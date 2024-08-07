Cardlytics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We continue to believe in the significant growth opportunity as we invest to modernize our platform. We are making progress, but transitions like this take time and these near-term challenges do not change the long-term potential of this business,” said Amit Gupta, incoming CEO of Cardlytics. "We have the right team and right strategy in place to deliver stronger execution and shareholder value as we continue this transformation. The strong advertiser demand, the addition of new partners and the high consumer engagement witnessed this quarter illustrate the fundamental strengths of our business and the value our platform can deliver.” “While we observed strong growth in redemptions, our results were challenged by slower-than-anticipated billings growth coupled with higher consumer incentives,” said Alexis DeSieno, CFO of Cardlytics.“We remain confident that our improved balance sheet continues to support investment in the business.” Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $69.6 million, a decrease of (9)% year-over-year, or (7)% excluding Entertainment.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $110.4 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year, or 2% excluding Entertainment.

Adjusted Contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $36.4 million, a decrease of (3)% year-over-year, or an increase of 1% excluding Entertainment.

Net Loss was $(4.3) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, based on 49.1 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to a Net Loss of $(23.5) million, or $(0.67) per diluted share, based on 34.9 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(2.3) million compared to a loss of $(4.1) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Net Loss was $(7.6) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, based on 49.1 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $(8.4) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, based on 34.9 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the second quarter of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric, was $(0.4) million, a decrease of $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Key Metrics

Cardlytics MAUs were 165.5 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year, compared to 160.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Cardlytics ARPU was $0.42 compared to $0.48 in the second quarter of 2023. Definitions of MAUs and ARPU are included below under the caption“Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics." CARDLYTICS, INC.

SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2023 Results Excluding Entertainment (2) Change % Change % Excluding Entertainment (2) Billings(1) $ 110,389 $ 109,424 $ 107,736 1 % 2 % Consumer Incentives 40,753 32,723 32,723 25 % 25 % Revenue 69,636 76,701 75,013 (9 )% (7 )% Partner Share and other third-party costs 33,258 39,170 39,144 (15 )% (15 )% Adjusted Contribution(1) 36,378 37,531 35,869 (3 )% 1 % Delivery costs 7,661 7,015 7,015 9 % 9 % Gross Profit $ 28,717 $ 30,516 $ 28,854 (6 )% - % Net Loss $ (4,257 ) $ (23,508 ) $ (22,523 ) (82 )% (81 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (2,285 ) $ (4,073 ) $ (3,823 ) (44 )% (40 )% Adjusted Contribution % of Billings 33.0 % 34.3 % 33.3 % % of Revenue 52.2 % 48.9 % 47.8 % Adjusted EBITDA % of Billings (2.1 )% (3.7 )% (3.5 )% % of Revenue (3.3 )% (5.3 )% (5.1 )%

(1) Billings, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings," "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA."

(2) The column excludes results from the Entertainment business. We sold and transferred substantially all of the assets of Entertainment in December 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates Billings, Revenue, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions, except for percentage change rates):

Q3 2024 Guidance YoY Change YoY Change Excluding Entertainment (3) Billings(1) $100.0 - $106.0 (14%) - (9%) (12%) - (7%) Revenue $56.0 - $63.0 (29%) - (20%) (27%) - (18%) Adjusted Contribution(2) $32.0 - $35.0 (25%) - (18%) (21%) - (14%) Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($6.0) - ($3.5) ($9.9) - ($7.4) ($9.6) - ($7.1)

(1) A reconciliation of Billings to GAAP Revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings."

(2) A reconciliation of Adjusted Contribution to GAAP Gross Profit and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

(3) The column excludes results from the Entertainment business. We sold and transferred substantially all of the assets of Entertainment in December 2023.



Earnings Teleconference Information

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into approximately 1 of every 2 card-based transactions in the U.S., allowing us to see where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements related to our growth opportunity, our ability to deliver stronger execution and shareholder value and our financial guidance for the third quarter of 2024. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America"), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FI partners; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the“Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2024 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance in this press release: Billings, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted Net Loss per share and Free Cash Flow, as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”) and average revenue per user (“ARPU”).

A“non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Billings, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for services in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform Billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP Revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform Billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP Revenue. Adjusted Contribution measures the degree by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted Contribution demonstrates how incremental Revenue on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted Contribution is calculated by taking our total Revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted Contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating Revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. Management views Adjusted Contribution as the most relevant metric to measure the financial performance as it reflects the dollars we keep after all of our partners are paid. Adjusted EBITDA represents our Net Loss before interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (gain) loss; gain on debt extinguishment; acquisition, integration and divestiture benefit; and change in contingent consideration; and, in applicable periods, certain other income and expense items, such as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; loss on divestiture; restructuring and reduction of force; income tax benefit; and deferred implementation costs. Adjusted Net Loss as our Net Loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (gain) loss; gain on debt extinguishment; acquisition, integration and divestiture benefit; amortization of acquired intangibles; and change in contingent consideration; and, in applicable periods, certain other income and expense items, such as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; loss on divestiture; restructuring and reduction of force; and income tax benefit. We define Adjusted Net Loss per share as Adjusted Net Loss divided by our weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities, plus acquisition of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs and, in applicable periods, acquisition of patents. We believe free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for distribution or to sustain the business. We believe this supplemental information enhances stockholders' ability to evaluate our performance.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers, opened an email containing an offer, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We believe that MAUs is an indicator of the Cardlytics platform's ability to drive engagement and is reflective of the marketing base that we offer to marketers. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period.





CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,248 $ 91,830 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 102,671 120,622 Other receivables 4,696 5,379 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,717 6,097 Total current assets 185,332 223,928 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 3,084 3,323 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 7,459 7,310 Intangible assets, net 29,433 35,003 Goodwill 277,202 277,202 Capitalized software development costs, net 29,572 24,643 Other long-term assets, net 2,290 2,735 Total assets $ 534,372 $ 574,144 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,866 $ 4,425 Accrued liabilities: Accrued compensation 5,490 11,662 Accrued expenses 6,772 9,587 Partner Share liability 33,719 48,867 Consumer Incentive liability 45,433 52,678 Deferred revenue 1,679 2,405 Current operating lease liabilities 2,279 2,127 Current contingent consideration 4,363 39,398 Total current liabilities 104,601 171,149 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 212,885 227,504 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,805 6,391 Long-term deferred revenue 30 67 Long-term debt - 30,073 Long-term contingent consideration - 4,162 Other long-term liabilities 17 - Total liabilities $ 324,338 $ 439,346 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value-100,000 shares authorized, 49,402 and 39,728 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 9 $ 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,346,876 1,243,594 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,953 2,467 Accumulated deficit (1,139,804 ) (1,111,272 ) Total stockholders' equity 210,034 134,798 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 534,372 $ 574,144





CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 69,636 $ 76,701 $ 137,244 $ 141,032 Costs and expenses: Partner Share and other third-party costs 33,258 39,170 63,801 72,554 Delivery costs 7,661 7,015 13,834 13,439 Sales and marketing expense 14,025 15,205 28,143 29,153 Research and development expense 13,470 14,847 26,518 26,411 General and administration expense 16,151 16,276 30,636 29,346 Acquisition, integration and divestiture benefit 162 (9,947 ) 162 (8,224 ) Change in contingent consideration (5,808 ) 11,258 9 (23,326 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,529 7,200 12,779 13,775 Total costs and expenses 85,448 101,024 175,882 153,128 Operating Loss (15,812 ) (24,323 ) (38,638 ) (12,096 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (1,561 ) (574 ) (2,380 ) (582 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) 99 1,389 (531 ) 2,778 Gain on debt extinguishment 13,017 - 13,017 - Total other income 11,555 815 10,106 2,196 Loss before income taxes (4,257 ) (23,508 ) (28,532 ) (9,900 ) Net Loss $ (4,257 ) $ (23,508 ) $ (28,532 ) $ (9,900 ) Net Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 49,056 34,880 46,168 34,241





CARDLYTICS, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Delivery costs $ 721 $ 565 $ 1,364 $ 1,133 Sales and marketing expense 2,903 3,751 6,044 6,804 Research and development expense 4,633 4,502 8,583 8,587 General and administration expense 4,387 2,921 7,638 3,183 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,644 $ 11,739 $ 23,629 $ 19,707





CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net Loss $ (28,532 ) $ (9,900 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Credit loss expense 3,761 744 Depreciation and amortization 12,779 13,775 Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense 850 819 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,072 2,205 Gain on debt extinguishment (13,017 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 23,629 19,707 Change in contingent consideration 9 (23,326 ) Other non-cash expense (income), net 663 (3,147 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,783 18,069 Prepaid expenses and other assets (393 ) 430 Accounts payable 810 (2,046 ) Other accrued expenses (7,253 ) (10,954 ) Partner Share liability (15,114 ) 269 Consumer Incentive liability (7,234 ) (10,958 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,188 ) (4,313 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (932 ) (342 ) Capitalized software development costs (8,673 ) (5,207 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 202 - Net cash used in investing activities (9,403 ) (5,549 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt - 30,000 Settlement of contingent consideration (14,166 ) (50,050 ) Principal payments of the 2018 Line of Credit (30,000 ) (11 ) Principal payments of 2020 Convertible Senior Notes (169,291 ) - Proceeds from issuance of 2024 Convertible Senior Notes 172,500 - Proceeds from termination of capped calls related to convertible notes 115 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 48,634 11 Deferred equity issuance costs - (45 ) Equity issuance costs (190 ) - Debt issuance costs (5,568 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,034 (20,095 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25 ) 117 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,582 ) (29,840 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of period 91,830 121,985 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period $ 71,248 $ 92,145





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Revenue $ 69,636 $ 76,701 $ 137,244 $ 141,032 Plus: Consumer Incentives 40,753 32,723 78,362 64,018 Billings $ 110,389 $ 109,424 $ 215,606 $ 205,050 Cardlytics platform Revenue $ 64,002 $ 70,726 $ 126,235 $ 129,756 Plus: Consumer Incentives 40,753 32,723 78,362 64,018 Billings $ 104,755 $ 103,449 $ 204,597 $ 193,774 Bridg platform Revenue $ 5,634 $ 5,975 $ 11,009 $ 11,276 Plus: Consumer Incentives - - - - Billings $ 5,634 $ 5,975 $ 11,009 $ 11,276





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Revenue $ 69,636 $ 76,701 $ 137,244 $ 141,032 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 33,258 39,170 63,801 72,554 Delivery costs(1) 7,661 7,015 13,834 13,439 Gross Profit 28,717 30,516 59,609 55,039 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 7,661 7,015 13,834 13,439 Adjusted Contribution $ 36,378 $ 37,531 $ 73,443 $ 68,478 Cardlytics platform Revenue $ 64,002 $ 70,726 $ 126,235 $ 129,756 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 32,865 39,086 63,277 72,261 Delivery costs(1) 6,102 5,217 10,825 9,910 Gross Profit 25,035 26,423 52,133 47,585 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 6,102 5,217 10,825 9,910 Adjusted Contribution $ 31,137 $ 31,640 $ 62,958 $ 57,495 Bridg platform Revenue $ 5,634 $ 5,975 $ 11,009 $ 11,276 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 393 84 524 293 Delivery costs(1) 1,559 1,798 3,009 3,529 Gross Profit 3,682 4,093 7,476 7,454 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 1,559 1,798 3,009 3,529 Adjusted Contribution $ 5,241 $ 5,891 $ 10,485 $ 10,983

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.7 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Stock based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (4,257 ) $ (23,508 ) $ (28,532 ) $ (9,900 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 1,561 574 2,380 582 Depreciation and amortization 6,529 7,200 12,779 13,775 Stock-based compensation expense 12,644 11,739 23,629 19,707 Foreign currency (gain) loss (99 ) (1,389 ) 531 (2,778 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (13,017 ) - (13,017 ) - Acquisition, integration and divestiture benefit 162 (9,947 ) 162 (8,224 ) Change in contingent consideration (5,808 ) 11,258 9 (23,326 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,285 ) $ (4,073 ) $ (2,059 ) $ (10,164 )





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Adjusted Contribution $ 36,378 $ 37,531 $ 73,443 $ 68,478 Minus: Delivery costs 7,661 7,015 13,834 13,439 Sales and marketing expense 14,025 15,205 28,143 29,153 Research and development expense 13,470 14,847 26,518 26,411 General and administration expense 16,151 16,276 30,636 29,346 Stock-based compensation expense (12,644 ) (11,739 ) (23,629 ) (19,707 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,285 ) $ (4,073 ) $ (2,059 ) $ (10,164 ) Cardlytics platform Adjusted Contribution $ 31,137 $ 31,640 $ 62,958 $ 57,495 Minus: Delivery costs 6,102 5,217 10,825 9,910 Sales and marketing expense 11,621 12,834 23,035 24,382 Research and development expense 11,251 13,399 22,366 23,726 General and administration expense 14,776 15,117 28,204 28,447 Stock-based compensation expense (11,067 ) (10,605 ) (20,846 ) (18,708 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,546 ) $ (4,322 ) $ (626 ) $ (10,262 ) Bridg platform Adjusted Contribution $ 5,241 $ 5,891 $ 10,485 $ 10,983 Minus: Delivery costs 1,559 1,798 3,009 3,529 Sales and marketing expense 2,404 2,371 5,108 4,771 Research and development expense 2,219 1,448 4,152 2,685 General and administration expense 1,375 1,159 2,432 899 Stock-based compensation expense (1,577 ) (1,134 ) (2,783 ) (999 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (739 ) $ 249 $ (1,433 ) $ 98





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS

AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (4,257 ) $ (23,508 ) $ (28,532 ) $ (9,900 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 12,644 11,739 23,629 19,707 Foreign currency (gain) loss (99 ) (1,389 ) 531 (2,778 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (13,017 ) - (13,017 ) - Acquisition, integration and divestiture benefit 162 (9,947 ) 162 (8,224 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,785 3,441 5,574 6,898 Change in contingent consideration (5,808 ) 11,258 9 (23,326 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (7,590 ) $ (8,406 ) $ (11,644 ) $ (17,623 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing Adjusted Net Loss per share: Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 49,056 34,880 46,168 34,241 Adjusted Net Loss per share, diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.51 )





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,430 $ 5,750 $ (13,188 ) $ (4,313 ) Plus: Acquisition of property and equipment (281 ) 8 (932 ) (352 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,577 ) (2,764 ) (8,673 ) (5,207 ) Free Cash Flow $ (428 ) $ 2,994 $ (22,793 ) $ (9,872 )





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Q3 2024 Revenue $56.0 - $63.0 Plus: Consumer Incentives $43.0 - $44.0 Billings $100.0 - $106.0

