter of 2025. The DeepHealth OS integrates generative AI capabilities to help us and external customers automate and drive efficiencies for many of the back-office and support functions involved with running imaging centers.” “RadNet's balance sheet continues to strengthen. In April, we completed a successful refinancing of our term loan and revolving line of credit, resulting in a reduction of interest rates, an extension of maturities and the funding of additional cash to the balance sheet of approximately $168 million. At quarter end, we had a cash balance of $741.7 million, and our leverage ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) was at a record low, slightly above 1.0,” concluded Dr. Berger. Second Quarter Financial Results For the second quarter of 2024, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $459.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $72.3 million. Revenue increased $56.0 million (or 13.9%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $11.9 million (or 19.7%) as compared with the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) of $15.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.3 million. Revenue increased $4.2 million (or 36.4%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $1.9 million (or 135.2%) as compared with the second quarter of 2023. Digital Health Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth was due in part from a $3.2 million (or 136.6%) increase in AI Revenue, which climbed to $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2024. Unadjusted for unusual or one-time items impacting the second quarter, Total Company Net Loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million as compared with a Total Company Net Income of $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net Loss Per Share for the second quarter of 2024 was $(0.04), compared with a Net Income per share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2023, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 73.4 million shares in 2024 and 60.9 million shares in 2023. There were a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the second quarter including: $1.9 million of non-cash loss from interest rate swaps; $5.6 million of non-cash interest expense related to extraordinary interest rate swap Other Comprehensive Income amortization, $0.8 million expense related to leases for de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $8.8 million of debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses related to the April 2024 successful debt refinancing transaction; and $3.3 million of non-capitalized research and development expenses related to the DeepHealth Cloud OS and generative AI. Adjusting for the above items, Total Company Adjusted Earnings(3) was $12.0 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.16 during the second quarter of 2024. This compares with Total Company Adjusted Earnings(3) of $5.9 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) of $0.10 during the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, as compared with the prior year's second quarter, MRI volume increased 16.0%, CT volume increased 14.8% and PET/CT volume increased 20.4%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 9.2% over the prior year's second quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, MRI volume increased 11.7%, CT volume increased 9.9% and PET/CT volume increased 13.7%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 6.1% over the prior year's same quarter Six Month Financial Results For the first six months of 2024, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $891.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $130.8 million. Revenue increased $97.1 million (or 12.2%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $22.2 million (or 20.4%) as compared with the first six months of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) of $30.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.8 million. Revenue increased $7.8 million (or 34.4%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $5.4 million (or 381.5%) as compared with the first six months of 2023. Digital Health Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth was due in part to a $5.8 million (or 128.2%) increase in AI Revenue, which climbed to $10.3 million during the six month period of 2024. Unadjusted for one-time or unusual items, Total Company Net Loss for the first six months of 2024 was $5.8 million as compared with a Total Company Net Loss of $12.6 million for the first six months of 2023. Net Loss Per Share for the six month period of 2024 was $(0.08), compared with a Net Loss per share of $(0.21) in the six month period of 2023, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 71.8 million shares in 2024 and 59.2 million shares in 2023. 2024 Guidance Update RadNet amends its previously announced guidance levels as follows:

Imaging Center Segment Original Guidance

Range Revised Guidance

Range After Q1 Results Revised Guidance

Range After Q2 Results Total Net Revenue $1,650 - $1,700 million $1,675 - $1,725 million $1,685 - $1,735 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $250 - $260 million $255 - $265 million $257 - $267 million Capital Expenditures(a) $125 - $135 million $130 - $140 million $135 - $145 million Cash Interest Expense(b) $40 - $45 million $37 - $42 million $32 - $37 million Free Cash Flow(2) $65 - $75 million $68 - $78 million $72 - $80 million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests and New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.

(b) Includes payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps and nets interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.

Digital Health Segment Original

Guidance Range Revised

Guidance Range After

Q1 Results Revised

Guidance Range After

Q2 Results Total Net Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) $60 - $70 million $60 - $70 million $60 - $70 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $12 - $14 million $13 - $15 million $13 - $15 million Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $11 - $13 million $12 - $14 million $12 - $14 million Capital Expenditures $3 - $5 million $3 - $5 million $3 - $5 million Free Cash Flow(2) Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $8 - $10 million $8 - $10 million $8 - $10 million Free Cash Flow(2) After Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $(2) - $(5) million $(2) - $(5) million $(2) - $(5) million

“We have increased guidance ranges of our core Imaging Center reporting segment for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1). Furthermore, despite increasing the Capital Expenditures guidance range by $5 million, we are expecting Free Cash Flow(2) to be higher for the year. This is the result of the projected increase in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and lower Cash Interest Expense. With respect to the Digital Health reportable segment, we remain on track to meet our original guidance levels.”

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:



the availability and terms of capital to fund our business;

our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;

changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate;

the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

our ability to acquire, develop, implement and monetize technology, digital health initiatives, artificial intelligence algorithms and applications;

volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;

changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;

delays in receiving payments for services provided;

increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;

closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;

the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;

the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.



Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and Cash equivalents $ 741,679 $ 342,570 Accounts receivable 195,288 163,707 Due from affiliates 29,221 25,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,536 47,657 Total current assets 1,004,724 579,276 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Property and equipment, net 652,882 604,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets 624,081 596,032 Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets 1,276,963 1,200,433 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 708,980 679,463 Other intangible assets 84,049 90,615 Deferred financing costs 2,505 1,643 Investment in joint ventures 100,844 92,710 Deposits and other 51,358 46,333 Total Assets $ 3,229,423 $ 2,690,473 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 353,898 $ 342,940 Due to affiliates 32,375 15,910 Deferred revenue 4,462 4,647 Current operating lease liability 59,251 55,981 Current portion of notes payable 24,215 17,974 Total current liabilities 474,201 437,452 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term operating lease liability 632,385 605,097 Notes payable, net of current portion 1,002,392 812,068 Deferred tax liability, net 17,471 15,776 Other non-current liabilities 10,134 6,721 Total liabilities 2,136,583 1,877,114 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 73,968,042 and 67,956,318 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in-capital 974,355 722,750 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,057 ) (12,484 ) Accumulated deficit (85,339 ) (79,578 ) Total RadNet, Inc.'s Stockholders' equity: 880,966 630,695 Noncontrolling interests 211,874 182,664 Total Equity 1,092,840 813,359 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,229,423 $ 2,690,473





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

REVENUE Service fee revenue $ 422,745 $ 363,918 $ 819,934 $ 716,338 Revenue under capitation arrangements 36,969 39,797 71,487 77,941 Total service revenue 459,714 403,715 891,421 794,279 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 389,724 345,147 777,313 697,012 Depreciation and amortization 34,475 32,180 66,843 63,495 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 401 77 587 656 Severance costs 268 1,870 493 2,004 Total operating expenses 424,868 379,274 845,236 763,167 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 34,846 24,441 46,185 31,112 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 26,082 16,039 42,349 31,761 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (3,389 ) (1,423 ) (7,713 ) (2,851 ) Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 1,890 (4,159 ) 674 (66 ) Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses 8,762 - 8,762 - Other expenses (income) (7,900 ) 40 (10,834 ) 1,472 Total other (income) expenses 25,445 10,497 33,238 30,316 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,401 13,944 12,947 796 Provision for income taxes (2,456 ) 614 (592 ) (521 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,945 14,558 12,355 275 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,927 6,189 18,116 12,911 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,982 ) $ 8,369 $ (5,761 ) $ (12,636 ) BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 73,419,124 59,880,803 71,795,080 59,221,453 Diluted 73,419,124 60,916,985 71,795,080 59,221,453





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 12,355 $ 275 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 66,843 63,495 Amortization of operating lease assets 30,006 31,601 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (6,713 ) 6,096 Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount 1,541 1,494 Loss (Gain) on sale and disposal of equipment 587 656 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,080 - Amortization of cash flow hedge 7,256 1,844 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 674 (66 ) Stock-based compensation 16,645 17,055 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,974 3,098 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable (31,581 ) (8,124 ) Other current assets 5,242 4,703 Other assets (5,553 ) (6,590 ) Deferred taxes 1,791 (2,249 ) Operating lease liability (27,707 ) (28,582 ) Deferred revenue (185 ) 1,033 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 57,835 14,952 Net cash provided by operating activities 133,090 100,691 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging facilities and other acquisitions (32,771 ) (10,315 ) Purchase of property and equipment and other (104,095 ) (95,380 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 9 73 Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures (1,421 ) (288 ) Net cash used in investing activities (138,278 ) (105,910 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable (2,624 ) (1,052 ) Payments on Term Loan Debt (682,438 ) (7,376 ) Proceeds from issuance of new debt, net of issuing costs 863,869 - Contribution from noncontrolling interests 4,169 - Payments on contingent consideration (3,614 ) - Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (2,423 ) (3,523 ) Proceeds from sale of economic interests in majority owned subsidiary, net of taxes 8,713 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 218,385 246,202 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 367 51 Net cash provided by financing activities 404,404 234,302 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (107 ) (266 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 399,109 228,817 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 342,570 127,834 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 741,679 356,651 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 34,203 $ 39,301 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 705 $ 201





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) attributable to Radnet, Inc. common stockholders $ (2,982 ) $ 8,369 $ (5,761 ) $ (12,636 ) Income taxes 2,456 (614 ) 592 521 Interest expense 26,082 16,039 42,349 31,761 Severance costs 268 1,870 493 2,004 Depreciation and amortization 34,475 32,180 66,843 63,495 Non-cash employee stock-based compensation 4,749 4,871 16,646 17,056 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 401 77 587 656 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 1,890 (4,159 ) 674 (66 ) Other expenses (income) (7,900 ) 40 (10,834 ) 1,472 Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI 3,317 - 6,632 - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and related expenses 8,762 - 8,762 - Non-cash change to contingent consideration - 1,014 1,974 2,630 Non-operational rent expenses 809 759 1,832 1,718 Adjusted EBITDA Including EBITDA from Digital Health $ 72,327 $ 60,446 $ 130,789 $ 108,611 EBITDA from Digital Health 3,269 1,390 6,789 1,410 Adjusted EBITDA excluding EBITDA from Digital Health $ 69,058 $ 59,056 $ 124,000 $ 107,201





PAYMENTS BY PAYOR CLASS Second Quarter 2024

Commercial Insurance 58.5 % Medicare 22.1 % Capitation 8.0 % Medicaid 2.4 % Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 2.4 % Other* 6.5 % Total 100.0 % * Includes management fee, teleradiology and Digital Health financial reporting unit revenue.





PAYMENTS BY MODALITY Second Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year 2024

2023

2022

2021

MRI 37.2 % 36.8 % 36.8 % 36.0 % CT 15.8 % 16.8 % 17.5 % 17.2 % PET/CT 7.1 % 6.4 % 5.8 % 5.5 % X-ray 6.2 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 3.9 % Ultrasound 13.9 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 12.7 % Mammography 16.1 % 16.0 % 15.3 % 16.1 % Nuclear Medicine 1.0 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 1.0 % Other 2.7 % 3.9 % 4.5 % 4.6 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





PROCEDURES BY MODALITY* Second Quarter Second Quarter 2024 2023 MRI 449,781 387,619 CT 269,939 235,138 PET/CT 18,107 15,036 Nuclear Medicine 9,610 9,463 Ultrasound 664,043 620,660 Mammography 483,510 450,747 X-ray and Other 890,814 832,719 Total 2,785,804 2,551,382 * Volumes include wholy owned and joint venture centers.





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (3) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (iv) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,982 ) $ 8,369 Add/Subtract non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps (i) 1,890 (4,159 ) Non-cash interest expense from extraordinary interest rate swap OCI amortization 5,559 - Non-operational rent expenses (iii) 809 759 Contingent consideration - 1,014 Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI 3,317 - Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses (v) 8,762 - Total adjustments - loss (gain) 20,337 (2,386 ) Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (ii) (5,308 ) (105 ) Tax effected impact of adjustments 15,029 (2,491 ) TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS 15,029 (2,491 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. 12,047 5,878 COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Diluted 74,944,366 60,916,985 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.16 $ 0.10 (i) Impact from the change in fair value of the swpas during the quarter. Excludes the recurring amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective. (ii) Tax effected using 26.1% and (4.40)% blended federal and state effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. (iii) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational. (iv) Restated from what was presented in 2023 to include the losses of the AI businesses (ie, not add the losses back to earnings as was the case in 2023). The restated Adjusted Earnings for 2023 is due to the fact that AI is no longer its own reportable operating segment and is now embedded in the Digital Health reportable operating segment. (v) Extraordinary expense related to the Company's successful April 2024 debt refinancing transaction.

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and adjusted for losses or gains on the sale of equipment, other income or loss, debt extinguishments and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash or extraordinary and one-time events taken place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest Expense. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3) The Company defines Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company's tax provision and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.