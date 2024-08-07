Profire Energy Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter 2024

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, (NASDAQ: PFIE), a company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2024. A call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Second Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year quarter)



Revenue of $15.2 million, compared to $14.6 million

Gross profit of $7.9 million, compared to $7.4 million

Gross margin increased by 90 basis points to 51.8%

Net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, versus $2.9 million and $0.06

Generated EBITDA of $3.0 million, versus $3.7 million Cash and investments of $18.4 million with no debt

"We reported another very successful quarter, highlighted by the second highest quarterly revenue in company history, further progress across our diversification strategy, and maintaining momentum within our legacy business," said Ryan Oviatt, co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Profire Energy. "We increased our cash balance while building our inventory and repurchasing shares, and continue to remain debt-free."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $15.2 million, compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $14.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was partially driven by the timing of certain orders that moved into the second quarter of this year due to changes in customer readiness as well as strong activity in our diversification business.

Gross profit was $7.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter and $7.4 in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 52% of revenues, compared to 50% of revenues in the prior quarter and 51% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase is related to product mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures across the business.

Total operating expenses were $5.3 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $4.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to ongoing inflation pressure on our business as well as increased headcount to support strategic growth and increased business activity. The prior-year quarter included a nonrecurring benefit from the employee retention tax credit ("ERC") of $762,000. Without this benefit, the year-over-year increase would have only been 6% which is due to increased inflation and headcount.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 25%, R&D increased 56% and depreciation increased by 7%. The increase in G&A was driven by the ERC benefit noted above while the increase in R&D was a result of increased activity on new product development and certifications.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $2.9 million or $0.06 per diluted share in the same quarter last year also primarily driven by the prior year ERC credit.

"Our diversification efforts continue to be a critical component of our growth strategy, representing 15% of our total revenue for the quarter, as diversified sales for the first half of 2024 outpaced the first six months of 2023," said Cameron Tidball, co-CEO of Profire Energy. "The outlook for energy derived from hydrocarbon production remains very strong as the global demand for energy continues to grow. We remain very optimistic about the outlook for Profire for the second half of 2024 and beyond as well as our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value."

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-225-9448

International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: PROFIRE

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:

The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Athena Kefalas at 1-801-796-8969.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day through August 22, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 11156393

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Midland-Odessa, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company's expected growth and the Company's expected revenues from diversification opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.