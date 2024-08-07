Health Catalyst Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics and services to healthcare organizations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. “For the second quarter of 2024, I am pleased by our strong financial results, including total revenue of $75.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million, with these results exceeding the mid-point of our quarterly guidance on each metric. I am also pleased with our bookings performance through Q2 2024, especially as it relates to our net new Platform Subscription Clients. In the first half of 2024 we signed more net new Platform Subscription Clients than in all of 2023, and our updated expectations of low-20s net new Platform Subscription Clients would represent the strongest year in the company's history for this metric.” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Year over Year Change

2024 2023 GAAP Financial Measures: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Total revenue $ 75,902 $ 73,213 4 % Gross profit $ 28,806 $ 26,603 8 % Gross margin 38 % 36 % Net loss $ (13,516 ) $ (32,613 ) 59 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: (1) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 37,803 $ 36,423 4 % Adjusted Gross Margin 50 % 50 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,522 $ 3,513 114 %

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the third quarter of 2024, we expect:

Total revenue between $74.5 million and $77.5 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $6.0 million and $8.0 million

For the full year of 2024, we expect:

Total revenue between $304.0 million and $312.0 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $24.0 million and $26.0 million

We have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, and therefore have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 267-6316 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9783 for international participants, and referencing conference ID“HCATQ224.” A live audio webcast will be available online at A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) the impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments) on our business and results of operations; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about August 7, 2024 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)



As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,895 $ 106,276 Short-term investments 106,361 211,452 Accounts receivable, net 54,898 60,290 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,913 15,379 Total current assets 376,067 393,397 Property and equipment, net 25,555 25,712 Intangible assets, net 66,763 73,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,627 13,927 Goodwill 206,295 190,652 Other assets 5,413 4,742 Total assets $ 691,720 $ 701,814 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,599 $ 6,641 Accrued liabilities 18,048 23,282 Deferred revenue 56,355 55,753 Operating lease liabilities 3,335 3,358 Contingent consideration liabilities 894 - Convertible senior notes, net 228,793 - Total current liabilities 318,024 89,034 Convertible senior notes, net of current portion - 228,034 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 51 77 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,540 17,676 Other liabilities 103 74 Total liabilities 334,718 334,895 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 60,075,178 and 58,295,491 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,508,437 1,484,056 Accumulated deficit (1,151,273 ) (1,117,170 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (162 ) 33 Total stockholders' equity 357,002 366,919 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 691,720 $ 701,814

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue: Technology $ 47,635 $ 47,324 $ 94,601 $ 94,510 Professional services 28,267 25,889 56,024 52,571 Total revenue 75,902 73,213 150,625 147,081 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1)(2)(3) 16,067 15,859 31,382 30,586 Professional services(1)(2)(3) 23,993 23,579 47,195 47,156 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 40,060 39,438 78,577 77,742 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 12,745 16,397 31,803 34,966 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 13,884 17,590 28,755 34,672 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 14,363 23,671 28,927 47,504 Depreciation and amortization 10,657 10,735 21,182 21,729 Total operating expenses 51,649 68,393 110,667 138,871 Loss from operations (15,807 ) (34,618 ) (38,619 ) (69,532 ) Interest and other income, net 2,361 2,090 4,699 3,883 Loss before income taxes (13,446 ) (32,528 ) (33,920 ) (65,649 ) Income tax provision 70 85 183 154 Net loss $ (13,516 ) $ (32,613 ) $ (34,103 ) $ (65,803 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 59,304 55,977 58,948 55,732

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 391 $ 495 $ 756 $ 911 Professional services 1,349 1,981 2,681 3,755 Sales and marketing 2,452 5,458 6,442 10,900 Research and development 1,676 3,077 3,520 5,750 General and administrative 3,098 3,618 6,405 7,197 Total $ 8,966 $ 14,629 $ 19,804 $ 28,513

(2) Includes acquisition-related costs (benefit), net, as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 104 $ 71 $ 169 $ 142 Professional services 117 101 208 202 Sales and marketing 523 101 587 202 Research and development 228 195 430 389 General and administrative 2,459 27 2,850 41 Total $ 3,431 $ 495 $ 4,244 $ 976

(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Restructuring costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ - $ - $ 79 $ 12 Professional services - - 181 434 Sales and marketing - - 449 1,205 Research and development - - 443 286 General and administrative 275 - 936 118 Total $ 275 $ - $ 2,088 $ 2,055

(4) Includes litigation costs as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Litigation costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ - $ 9,591 $ - $ 21,255 Total $ - $ 9,591 $ - $ 21,255

(5) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ - $ 2,681 $ 2,200 $ 2,681 Total $ - $ 2,681 $ 2,200 $ 2,681

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (34,103 ) $ (65,803 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 19,804 28,513 Depreciation and amortization 21,182 21,729 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,200 2,681 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,434 1,537 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 759 754 Investment discount and premium accretion (3,148 ) (3,999 ) Provision for expected credit losses 3,438 1,527 Deferred tax provision 16 4 Other 12 31 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,047 (5,936 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,922 321 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (2,380 ) (1,295 ) Deferred revenue 501 4,554 Operating lease liabilities (1,806 ) (1,772 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,878 (17,154 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 158,200 188,600 Purchase of short-term investments (50,197 ) (165,188 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (18,659 ) - Capitalization of internal-use software (6,287 ) (6,389 ) Purchase of intangible assets (365 ) (968 ) Purchases of property and equipment (498 ) (832 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 7 11 Net cash provided by investing activities 82,201 15,234 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,431 2,206 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 130 897 Repurchase of common stock - (1,808 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,561 1,295 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21 ) 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,619 (623 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 106,276 116,312 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 201,895 $ 115,689

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross profit is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as revenue less cost of revenue, including depreciation and amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology. We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by our revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as gross profit, adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, and (iv) restructuring costs, as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses, as well as certain other non-recurring operating expenses, and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses.

We present both of these measures for our technology and professional services business. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall profitability.

The following is a calculation of our gross profit and gross margin and a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to our Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin in total and for technology and professional services for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 47,635 $ 28,267 $ 75,902 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (16,067 ) (23,993 ) (40,060 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,583 ) - (4,583 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (2,453 ) - (2,453 ) Gross profit 24,532 4,274 28,806 Gross margin 51 % 15 % 38 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,583 - 4,583 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 2,453 - 2,453 Stock-based compensation 391 1,349 1,740 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 104 117 221 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,063 $ 5,740 $ 37,803 Adjusted Gross Margin 67 % 20 % 50 %

___________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Carevive, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 47,324 $ 25,889 $ 73,213 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (15,859 ) (23,579 ) (39,438 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,875 ) - (4,875 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (2,297 ) - (2,297 ) Gross profit 24,293 2,310 26,603 Gross margin 51 % 9 % 36 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,875 - 4,875 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 2,297 - 2,297 Stock-based compensation 495 1,981 2,476 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 71 101 172 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,031 $ 4,392 $ 36,423 Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 17 % 50 %

___________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) litigation costs, (vii) restructuring costs, and (viii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs, litigation costs and non-recurring lease-related charges allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net loss $ (13,516 ) $ (32,613 ) Add: Interest and other (income) expense, net (2,361 ) (2,090 ) Income tax provision 70 85 Depreciation and amortization 10,657 10,735 Stock-based compensation 8,966 14,629 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 3,431 495 Litigation costs(2) - 9,591 Restructuring costs(3) 275 - Non-recurring lease-related charges(4) - 2,681 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,522 $ 3,513

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses and post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations.

(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 15 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(3) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) litigation costs, (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, and (vii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. We believe Adjusted Net Income provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (13,516 ) $ (32,613 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 8,966 14,629 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,535 7,549 Restructuring costs(1) 275 - Acquisition-related costs, net(2) 3,431 495 Litigation costs(3) - 9,591 Non-recurring lease-related charges(4) - 2,681 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 380 377 Adjusted Net Income $ 7,071 $ 2,709 Denominator: Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic 59,303,791 55,976,870 Non-GAAP dilutive effect of stock-based awards 165,226 731,945 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted 59,469,017 56,708,815 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.58 ) Adjusted Net Income per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.05

______________

(1) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(2) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(3) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 15 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

