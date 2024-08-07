Applied Optoelectronics To Present At The Rosenblatt 4Th Annual Technology Summit: The Age Of AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) , a leading provider of fiber-optic access products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company will virtually present via a fireside chat format at the following investor conference:



Event: Rosenblatt 4th Annual Summit: The Age of AI Date: Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time / 9:00 a.m. Central time Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com .

About Applied Optoelectronics:

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

...

Cassidy Fuller

+1-415-217-4968

...