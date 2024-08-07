U.S. Energy Corp. Reports Financial And Operating Results For Second Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG,“U.S. Energy” or the“Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing assets, today reported and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Closed transaction on June 26, 2024, consisting of 140,000 net acres of helium and industrial targeted development in Montana;

Signed letter of intent for the of an additional 24,000 net acres of helium and industrial gas targeted development in Montana on June 25, 2024, with both acreage positions being highly contiguous;

2024 Mid-year oil and gas reserves of 3.5 Mboe (100% PDP and 69% oil) with a PV-10 value of $50.9 million;

Net daily production of 1,221 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (64% oil);

Revenue totaled $6.0 million (90% oil sales);

Lease Operating Expense of $3.1 million, a 18% decrease from second quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million;

Repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares of common stock, representing nearly 0.5% of outstanding shares, for approximately $0.2 million; Subsequent to quarter end, closed divestitures of South Texas properties for $6.5 million, with proceeds going towards asset development and debt reduction. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS “We are pleased with the significant progress U.S. Energy made during the second quarter of 2024,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy's Chief Executive Officer.“Our successful recent acquisition of helium and other industrial gas assets in Montana, combined with the near-term initiation of our drilling and development operations on these assets, marks a pivotal moment in the Company's strategic expansion. This acquisition not only strengthens and diversifies our asset base, but also aligns with our long-term vision of capitalizing on the immense resource potential in a region in which U.S. Energy already has a vast and longstanding footprint. Additionally, the opportunistic divestiture of our South Texas assets subsequent to quarter end allowed the Company to both pay down existing debt as well as bolster our liquidity profile as we begin development on the newly acquired assets. This series of transactions underscores our commitment to maintaining a highly conservative balance sheet while strategically redeploying capital to high-return, scalable projects. As we advance forward, our emphasis on resource management and development optimization of our asset base continues to be paramount, and we remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and taking advantage of the opportunities ahead.” RECENT ACQUISITION ACTIVITY The Company closed its previously announced acquisition on June 26, 2024, consisting of 140,000 net acres of helium and other industrial gas targeted development in the Kevin Dome area of Northwest Montana. U.S. Energy is in the process of drilling two wells on the acquired acreage, each of which are expected to spud in September 2024. Well results are expected to be announced on the next quarterly earnings report in early November 2024. Additionally, the Company signed a letter of intent on June 25, 2024 for the acquisition of an additional 24,000 net acres, highly contiguous to U.S. Energy's already closed transaction described above. The Company expects this additional transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. RECENT ASSET DIVESTITURES The Company recently announced the closing of assets located in South Texas for all cash proceeds of approximately $6.5 million. The sale closed on July 31, 2024, following the signing of the purchase and sale agreement on July 9, 2024, and had an effective date of April 1, 2024. The South Texas asset sale marks the second impactful divestment by the Company since announcing the sale of the Company's non-operated assets during the fourth quarter of 2023. When combined, U.S. Energy has received $13.8 million of proceeds used for acquisition and development capital as well as debt reduction. 2024 MID-YEAR OIL AND GAS RESERVES The Company's mid-year 2024 SEC proved reserves, as prepared by an independent third-party reserve engineer, were 3.5 MBoe. The present value of the Company's SEC proved reserves, discounted 10% ('PV-10'), at mid-year 2024 was $50.9 million.

As of July 1, 2024 Proved Reserves Oil reserves (Mbo) 2,453 Natural gas reserves (MMcf) 6,533 Total Proved Reserves (Mboe) 3,542 % PDP 100% % Oil 69% Proved PV-10 (100% PDP) ($000's) $50,868

Mid-year 2024 reserves were run at the SEC twelve-month first day of month average price used for mid-year 2024 of $79.00 per Bbl for oil and $2.33 per Mcf for natural gas. The above reserves table excludes the divested South Texas assets that closed in July 2024.

PRODUCTION UPDATE

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company produced 111,090 Boe, or an average of 1,221 Boe/d. Weather related downtime, primarily attributed to hurricane driven flooding throughout the Gulf Coast, caused an estimated 75 boe/d of temporarily shut-in production during the quarter. The Company has returned a significant amount of offline production since these weather events.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Sales volume Oil (Bbls) 71,634 114,900 Natural gas and liquids (Mcfe) 236,738 380,419 BOE 111,090 178,303 Average daily production (BOE/Day) 1,221 1,959 Average sales prices: Oil (Bbls) $ 76.39 $ 61.17 Natural gas and liquids (Mcfe) $ 2.42 $ 2.50 BOE $ 54.42 $ 44.74

SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total oil and gas sales during the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $6.1 million, compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a reduction in our production quantities related to past asset divestitures and the weather-related events described above. Sales from oil production represented 91% of total revenue during the quarter, an increase from 88% in the second quarter of 2023.

Lease operating expense (“LOE”) for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $3.1 million, or $27.69 per Boe, as compared to $3.7 million, or $20.97, in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the total amount of LOE was primarily due to a reduction in producing assets as a result of asset divestitures.

Cash general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were approximately $1.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, a reduction from the $2.8 million reported during the second quarter of 2023. This reduction was primarily due to a decrease in corporate overhead expenses and professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $2.0 million, or a loss of $0.08 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

Subsequent to quarter end, as shown in the table below, U.S. Energy paid down approximately $5.0 million of existing debt that was outstanding at June 30, 2024. U.S. Energy now sits in a net debt free position, resulting in available liquidity to the Company of $20.0 million.

Balance as of ($000's)

December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 – P.F. Cash and debt balance: Total debt outstanding $5,000 $7,000 $2,000 Less: Cash balance $3,351 $2,223 $2,000 Net debt balance $1,649 $4,777 $0 Liquidity: Cash balance $3,351 $2,223 $2,000 Plus: Credit facility availability $15,000 $13,000 $18,000 Total Liquidity $18,351 $15,223 $20,000

EXISTING HEDGE PROGRAM

The Company previously entered into fixed priced crude oil swaps with outstanding settlement dates from the third quarter of 2024 through the fourth quarter of 2024 with a weighted average swap price of $79.02/bbl oil.

On April 2, 2024, the Company entered into fixed price crude oil swaps with outstanding settlement dates from the first quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2025 with a weighted average swap price of $73.71/bbl oil. The following table reflects the Company's hedged volumes under commodity derivative contracts and the average floor and ceiling or fixed swap prices at which production is hedged as of August 7, 2024:

Swaps Period Commodity Volume (Bbls) Price ($/bbl) Q3 2024 Crude Oil 45,000 $ 79.80 Q4 2024 Crude Oil 40,720 $ 78.15 Q1 2025 Crude Oil 45,000 $ 75.73 Q2 2025 Crude Oil 43,225 $ 74.19 Q3 2025 Crude Oil 39,100 $ 72.82 Q4 2025 Crude Oil 36,800 $ 71.64

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 2,223 $ 3,351 Oil and natural gas sales receivables 1,902 2,336 Marketable equity securities 159 164 Commodity derivative asset - current - 1,844 Other current assets 905 527 Real estate assets held for sale, net of selling costs - 150 Total current assets 5,189 8,372 Oil, natural gas and helium properties under full cost method: Proved oil and natural gas properties 171,480 176,679 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (109,950 ) (106,504 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 61,530 70,175 Unproved helium properties, not subject to amortization 5,046 - Net oil, natural gas and helium properties 66,576 70,175 Other Assets: Property and equipment, net 786 899 Right-of-use asset 612 693 Other assets 514 305 Total assets $ 73,677 $ 80,444 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,814 $ 4,064 Accrued compensation and benefits 436 702 Revenue and royalties payable 4,822 4,857 Commodity derivative liability - current 97 - Asset retirement obligations - current 1,000 1,273 Current lease obligation 189 182 Total current liabilities 10,358 11,078 Noncurrent liabilities: Credit facility 7,000 5,000 Asset retirement obligations - noncurrent 17,983 17,217 Commodity derivative liability - noncurrent 77 - Long-term lease obligation, net of current portion 515 611 Deferred tax liability 16 16 Total liabilities 35,949 33,922 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 shares authorized; 28,052,959 and 25,333,870 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 281 253 Additional paid-in capital 221,092 218,403 Accumulated deficit (183,645 ) (172,134 ) Total shareholders' equity 37,728 46,522 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,677 $ 80,444





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 AND 2023

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Oil $ 5,472 $ 7,028 $ 10,199 $ 14,124 Natural gas and liquids 574 950 1,238 2,127 Total revenue 6,046 7,978 11,437 16,251 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 3,076 3,739 6,262 8,148 Gathering, transportation and treating 63 138 127 252 Production taxes 367 538 710 1,058 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 2,165 2,896 4,360 5,313 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties - - 5,419 - General and administrative expenses 2,091 3,368 4,297 6,140 Total operating expenses 7,762 10,679 21,175 20,911 Operating income (loss) (1,716 ) (2,701 ) (9,738 ) (4,660 ) Other income (expense): Commodity derivative gain (loss), net (112 ) 288 (1,493 ) 1,208 Interest (expense), net (131 ) (289 ) (251 ) (558 ) Other income (expense), net (19 ) (22 ) (15 ) (22 ) Total other income (expense) (262 ) (23 ) (1,759 ) 628 Net income (loss) before income taxes $ (1,978 ) $ (2,724 ) $ (11,497 ) $ (4,032 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 4 209 (14 ) 270 Net income (loss) $ (1,974 ) $ (2,515 ) $ (11,511 ) $ (3,762 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,452,814 25,186,797 25,420,517 25,182,704 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.15 )





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 AND 2023

(in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (11,511 ) $ (3,762 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 4,360 5,313 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 5,419 - Deferred income taxes - (288 ) Total commodity derivatives (gains) losses, net 1,493 (1,208 ) Commodity derivative settlements received (paid) 525 (494 ) (Gains) losses on marketable equity securities 5 16 Impairment and loss on real estate held for sale 11 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 24 24 Stock-based compensation 675 1,334 Right of use asset amortization 81 95 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - - Oil and natural gas sales receivable 434 479 Other assets (372 ) 240 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (372 ) (164 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (265 ) (500 ) Revenue and royalties payable (34 ) 478 Payments on operating lease liability (89 ) (102 ) Payments of asset retirement obligations (58 ) (52 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 326 1,409 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of helium properties (2,213 ) - Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (667 ) (2,402 ) Property and equipment expenditures (202 ) (373 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties, net 247 - Proceeds from sale of real estate assets 139 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,696 ) (2,775 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility 2,000 - Payments on insurance premium finance note (62 ) (286 ) Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards (132 ) (151 ) Dividends paid - (1,192 ) Repurchases of common stock (564 ) (241 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,242 (1,870 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents (1,128 ) (3,236 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of period 3,351 4,411 Cash and equivalents, end of period $ 2,223 $ 1,175

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a“non-GAAP financial measure” presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), and loss (gain) on marketable securities. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand U.S. Energy's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company's presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net Income (Loss) $ (1,974 ) $ (2,515 ) Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 2,206 2,936 Non-cash loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 233 (377 ) Interest Expense, net 131 289 Income tax expense (benefit) (4 ) (209 ) Non-cash stock based compensation 476 607 Transaction related acquired realized derivative losses - 89 Loss (gain) on marketable securities 19 16 Total Adjustments 3,061 3,351 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,087 $ 836